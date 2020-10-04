Mass. DPH launches statewide survey to gauge the impacts of COVID-19

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health recently launched a statewide online survey with hopes of learning more about how the coronavirus has affected the Bay state’s residents and communities.

The COVID-19 Community Impact Survey, according to a Wednesday news release, was developed to help state officials better support people of color and other historically underserved communities by learning about their experiences directly through the 10 to 15 minute questionnaire, and using the answers to create new solutions.

Hoping for responses from a wide array of people, regardless of whether they’ve contracted COVID-19, the DPH said it especially wants to hear from those who have been most impacted — including people of color, immigrants, LGBTQ+ individuals, people with disabilities, essential workers, people experiencing housing instability, older adults, and residents in geographic areas hardest hit by COVID-19.

Findings from the survey, the DPH said, will help inform state policy, and help officials address the most critical needs as they partner with communities to support local efforts.

Community-based organizations will also have access to the results, officials said.

The anonymous survey is available in numerous languages — including English, Spanish, Portuguese, standard and traditional Chinese, Haitian Creole, and Vietnamese — and is open to anyone age 14 and older.

