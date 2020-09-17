An older student reportedly exposed himself to a second grade virtual classroom in Taunton

Some Taunton parents are angry after an older student reportedly exposed himself during a second grade class’s remote learning.

And a parent told the Taunton Daily Gazette that the teacher couldn’t stop the incident from continuing and that it went on for between five and eight minutes.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday during Rebecca Fahey’s 7-year-old daughter’s art class. Around 10 students from the Galligan Elementary School were watching the class at the time, she told the newspaper. The teacher wasn’t in the virtual classroom yet, and there didn’t seem to be anyone with the perpetrator to make him stop.

Fahey’s daughter covered her eyes, other parents covered their children’s eyes and began screaming. When the teacher logged on, she seemed unable to put an end to it, parents said.

“She (the teacher) was yelling for him to stop,” Fahey said. “She was crying into the camera — ‘I don’t know what to do.’ She was mortified. You could see she was scared.”

Another parent, Jessica Dejesus, said she saw a recording of what happened afterward, and also said it seemed the teacher didn’t know what to do.

John Cabral, district superintendent, said the offending student received “appropriate consequences,” according to Boston 25 News. Counseling is being offered to those affected.

“Whether in a hybrid or remote learning setting, the Taunton Public Schools will continue to monitor and stress to our students the behavior expected at all times,” Cabral said in a statement obtained by the news station.