The number of hospitalized coronavirus patients is on the rise in Massachusetts

“Many are predicting a less tall, but much longer curve, spread out over a longer period of time."

A medical worker administers a test for the coronavirus to a person in a vehicle on June 11 in Roxbury.
A medical worker administers a test for the coronavirus to a person in a vehicle on June 11 in Roxbury. –AP Photo/Steven Senne
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
October 5, 2020 | 12:47 PM

Related Links

The number of hospitalized coronavirus patients is on the rise in Massachusetts, up 41 percent since a late August low, state data released Sunday shows.

The climb, which saw its sharpest increases over the past two weeks, comes as hospitals ready for what medical experts expect will be busy winter in combatting the contagious virus, The Boston Globe reports.

While the uptick in reported cases is far below the palpable surge earlier this year, the rises are particularly felt in hospitals within higher-risk communities. Last week, the Department of Public Health reported 23 cities and towns are now in the so-called “red zone.”

Advertisement

“The good news is we haven’t seen our numbers dramatically climb upward, but there’s the worry that we have ongoing community spread and that could be a harbinger of additional cases,” Dr. Adam Weston, an infectious disease physician at Lowell General Hospital, told the Globe. Lowell entered the “red zone” last week.

In August, the hospital generally saw only a handful of coronavirus patients each day, according to the newspaper. Now staffers have between 11 and 15 patients daily.

The spring surge prompted Lowell General and many facilities across the state to suspend other medical procedures in March and April, before the numbers dwindled back down over the summer.

Weston said the hospital and others in the Wellforce system — which includes MelroseWakefield Hospital and Tufts Medical Center in Boston — now anticipate they will see a steady, elevated number of patients for the coming months, according to the Globe.

“Many are predicting a less tall, but much longer curve, spread out over a longer period of time,” Weston said.

“The hope and plan is a co-existing of COVID care and regular hospital care,” he said. “But all plans are fine until they get on the battlefield.”

For two days last week, the number of hospitals in the state using surge capacity bumped up to six, up from two, on Sept. 28 — the highest for most of September, DPH data shows. The number dropped back to two hospitals as of Oct. 3, the latest date with available data.

Advertisement

As of Sept. 4, the three-day average of number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Massachusetts — a metric that takes into account both confirmed and suspected cases — hung at 323. On Oct. 3, there were 425 patients, down from a peak of 439 on Sept. 30.

The seven-day weighted average of the state’s positive test rate also rose at the end of September to 1.1 percent, up from 0.8 percent where it had been most of last month.

“We have serious concerns regarding daily individual positive test results that have doubled since the summer to approximately 3 percent and a sharp increase in daily new cases, which has on several occasions in recent weeks surpassed 500,” the Massachusetts Medical Society said in a recent statement, according to the Globe.

“As cool weather approaches, moving many activities indoors, every effort must be made to slow the spread of the virus and fend off a surge in cases that will bring with it the potential to overwhelm and deplete our state’s health care resources and imperil the ability to keep children in school,” the statement said.

There also appears to be a rise in Massachusetts’ rate of community transmission of the virus.

Rt.live, a website created by the founders of Instagram to track the speed of COVID-19 spread by state, listed Massachusetts as having the fifth-fastest growing rate in the country, behind New Mexico on Monday morning.

Elsewhere in New England, New Hampshire ranked third, Vermont ranked seventh, Rhode Island eighth, and Connecticut 12th.

Community transmission is a force behind a rising number of employees of UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester becoming ill, according to Dr. Richard Ellison, an infectious disease specialist there.

Advertisement

“At the end of June and through July, we went without a single employee testing positive, but that’s not the case now,” Ellison told the Globe. “Several times a week we have an employee identified” as positive.

According to the newspaper, the Massachusetts Hospital Association said health care providers used the summer’s slower rate of COVID-19 cases to build up their personal protective equipment reserves and get ready for “every scenario” that could lie ahead.

“We are confident that this tireless work will put hospitals in the best possible position to move swiftly when presented with a surge of COVID patients while still being able to safely maintain non-COVID services,” the association said.

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Coronavirus Local Massachusetts

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Greenfield crash
1 killed, 2 seriously hurt in Greenfield crash October 5, 2020 | 12:35 PM
John Joseph Yozviak, 38, and Mary Katherine Horton, 37.
Crime
Parents face murder charge in death of girl with severe lice October 5, 2020 | 12:26 PM
Suffolk County Sheriff Steven Tompkins
Local
Suffolk County Sheriff Steve Tompkins hosting panels on increasing voter participation among men of color October 5, 2020 | 12:15 PM
30CORONAMAIN - Gov. Charlie Baker reads papers during the daily coronavirus press conference at the Massachusetts State House in Boston on Sept. 29, 2020. (Sam Doran/Pool)
Coronavirus
Here's what can resume under the second step of Phase 3 of the Mass. reopening plan October 5, 2020 | 11:59 AM
Laprelot Road in Foxborough.
Foxborough Crash
Three people, dog seriously injured in head-on crash in Foxborough October 5, 2020 | 11:54 AM
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, talks to the media, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, outside the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin))
Kayleigh McEnany
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for COVID-19 October 5, 2020 | 11:36 AM
Halloween season will be different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Salem Halloween
Salem police call on state police Airwing to help ID Halloween overcrowding spots October 5, 2020 | 11:29 AM
Coronavirus
A student dies, and a campus gets serious about coronavirus October 5, 2020 | 11:26 AM
A grey seal swims in Casco Bay, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, off Portland, Maine. Seals, especially grey seals, are being blamed for attracting sharks and for stealing from commercial fishermen. Critics say the increased seal population will hurt the economy and scare off tourists. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Seals
'The next question is how many seals should there be' October 5, 2020 | 10:58 AM
Jabin Botsford
ROSE GARDEN
Dr. Ashish Jha deems SCOTUS ceremony a likely superspreader event October 5, 2020 | 10:43 AM
Coronavirus
‘These are probably more vulnerable persons’: MGH doctor says not to forget White House essential workers with outbreak October 5, 2020 | 10:21 AM
US President Trump waves from the back of a car in a motorcade outside of Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on October 4, 2020. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Trump
Prospect of Trump's early hospital discharge mystifies doctors October 5, 2020 | 9:59 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump wears a protective mask while giving a thumbs up as he is driven in a motorcade past supporters outside of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S., on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Trump briefly left his hospital in a car to greet supporters gathered outside, after posting a video on Twitter saying he was about to make a surprise visit. Photographer: Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg
Trump
Trump aims for Monday release after supporter drive-by October 5, 2020 | 9:30 AM
ELECTION UNCERTAINTY
What happens if a candidate for president dies? October 5, 2020 | 9:19 AM
A car with US President Trump drives past supporters in a motorcade outside of Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on Sunday.
TRUMP'S RIDE
Secret Service agents, doctors aghast at Trump's drive outside hospital October 5, 2020 | 9:01 AM
An empty classroom at a Catholic elementary school in Brookline, Massachusetts, U.S., on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Schools in just 15 districts will fully reopen for instruction this fall as the majority of Massachusetts school districts plan to welcome students back to school part-time or not at all, according to state data. Photographer: Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg
BACK TO SCHOOL?
Some parents around Mass. want kids to return to in-person learning full time. Here’s why. October 5, 2020 | 7:36 AM
People shop for Halloween items at a home improvement retail store.
Halloween
Can Halloween be saved? Yes, experts say. Here’s how. October 4, 2020 | 10:38 PM
Joe Biden
Joe Biden
Biden again tests negative for coronavirus, campaign says October 4, 2020 | 8:50 PM
A car with US President Trump drives past supporters.
Coronavirus
Trump leaves hospital in car to greet supporters; says he's 'learned a lot' October 4, 2020 | 6:06 PM
Oliver Contreras
TRUMP'S HEALTH
Trump’s oxygen levels dropped, doctors gave him steroid typically used in severe cases October 4, 2020 | 5:14 PM
Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Daily #s
Mass. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 626 new cases October 4, 2020 | 4:08 PM
The Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles.
Rhode Island
Judge: Vanity plate law likely violates First Amendment October 4, 2020 | 4:01 PM
Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, and Vice President Mike Pence enter the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.
Amy Coney Barrett
Harvard law professor vouches for Amy Coney Barrett's "first-class legal intelligence" October 4, 2020 | 3:02 PM
COVID-19
NYC seeks to reinstate coronavirus restrictions in some neighborhoods October 4, 2020 | 3:00 PM
TRUMP'S CONDITION
What we know, and what we don't, about Trump's diagnosis October 4, 2020 | 2:13 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Cam Newton
Patriots’ Cam Newton addresses contracting coronavirus: ‘I will take this time to get healthy’ October 4, 2020 | 2:07 PM
south shore
Scituate woman charged with OUI after crashing into Cohasset commuter rail crossing October 4, 2020 | 1:37 PM
Firefighters confer while battling the Slater Fire near Happy Camp, California, on Sept. 17, 2020. An unusual confluence of weather conditions sent nearly 14,000 bolts of lightning into the dry, hot forests of Northern California in August. But that was only the beginning.
WILDFIRES
Record-breaking California wildfires surpass 4 million acres October 4, 2020 | 1:26 PM
A 2016 file photo of a bearded dragon named Hashbrown at the MSPCA Nevins Farm shelter in Methuen, MA.
Salmonella Outbreak
CDC investigates multi-state salmonella outbreak linked to pet hedgehogs, bearded dragons October 4, 2020 | 12:50 PM
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, visits a business in downtown Waterville, Maine, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.
Maine
Sen. Collins tests negative for virus October 4, 2020 | 12:27 PM