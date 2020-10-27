Plymouth may close skatepark after mask awareness wall disappears in the night

Plymouth authorities are considering shutting down the town’s skatepark as visitors to it have been seen regularly not wearing masks, and an outreach campaign to spur compliance has gone sour — or more specifically, gone missing.

Last week, a wooden message wall was installed at the Plymouth Skatepark, located at Holmes Playground on Summer Street, where local students decorated the 16-by-4-foot wall with messages promoting wearing masks, according to Wicked Local.

But the wall would not stand long at its new post. It was installed on Thursday via collaboration with the Plymouth Area Chamber of Commerce, the town’s school district, Healthy Plymouth, and town government. Friday night, the wall reportedly disappeared. Police told the news agency that they’re considering this vandalism.

“At this time, I feel no other option than to recommend closing of the skate park for the time being,” Town Manager Melissa Arrighi told Wicked Local. “The recommendation is not based on the vandalism of the poster wall, but rather is the culmination of events, including a very noticeable lack of wearing masks even after the select board became involved and had us put the warning sign down there on the electronic board.”

Such a great night tonight at the Plymouth Skate Park with students from Plymouth North High School's Photography and… Posted by Plymouth Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, October 22, 2020