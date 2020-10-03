Who in President Trump’s inner circle has tested positive for COVID-19? Here’s a breakdown

After President Trump announced he and his wife, Melania Trump, tested positive for the coronavirus, multiple people who spent time with the president at the White House or on the campaign trail have said they received positive test results.

At least six people who have announced positive diagnoses attended a ceremony at the White House Rose Garden last Saturday, when Trump announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his choice to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court. Those who attended sat in close quarters, and most were not wearing masks.

Multiple people who have recently met with the president have announced they tested negative for COVID-19, but it can take several days for someone who has been exposed to the virus to feel symptoms or test positive.