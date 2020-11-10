U.S. surpasses 1 million virus cases in November

Newly confirmed infections in the U.S. are running at all-time highs of well over 100,000 per day.

In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, a worker wearing gloves, a face shield, a mask, and other PPE administers a COVID-19 test at a King County coronavirus testing site in Auburn, Wash., south of Seattle.
In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, a worker wearing gloves, a face shield, a mask, and other PPE administers a COVID-19 test at a King County coronavirus testing site in Auburn, Wash., south of Seattle. –AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
MIKE STOBBE,
AP
November 10, 2020

Related Links

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. has surpassed 1 million new confirmed coronavirus cases in just the first 10 days of November, with more than 100,000 infections each day becoming the norm in a surge that shows no signs of slowing.

The 1 million milestone came as governors across the nation are making increasingly desperate pleas with the public to take the fight against the virus more seriously. The Wisconsin governor planned to take the unusual step of delivering a live address to the state Tuesday, urging unity and cooperation to fight COVID-19.

Minnesota’s governor ordered bars and restaurants to close at 10 p.m., and Iowa’s governor said she will require masks at indoor gatherings of 25 or more people, inching toward more stringent measures after months of holding out.

Advertisement

The alarming wave of cases across the U.S. looks bigger and is more widespread than the surges that happened in the spring, mainly in the Northeast, and then in the summer, primarily in the Sun Belt. But experts say there are also reasons to think the nation is better able to deal with the virus this time around.

“We’re definitely in a better place” when it comes to improved medical tools and knowledge, said William Hanage, a Harvard University infectious-disease researcher.

Newly confirmed infections in the U.S. are running at all-time highs of well over 100,000 per day, pushing the running total to more than 10 million and eclipsing 1 million since Halloween.

Several states posted records Tuesday, including more than 12,000 new cases in Illinois, 7,000 in Wisconsin and 6,500 in Ohio.

Deaths — a lagging indicator, since it takes time for people to get sick and die — are climbing again, reaching an average of more than 930 a day.

Hospitals are getting slammed. And unlike the earlier outbreaks, this one is not confined to a region or two. Cases are on the rise in 49 states.

“The virus is spreading in a largely uncontrolled fashion across the vast majority of the country,” said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious-disease expert at Vanderbilt University.

Advertisement

While deaths are still well below the U.S. peak of about 2,200 per day back in April, some researchers estimate the nation’s overall toll will hit about 400,000 by Feb. 1, up from about 240,000 now.

But there is also some good news.

Doctors now better know how to treat severe cases, meaning higher percentages of the COVID-19 patients who go into intensive care units are coming out alive. Patients have the benefit of new treatments, namely remdesivir, the steroid dexamethasone and an antibody drug that won emergency-use approval from the Food and Drug Administration on Monday. Also, testing is more widely available.

In addition, a vaccine appears to be on the horizon, perhaps around the end of the year, with Pfizer this week reporting early results showing that its experimental shots are a surprising 90% effective at preventing the disease.

And there’s a change pending in the White House, with President-elect Joe Biden vowing to rely on a highly respected set of medical advisers and carry out a detailed coronavirus plan that experts say includes the kind of measures that will be necessary to bring the surge under control.

Biden pledged during the campaign to be guided by science, make testing free and widely available, hire thousands of health workers to undertake contact-tracing, and instruct the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide clear, expert advice.

“We are already seeing encouraging signs from President-elect Biden with regard to his handling of COVID-19,” said Dr. Kelly Henning, a veteran epidemiologist who heads the Bloomberg Philanthropies’ public health programs.

Advertisement

“I am relieved to see he’s already put some of the smartest scientific minds on his new coronavirus task force and that they are acting urgently to try and get the pandemic under control as quickly as possible.”

While the first surge in the Northeast caught many Americans unprepared and cut an especially deadly swath through nursing homes, the second crest along the nation’s Southern and Western rim was attributed mostly to heedless behavior, particularly among young adults over Memorial Day and July Fourth, and hot weather that sent people indoors, where the virus spreads more easily.

The fall surge similarly has been blamed largely on cold weather driving people inside and disdain for masks and social distancing, stoked by President Donald Trump and other politicians.

Even in parts of the country that have been through coronavirus surges before, “you see people breaking out of it” and letting their guard down, Schaffner said.

“There really is COVID fatigue that is blending into COVID annoyance,” he said.

The short-term outlook is grim, with colder weather and Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s ahead. Generations of family members gathering indoors for meals for extended periods “is not a recipe for anything good,” Hanage said.

Other factors could contribute to the spread of the virus in the coming weeks: Last weekend saw big street celebrations and protests over the election. On Saturday night, an upset victory by Notre Dame’s football team sent thousands of students swarming onto the field, many without masks.

Meanwhile, the next two months will see a lame-duck Congress and a president who might be even less inclined than before to enact disease-control measures. Those voted out of office or no longer worried about reelection for at least two more years, “are not going to be motivated to do a fantastic job,” Hanage said.

Experts are increasingly alarmed about the virus’s resurgence in places like Massachusetts, which has seen a dramatic rise in cases since Labor Day, blamed largely on young people socializing.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker is warning that the health care system could become overwhelmed this winter, and he recently ordered restaurants to stop table service, required many businesses to close by 9:30 p.m., and instructed residents to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Brooke Nichols, a professor and infectious-disease mathematical modeler at Boston University School of Public Health, said the governor’s actions don’t go far enough.

“Right now because of the exponential growth, throw the kitchen sink at this, and then you can do it for not as long,” Nichols said.

Meanwhile, political leaders in a number of newer coronavirus hot spots are doing less. In hard-hit South Dakota, Gov. Kristi Noem has made it clear she will not institute a mask requirement and has voiced doubt in health experts who say face coverings prevent infections from spreading.

Even higher case and death rates have been seen in North Dakota, where many people have refused to wear masks. Gov. Doug Burgum has pleaded with people to do so, and praised local towns and cities that have mandated masks. But he has avoided requiring masks himself.

Both Noem and Burgum are Republicans and have taken positions in line with those of the president.

“It would be simplistic to say it’s a Red-vs.-a-Blue experience, but it does kind of go along party lines of whether people took it seriously, tried to prevent it and took painful measures, versus those who said, ‘Let it rip,’” said Dr. Howard Markel, a public health historian at the University of Michigan.

Associated Press writer Alanna Durkin Richer in Boston contributed to this report.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Coronavirus Business Health

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
President-elect Joe Biden, joined by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, speaks at The Queen theater, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.
Politics
Watch: Biden vows to 'get right to work' despite Trump resistance November 10, 2020 | 6:20 PM
Crime
2 teens arrested in connection with Revere ice cream shop shooting November 10, 2020 | 5:15 PM
FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2020, file photo, a tester prepares to administer a swab test at a drive-in COVID-19 testing site in Federal Heights, Colo. With Colorado experiencing its highest rate of coronavirus hospitalizations, Gov. Jared Polis extended a statewide mask mandate for another 30 days and said state employees will work remotely through the end of November into December. Polis said Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, that Colorado has had more than 1,000 coronavirus patient hospitalizations over the past three days. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 2,047 new COVID-19 cases, 21 new deaths November 10, 2020 | 5:01 PM
Boston-11/06/20 Gov. Charlie Baker answered a question about the Presidential election aftter he held a Coronavirus update at the Mass. State House. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff (metro)
ELECTION 2020
'Wildly inappropriate': Charlie Baker blasts fellow Republicans' refusal to concede the election November 10, 2020 | 4:59 PM
Sam Doran/Pool
Field hospitals
COVID-19 field hospitals may be returning to Mass., Charlie Baker says November 10, 2020 | 4:51 PM
Andover, MA 11/6/2020: Ten year old Teddy Chiesa, cq, during his zoom class. Story is about wide variety of instruction hours in the state. His mother, Claire Chiesa, in Andover said her kids even have wildly different experiences in the same school: her second-grade daughter, Eleanor, receives four to five live instruction sessions with teachers on her two remote learning days each week, while her fifth-grade son only receives two half-hour check-ins, with minimal instruction. The rest of the time, he is expected to work alone on assignments. He finishes within 90 minutes and then wants to play, Chiesa says. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff
Schools
New database shows how the 40 largest Mass. school districts are dealing with the coronavirus November 10, 2020 | 3:11 PM
An envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident earlier this year.
CENSUS CHICANERY?
Census Bureau denies fake data allegations by census workers November 10, 2020 | 2:54 PM
03coronamain - Gov. Charlie Baker speaks during a press conference at the Massachusetts State House in Boston on Nov. 2, 2020. Restaurant table service will have to stop at 9:30 p.m. each day, and facilities such as gyms, theaters, and casinos will have to close by the same time, according to a slate of Òtargeted measuresÓ Governor Charlie Baker said are intended to keep people home at night amid MassachusettsÕ quickly escalating count of coronavirus infections. (Sam Doran/Pool)
Coronavirus
Watch: Charlie Baker's coronavirus update November 10, 2020 | 2:35 PM
Revere
EMBEZZLEMENT
Revere woman gets six months for embezzling from special needs group she ran November 10, 2020 | 2:31 PM
Ken Dilanian during an appearance Tuesday on MSNBC.
Media
Massachusetts native apologizes for profanity during MSNBC appearance November 10, 2020 | 2:29 PM
A rally was held outside of Everett City Hall to show support for Everett City Councilor Gerly Adrien.
Gerly Adrien
Supporters rally for Everett councilor pressured to resign after attending meetings remotely November 10, 2020 | 2:12 PM
leah_zallman
Local
Beloved local doctor dies in Somerville pedestrian crash November 10, 2020 | 1:46 PM
Jalajhia Finklea
Crime
Search for missing Mashpee teen continues after suspect shot to death by authorities November 10, 2020 | 1:34 PM
The Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.
OBAMACARE
High court seems likely to leave health care law in place November 10, 2020 | 1:09 PM
The gold dome of the Massachusetts State House glows in morning sunshine on Oct. 25, 2018.
ABORTION
Here's what you need to know about the coming abortion rights debate in Massachusetts November 10, 2020 | 12:13 PM
Found
Police locate missing Massachusetts 13-year-old in upstate New York November 10, 2020 | 10:50 AM
FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2001 file photo, Cardinal Theodore Edgar McCarrick, archbishop of Washington D.C., wearing the three-cornered biretta hat, embraces Pope John Paul II in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. In a sunlit ceremony of ancient ritual in St. Peter's Square, Pope John Paul II installed a record number of cardinals - 44 new princes of the Roman Catholic Church. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)
Theodore McCarrick
Vatican says Pope John Paul II was aware of misconduct allegations against ex-cardinal McCarrick nearly 2 decades before his removal November 10, 2020 | 10:38 AM
Suspect wanted in connection with alleged Boston Public Garden sexual assault.
Crime
Boston police release new image of suspect in Public Garden sexual assault November 10, 2020 | 9:30 AM
Republican Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks to reporters on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Bangor, Maine.
Election reactions
'I think everyone can agree that the optics have been terrible' November 10, 2020 | 9:20 AM
Politics
Much at stake as Supreme Court weighs future of 'Obamacare' November 10, 2020 | 7:13 AM
Jabin Botsford
Fox News
The long love affair between Fox News and Trump may be over. Here's how it ended last week. November 9, 2020 | 9:39 PM
The first patient enrolled in Pfizer's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore received an injection this past May.
Vaccine
What you need to know about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine November 9, 2020 | 8:58 PM
Fox News
Fox News cuts away from Kayleigh McEnany news conference after she alleges vote fraud with no evidence November 9, 2020 | 8:12 PM
BOSTON MA. - OCTOBER 1: Charles Murphy, with his MBTA map bandana, listens to Gov Charlie Baker as he speaks to the media on the Coronavirus and the Green Line Extension Project at what will be the future Lechmere T stop on October 1, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Stuart Cahill/Pool)
MBTA cuts
This map shows where — and how — the MBTA's proposed service cuts would occur November 9, 2020 | 7:04 PM
In this June 28, 2020 image provided by Mount Washington Observatory, Marty the cat walks on a boulder outside the Mount Washington Observatory in North Conway, N.H.
Marty
Cat at Mount Washington Observatory dies after 12 years on duty November 9, 2020 | 6:27 PM
Melrose Ma. 10/31/2014 A MBTA train pulls into the Melrose/Cedar Park Station.Melrose various locations. Globe Staff/Photographer Jonathan Wiggs Topic: Reporter
MBTA cuts
Here are the commuter rail stops that the MBTA is proposing to close next year November 9, 2020 | 5:34 PM
BOSTON, MA - 11/05/2020: Danielle Rogers, a RN conducted a test with a patient for COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic at the Prince Hall Grand Lodge near Grove Hall Boston by the Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center.(David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO
Daily #s
Mass. reports 1,184 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths November 9, 2020 | 5:06 PM
BOSTON, MA - 8/21/2020:Open windows and a fan are used as the ventilation system at the Mather Elementary School in Dorchester. The letters A and B on desks are for students to alternate daily use during the and keep a social distance. Boston Public Schools (BPS) did a walkthrough of two school buildings the Mildred Avenue K-8 in Mattapan and the Mather Elementary School in Dorchester to showcase preparations that have been underway for months leading up to the new school year.
Live school updates
Fitchburg postpones hybrid learning again, this time until January November 9, 2020 | 5:00 PM
Boston, MA - 4/3/2020: Doctor Patrick Hyland rides a Green Line train home from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center where he works in the internal medicine department in Boston, MA on April 03, 2020. The MBTA moved to a modified Saturday schedule across the system on March 17 in response to reduced ridership because of the COVID-19 outbreak. (“These further revisions will continue to support critical travel needs of those who are essential to slowing the spread of this virus,” Steve Poftak, general manager of the MBTA, said in the statement. “These revisions, along with the additional precautions we are implementing to protect the health and safety of our workforce, will ensure we can continue to provide critical transportation services.”) (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: Metro reporter: Coronavirus Covid-19
MBTA
From halting ferry service to closing commuter rail stops, these are the cuts the MBTA is proposing for 2021 November 9, 2020 | 4:39 PM
Bones discovered
Human remains found at Winchester home, possibly more than a century old November 9, 2020 | 4:36 PM