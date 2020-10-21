CDC report: 300K more deaths than average so far this year

Hispanic people and young people have a higher percentage of excess deaths than other groups.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. –Elijah Nouvelage / Bloomberg
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
October 21, 2020

The United States has grappled with over 220,000 recorded coronavirus deaths this year, but the actual impact of the pandemic is closer to 300,000 deaths, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Tuesday.

The CDC measured excess deaths—that is, the number of deaths above average in a particular period. The report found that the U.S. had just over 299,000 excess deaths between January 26 and October 3, and that figure has surely grown in the last few weeks.

The number of excess deaths can measure the full impact of the pandemic, as it can account for people who died from the disease but were undiagnosed. It also includes deaths that were not directly related to the virus but still caused by the pandemic, such as those by patients who could not or refused to receive care in crowded hospitals.

Advertisement

The report found that two-thirds of excess deaths were directly caused by COVID-19.

Charts showing excess deaths in 2020. —CDC

The United States has eclipsed the number of expected deaths every week since March 28. In Massachusetts, however, deaths have been below average since mid-June after a stark spike during the spring.

Though the elderly are much more likely to die from the virus, the report found that a younger cohort has dealt with the highest percentage change in deaths. The number of deaths of adults between 25 and 44 is 25% higher than average this year.

Hispanic and Latino people have been hit particularly hard, with nearly 54% more deaths than expected. For non-Hispanic white people, that figure is only around 12%. The figure is around 35% above average for both Black and Asian populations.

Dr. Ashish Jha, the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, said that the CDC report is the best estimate so far of the true toll of the pandemic. He appeared on Good Morning America Wednesday.

“We have known that there has been an undercount, that there have been more people who have gotten sick and died from this disease,” Jha said. “The official number is bad enough, but this suggests that there were many more people who were infected and died of this disease, but we didn’t have good testing, and so we couldn’t really identify them as coronavirus patients.”

Advertisement

He said he was frustrated over the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on racial minorities and young people.

“This is not a disease that spares anybody, and there has been this kind of drumbeat of, ‘Oh, it’s only the elderly,'” Jha said. “First of all, that would be bad enough, but second, it’s all of us.”

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Coronavirus

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Former President Barack Obama addresses the crowd during a "drive-in rally," as he campaigns on behalf of Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
2020 ELECTION
Watch: Obama tears into Trump at drive-in rally for Biden October 21, 2020 | 9:33 PM
A woman casts her ballot at Tippecanoe Library on the first day of in-person early voting for the November 3, 2020 elections in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on October 20, 2020.
Politics
U.S. officials call out Iran, Russia for election interference October 21, 2020 | 8:53 PM
Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
POLICE REFORM
Mayor Walsh wants more Boston grads on the police force October 21, 2020 | 8:43 PM
ELECTION 2020
Mitt Romney says he didn't vote for Trump October 21, 2020 | 6:50 PM
Rudy Giuliani
Rudy Giuliani caught in hotel bedroom scene in new ‘Borat’ film October 21, 2020 | 4:50 PM
Photo of letter sent to Gov. Charlie Baker in support of king-sized candy cars.
Local
'No fun size': Charlie Baker shares 9-year-old's humorous COVID-19 safety tip for Halloween October 21, 2020 | 4:32 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2018, file photo, an employee stocks cannabis at a store shortly before its first day of recreational marijuana sales in San Francisco. California has endorsed a rule that will allow home marijuana deliveries statewide, even into communities that have banned commercial pot sales. The rule finalized Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, by state officials was opposed by police chiefs and other critics who say it will create an unruly market of largely hidden pot transactions and encourage potential criminal activity. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
POT DELIVERY
Massachusetts moves ahead with controversial new type of marijuana delivery business October 21, 2020 | 4:24 PM
Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff
Daily #s
Mass. reports 22 new COVID-19 deaths, 646 new cases October 21, 2020 | 4:21 PM
Oliver with his campaign sign.
Fall River
Oliver, a goldendoodle from Fall River, has launched a write-in campaign for the White House October 21, 2020 | 2:37 PM
BOSTON SCHOOLS
Read: Boston Teachers Union releases statement on district's decision to shift entirely to remote learning October 21, 2020 | 2:03 PM
President Donald Trump speaks during an NBC News Town Hall with moderator Savannah Guthrie at Perez Art Museum Miami, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Miami.
Town Halls: Trump, Biden, or Neither?
Here's how readers watched the presidential town halls and what they thought October 21, 2020 | 1:56 PM
Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden smiles as he acknowledges the crowd at the end of his speech at the Riverside High School in Durham, North Carolina during a campaign stop on October 18, 2020. Photographer: Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images
ELECTION 2020
A Biden landslide? Some Democrats can’t help but whisper. October 21, 2020 | 1:37 PM
Nicolas Bock
COVID-19 VACCINE
Here are the groups that get priority under the COVID-19 vaccine plan in Massachusetts October 21, 2020 | 12:54 PM
In this Oct. 8, 2020, photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., walk in a hanger before leaving Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, in Phoenix. Biden’s presidential campaign says Harris will suspend in-person events until Oct. 19, after two people associated with the campaign tested positive for coronavirus. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
James Dale Reed
Maryland man arrested, accused of threatening to kidnap and kill Biden and Harris October 21, 2020 | 12:29 PM
Boston, MA 6/25/2020 Commissioner Jeffrey Riley (cq), with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, speaks. Governor Charlie Baker (cq) holds a press availability in the Gardner Auditorium, of the State House, during the coronavirus pandemic. Plans for school reopening are disclosed. POOL (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff) Reporter: Hanna Krueger
School audits
Mass. education department to audit 2 school districts over remote learning October 21, 2020 | 12:13 PM
BOSTON, MA - 9/21/2020: BACK TO SCHOOL... A chained gate....Boston public school busses parked at Freeport Street lot in Dorchester lay idle in the early morning for a Boston back to school during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC:
Boston schools
Boston Public Schools is suspending all in-person learning as citywide coronavirus rate climbs October 21, 2020 | 11:55 AM
Crime
Police say Connecticut man forced child to kneel on tacks, drink hot sauce until he vomited October 21, 2020 | 10:59 AM
Non-indigenous boats protest the launch of a Mi'kmaq self-regulated fishery by members of the Sipekne'katik First Nation, in Saulnierville, Nova Scotia on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. The First Nation says a 1999 Supreme Court of Canada ruling, known as the Marshall decision, granted the Mi'kmaq the right to catch and sell lobster outside of the regular fishing season. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press via AP)
Nova Scotia
In ‘lobster war,’ Indigenous Canadians face attacks by fishermen October 21, 2020 | 10:53 AM
Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican.
POPE FRANCIS
Pope endorses same-sex civil unions in new documentary film October 21, 2020 | 10:42 AM
Purdue Pharma
OxyContin maker to plead guilty to 3 criminal charges, agree to $8 billion-plus settlement October 21, 2020 | 10:04 AM
Cambridge City Hall
Cambridge
New showers installed in Cambridge for homeless individuals October 21, 2020 | 9:50 AM
Health workers at the Brooklyn Hospital Center moved bodies to an overflow morgue trailer in May.Credit...Bryan Thomas/Getty Images
Death toll
'The bottom line is there are far more Americans dying from the pandemic than the news reports would suggest' October 21, 2020 | 9:17 AM
Children line up to enter a tent at the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children in Homestead, Fla. last year.
CHILD SEPARATIONS
Parents of 545 children separated at border can't be found October 21, 2020 | 7:58 AM
BLACK LIVES MATTER
Protest for Black moped driver slammed by police car escalates in Providence October 20, 2020 | 11:08 PM
Army Fitness
Military fitness
Senators urge Pentagon to suspend implementation of Army's new fitness test October 20, 2020 | 10:41 PM
Western lowland gorilla baby rests in incubator shortly after birth.
CUTE
Baby male gorilla born at Franklin Park Zoo October 20, 2020 | 9:23 PM
'60 Minutes'
Trump taunts Lesley Stahl of '60 Minutes' after cutting off interview October 20, 2020 | 8:04 PM
A restaurant owner was assaulted in Salem over a tip dispute.
SALEM
Video: Customer assaults Salem restaurant owner after refusing to tip October 20, 2020 | 7:29 PM
Brockton
‘Bizarre’ explosions reported in Brockton Monday night; their cause remains a mystery October 20, 2020 | 7:26 PM
This undated image made available by NASA shows the asteroid Bennu from the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft. After almost two years circling the ancient asteroid, OSIRIS-REx will attempt to descend to the treacherous, boulder-packed surface and snatch a handful of rubble on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona/CSA/York/MDA via AP)
NASA
NASA spacecraft lands on surface of asteroid to bring samples back to earth October 20, 2020 | 7:15 PM