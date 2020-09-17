Northeastern lets suspension of 11 first-year students stand, but credits tuition

The 11 Northeastern University students who were dismissed earlier this month for violating the school’s coronavirus rules will be credited $27,760, most of their fall semester cost, partially reversing a controversial decision.

The students were notified by letter Thursday that their semester-long dismissals will stand. But the students no longer have to forego the entire $36,500 cost of their program. Northeastern will keep $8,740. The school had initially said it would not give the students any refund.

“The university recognizes that the incident at issue occurred prior to the beginning of the semester, before classes began, and the sanctions result in a loss of access to university resources and tuition,” the university said in a letter obtained by the Boston Globe.