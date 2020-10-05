Warren slams government’s ‘failing’ efforts to contain coronavirus in federal prisons

Overcrowding, chronic staffing shortages and aging facilities makes prison facilities particularly ill-equipped to deal with the virus.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks to reporters at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, last month.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks to reporters at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, last month. –NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Kim Bellware,
The Washington Post
October 5, 2020 | 1:29 PM

Related Links

WASHINGTON – In a pair of letters to U.S. Attorney General William Barr and Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal, Sen. Elizabeth Warren joined with Democratic senator Richard Durbin, D-Ill., to suggest that the government’s response to coronavirus outbreaks in federal facilities is failing, and question the BOP’s reliance on solitary confinement to isolate sick prisoners rather than granting compassionate release.

Federal prisoners, corrections staff, government inspectors and civil rights advocates have complained for months that the BOP’s strategies, when useful, are inconsistently applied. The overall inadequate response is leaving a vulnerable population at risk of infection and creating major vectors for transmission more than seven months into the pandemic. Since the start of the outbreak, more than 17,000 federal prisoners and staffers have tested positive and more than 130 have died.

Advertisement

“This is mounting evidence that efforts to contain the virus within BOP facilities are failing,” Warren and Durbin wrote to Barr and Carvajal in one of the Oct. 2 letters, which were viewed by The Washington Post.

The letters capture Democratic lawmakers’ mounting frustrations with Barr and Carvajal, who, since March, have reportedly ignored lawmakers’ concerns, like the ones raised in the October letter.

Though incarceration rates have slowed in recent years, prison overcrowding remains an issue in the federal system. The combination of overcrowding, chronic staffing shortages and aging facilities makes prison facilities particularly ill-equipped to adapt to social distancing, ventilation, sanitation and other health guidelines that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, according to prisoners, staffers and inmate advocates.

The Post previously reported that prison staff have raised concerns about a lack of personal protective equipment and unsafe workplace conditions — issues that have prompted federal employees to sue the government. According to reports by the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General on federal corrections facilities nationwide, persistent staffing shortage have triggered regular lockdowns during the pandemic in which prisoners aren’t allowed out of their cells, are often unable to shower and face more restrictions than if they were in solitary confinement.

Advertisement

“We’ve officially been on a quarantine lockdown since April 1 and haven’t been outdoors despite CDC’s recommendation to get as much fresh air as possible,” a prisoner at the Federal Correctional Complex Coleman facility in central Florida told The Post in an Oct. 2 message. “The windows don’t open and there’s no ventilation to filter in fresh air.”

The prisoner, who asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation, said few in his unit of more than 160 people have been approved for compassionate release; between coronavirus-related compassionate release and the First Step Act — the 2018 criminal justice reform law that generally expanded prisoner eligibility for compassionate release — he estimated that four to six people have been released since the pandemic took hold.

The prisoner described those in his unit as mostly middle-aged men who have underlying or preexisting conditions that would make them eligible for relief under the order that Barr signed in March that would allow more prisoners to finish their sentences at home to ease their social distancing and health-care challenges.

Within weeks of the statement, the Department of Justice repeatedly changed the eligibility criteria.

Durbin and Warren wrote that despite Barr’s direction, the BOP has transferred only “about 4 percent of the prison population to home confinement.”

In Coleman, the prisoner who contacted The Post said that the facility was initially using solitary-confinement cells — known as special housing units, or “SHUs” — as isolation chambers for COVID patients but that the number of sick prisoners soon outstripped solitary-confinement capacity.

Advertisement

A July Office of the Inspector General report on the Lompoc federal facility in Southern California noted that using solitary confinement as an isolation strategy could backfire on the BOP by making prisoners more reluctant to report symptoms or seek treatment.

“You have the discretion to significantly reduce the risk the pandemic poses to BOP staff, inmates, and the surrounding communities, by reducing prison populations,” the senators wrote. “Every day that you fail to do so, more people are at risk.”

The senators have requested a response from Barr and Carvajal by Oct. 16.

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Coronavirus Health Politics Policy Elizabeth Warren

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., questions Postmaster General Louis DeJoy during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on slowdowns at the Postal Service ahead of the November elections on Capitol Hill in Washington,DC on August 24, 2020. (Photo by Tom Williams / POOL / AFP) (Photo by TOM WILLIAMS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
SCOTUS
Ayanna Pressley: 'No confirmation until inauguration' October 5, 2020 | 12:51 PM
A medical worker administers a test for the coronavirus to a person in a vehicle on June 11 in Roxbury.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
The number of hospitalized coronavirus patients is on the rise in Massachusetts October 5, 2020 | 12:47 PM
Greenfield crash
1 killed, 2 seriously hurt in Greenfield crash October 5, 2020 | 12:35 PM
John Joseph Yozviak, 38, and Mary Katherine Horton, 37.
Crime
Parents face murder charge in death of girl with severe lice October 5, 2020 | 12:26 PM
Suffolk County Sheriff Steven Tompkins
Local
Suffolk County Sheriff Steve Tompkins hosting panels on increasing voter participation among men of color October 5, 2020 | 12:15 PM
30CORONAMAIN - Gov. Charlie Baker reads papers during the daily coronavirus press conference at the Massachusetts State House in Boston on Sept. 29, 2020. (Sam Doran/Pool)
Coronavirus
Here's what can resume under the second step of Phase 3 of the Mass. reopening plan October 5, 2020 | 11:59 AM
Laprelot Road in Foxborough.
Foxborough Crash
Three people, dog seriously injured in head-on crash in Foxborough October 5, 2020 | 11:54 AM
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, talks to the media, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, outside the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin))
Kayleigh McEnany
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for COVID-19 October 5, 2020 | 11:36 AM
Halloween season will be different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Salem Halloween
Salem police call on state police Airwing to help ID Halloween overcrowding spots October 5, 2020 | 11:29 AM
Coronavirus
A student dies, and a campus gets serious about coronavirus October 5, 2020 | 11:26 AM
A grey seal swims in Casco Bay, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, off Portland, Maine. Seals, especially grey seals, are being blamed for attracting sharks and for stealing from commercial fishermen. Critics say the increased seal population will hurt the economy and scare off tourists. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Seals
'The next question is how many seals should there be' October 5, 2020 | 10:58 AM
Jabin Botsford
ROSE GARDEN
Dr. Ashish Jha deems SCOTUS ceremony a likely superspreader event October 5, 2020 | 10:43 AM
Coronavirus
‘These are probably more vulnerable persons’: MGH doctor says not to forget White House essential workers with outbreak October 5, 2020 | 10:21 AM
US President Trump waves from the back of a car in a motorcade outside of Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on October 4, 2020. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Trump
Prospect of Trump's early hospital discharge mystifies doctors October 5, 2020 | 9:59 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump wears a protective mask while giving a thumbs up as he is driven in a motorcade past supporters outside of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S., on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Trump briefly left his hospital in a car to greet supporters gathered outside, after posting a video on Twitter saying he was about to make a surprise visit. Photographer: Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg
Trump
Trump aims for Monday release after supporter drive-by October 5, 2020 | 9:30 AM
ELECTION UNCERTAINTY
What happens if a candidate for president dies? October 5, 2020 | 9:19 AM
A car with US President Trump drives past supporters in a motorcade outside of Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on Sunday.
TRUMP'S RIDE
Secret Service agents, doctors aghast at Trump's drive outside hospital October 5, 2020 | 9:01 AM
An empty classroom at a Catholic elementary school in Brookline, Massachusetts, U.S., on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Schools in just 15 districts will fully reopen for instruction this fall as the majority of Massachusetts school districts plan to welcome students back to school part-time or not at all, according to state data. Photographer: Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg
BACK TO SCHOOL?
Some parents around Mass. want kids to return to in-person learning full time. Here’s why. October 5, 2020 | 7:36 AM
People shop for Halloween items at a home improvement retail store.
Halloween
Can Halloween be saved? Yes, experts say. Here’s how. October 4, 2020 | 10:38 PM
Joe Biden
Joe Biden
Biden again tests negative for coronavirus, campaign says October 4, 2020 | 8:50 PM
A car with US President Trump drives past supporters.
Coronavirus
Trump leaves hospital in car to greet supporters; says he's 'learned a lot' October 4, 2020 | 6:06 PM
Oliver Contreras
TRUMP'S HEALTH
Trump’s oxygen levels dropped, doctors gave him steroid typically used in severe cases October 4, 2020 | 5:14 PM
Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Daily #s
Mass. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 626 new cases October 4, 2020 | 4:08 PM
The Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles.
Rhode Island
Judge: Vanity plate law likely violates First Amendment October 4, 2020 | 4:01 PM
Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, and Vice President Mike Pence enter the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.
Amy Coney Barrett
Harvard law professor vouches for Amy Coney Barrett's "first-class legal intelligence" October 4, 2020 | 3:02 PM
COVID-19
NYC seeks to reinstate coronavirus restrictions in some neighborhoods October 4, 2020 | 3:00 PM
TRUMP'S CONDITION
What we know, and what we don't, about Trump's diagnosis October 4, 2020 | 2:13 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Cam Newton
Patriots’ Cam Newton addresses contracting coronavirus: ‘I will take this time to get healthy’ October 4, 2020 | 2:07 PM
south shore
Scituate woman charged with OUI after crashing into Cohasset commuter rail crossing October 4, 2020 | 1:37 PM
Firefighters confer while battling the Slater Fire near Happy Camp, California, on Sept. 17, 2020. An unusual confluence of weather conditions sent nearly 14,000 bolts of lightning into the dry, hot forests of Northern California in August. But that was only the beginning.
WILDFIRES
Record-breaking California wildfires surpass 4 million acres October 4, 2020 | 1:26 PM