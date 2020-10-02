Ivanka, Eric Trump tweet support to their ailing father

"Warrior!!!"

October 2, 2020

With their father now at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after being diagnosed with COVID-19, two of President Donald Trump’s children sent him well wishes on Friday night via Twitter.

Ivanka Trump tweeted: “You are a warrior and will beat this. I love you dad.” and included a video message that the president recorded before leaving the White House for the military hospital.

Eric Trump similarly retweeted his father’s video, adding a one-word message: “Warrior!!!”

The White House called the president’s stay at Walter Reed precautionary and said it would last “a few days.”

Trump and the first lady, Melania Trump, announced early Friday morning that they tested positive for the coronavirus.

TOPICS: Coronavirus Politics Donald Trump National

