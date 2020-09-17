17 Mass. cities and towns have the highest risk of COVID-19 infection this week

That's four more communities than last week.

A woman reacting after nurse, Shannen Arboleda tested her for the coronavirus in Worcester.
A woman reacts after nurse Shannen Arboleda tests her for the coronavirus in Worcester. –Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff, file
By
, Boston.com Staff
September 17, 2020 | 12:17 PM

The number of communities designated by the state as high risk of COVID-19 infection has jumped to 17 this week, four more than last week.

The 17 communities have the highest average daily case rate per 100,000 residents over the last two weeks. Communities with an average daily case rate of more than eight per 100,000 are color coded red. Last week, there were 13 communities with this designation.

Most cities and towns are color-coded gray, which means less than five reported cases over the last two-week span. Communities in green have fewer than four cases per 100,000 on average per day for the same period, while communities in yellow have an average daily case rate between four and eight per 100,000 residents.

Mass. case rate map —Massachusetts Department of Public Health
Here’s a look at the data for each of the highest risk communities:

1. Chelsea

Chelsea remains the highest-risk community in the state with an average daily case rate of 22.9 per 100,000 residents for the last two weeks. The city’s case count for the same timeframe was 121, which is lower than the past. The city conducted 3,451 tests over the last 14 days, and 163 were positive for a 4.72 percent positivity rate.

2. Nantucket

Nantucket’s average daily case rate shot up to 18.9 per 100,000 residents for the last two weeks. Last week, its average daily case rate was five per 100,000, making for a yellow designation.

For the current period, Nantucket saw 30 cases over the last 14 days, which is higher than before. There were 806 tests conducted and 31 were positive for a positivity rate of 3.85 percent.

3. Revere

Revere had an average daily case rate of 18.8 per 100,000 residents for the last two weeks, and its case count for the same period, 160, is higher than the past.

There were 4,426 tests conducted there, and 201 were positive for a positivity rate of 4.54 percent.

4. Lawrence

Lawrence’s average daily case rate was 16.9 per 100,000 for the last two weeks. The city reported 209 cases for the same period, which is lower than in the past.

There were 4,872 tests conducted and 259 were positive for a positivity rate of 5.32 percent.

5. Everett

Everett had an average daily incidence rate of 16.3 per 100,000 for the last 14 days, according to state data.There were 111 cases reported for the same period, lower than in the past. A total of 2,895 tests were conducted and 132 were positive for a positivity rate of 4.56 percent.

6. Lynn

Lynn’s average daily case rate was 12.7 per 100,000 for the last two weeks ,with a case count of 180, which is higher than in the past. A total of 5,469 tests were conducted for the same period, and 249 were positive for a positivity rate of 4.55 percent.

7. Framingham

Framingham had an average daily incidence rate of 11.4 per 100,000 residents for the last 14 days and 119 cases, which is higher than in the past. There were 4,519 tests conducted and 130 were positive for a positivity rate of 2.88 percent.

8. Dedham

Dedham’s average daily case rate was 11.1 per 100,000 people for the last two weeks. The case count was 42, which is higher than in the past.

A total of 1,591 tests were conducted there over the last two weeks, and 47 were positive for a positivity rate of 2.95 percent.

9. Lynnfield

Lynnfield had an average daily incidence rate of 10.4 per 100,000 residents for the last two weeks. There were 17 cases, which is lower than in the past. A total of 756 tests were conducted and 20 were positive for a positivity rate of 2.65 percent.

10. Monson 

Monson had an average daily case rate of 10.2 per 100,000, and had 12 cases within the last two weeks, which is higher than in the past, state data shows.

There were 608 tests conducted and 15 were positive for a positivity rate of 2.47 percent.

11. Worcester (tie)

Worcester’s average daily incidence rate was 9.5 per 100,000 for the last two weeks. The case count was 255, higher than before. A total of 33,709 tests were conducted and 294 were positive for a positivity rate of 0.87 percent.

11. Wrentham (tie)

Wrentham’s average daily case rate was also 9.5 per 100,000 residents, the same as Worcester’s. In Wrentham there were 15 cases during the past two weeks. There were 764 tests performed and 15 were positive for a positivity rate of 1.96 percent.

13. New Bedford

New Bedford’s average daily incidence rate was 9.4 per 100,000, and its case count was 131 for the last two weeks, which is lower than in the past. There were 3,903 tests conducted and 158 were positive for a positivity rate of 4.05 percent.

14. Saugus

In Saugus, the average daily case rate was 9 per 100,000 and the case count was 36 for the past two weeks, which is higher than in the past. A total of 1,894 tests were performed and 42 were positive for a positivity rate of 2.22 percent.

15. Tyngsborough

Tyngsborough’s average daily incidence rate was 8.9 per 100,000 for the last two weeks with a case count of 15 during that period, according to the state. There were 556 tests conducted and 17 were positive for a positivity rate of 3.06 percent.

16. Winthrop

Winthrop’s average daily incidence rate was 8.7 per 100,000 for the last two weeks. There were 23 cases during that time. A total of 2,558 tests were performed during that time and 31 were positive for a positivity rate of 1.21 percent.

17. Plainville

Plainville had an average daily case rate of 8.6 per 100,000, and 11 cases, during the past two weeks. There were 444 tests performed, and 11 were positive for a positivity rate of 2.48 percent.

Check out the complete stats below:

