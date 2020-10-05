Live education updates: The latest on the COVID-19 pandemic and education in Mass.

3 students dismissed from Harvard on-campus housing following party (Oct. 5)

Three Harvard University freshmen students were sent home after they held a party in Mather House, where they were living, in September, The Harvard Crimson reports.

The gathering included three or more additional guests, in violation of university rules during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the trio are the first confirmed to be sent home due to breaking protocols, according to the student newspaper.

Harvard classes are completely online for this semester, and the students will be able to continue their studies remotely, the Crimson said.

Falmouth High School goes remote after students attend party (Oct. 5)

Some Falmouth High School students allegedly attended a party at Woods Hole this weekend, and didn’t maintain social distancing or wear masks.

Advertisement

Now, the school has gone completely remote, according to a letter from Principal Mary Gans on the school’s website.

Gans didn’t say when the school will return to in-person learning.

“I am profoundly disappointed that Falmouth High School students would put our school community at risk during a public health crisis, especially after all of the hard work and planning we have done to ensure that the school year would start off safe and healthy for all,” she said in the letter.

Live education updates from last week can be found here.