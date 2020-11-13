Vermont bans multiple-household gatherings

Inside or out.

Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott speaks to reporters after voting on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in his hometown of Berlin, Vt. Scott said he voted for Democrat Joe Biden for president because he believes the former vice president can do more to bring the country together. He said it was the first time in his life he's voted for a Democrat. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring)
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott. –Wilson Ring / AP, File
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
LISA RATHKE,
AP
November 13, 2020 | 3:45 PM

After Vermont saw its highest daily number of coronavirus cases to date this week, Gov. Phil Scott announced new restrictions on social gatherings Friday, closing bars and clubs to in-person service and banning multiple-household gatherings, both inside and out.

He also announced a pause of recreational sports leagues, outside of the Vermont Principal’s Association sanctioned sports.

“I want to be clear: We’re in a new phase of this pandemic. The days of very low risk are over,” the Republican governor said.

Many of the state’s clusters and outbreaks are traced to private gatherings such as baby showers, tailgate parties, deer camps and barbecues “where multiple households are getting together and not wearing masks or staying physically separated for long periods of time,” he said.

Advertisement

The recent surge in cases has come 12 days after Halloween, when people gathered for parties. Such activities are still happening even though the state had been warning against them for weeks, Scott said.

“Since Oct. 1, 71% of the cases that are associated with an outbreak are associated with an outbreak from a private party or social gathering,” Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said.

The state now has a total of 19 outbreaks and over 80 situations, which he said usually affect a facility such as a school or long-term care setting, he said. An October outbreak stemming from sports teams at an ice rink in Montpelier has grown to 122 cases but is slowing down, Levine said.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Vermont has risen over the past two weeks from 22 on Oct. 29 to 49.71 new cases per day on Thursday.

On Friday, 21 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, with three in intensive care, according to the Health Department.

Getting the virus under control is about making sure hospitals aren’t overwhelmed, saving lives, and keeping kids in school and workers working, Scott said.

Under the new restrictions effective at 10 p.m. Saturday, bars and social clubs will be closed to in-person service but may offer takeout. Restaurants may stay open but must close to in-person service by 10 p.m. each night.

Advertisement

The state is also requiring restaurants, gyms, museums and other establishments to keep a daily log of visitors and will direct Vermonters to comply with requests from the state’s contract tracing team.

Also to keep the virus at bay, returning college students are required to quarantine for 14 days or for seven days if they then get a negative test, and the state is encouraging those students to get tested, he said. The state is also requiring people who can work remotely to do so and is discouraging in-person meetings, he said.

The good news is, the state has proved that following the health guidance is effective, Scott said.

“I want to thank those Vermonters who’ve done their part, who wear their masks, who skipped the Halloween party, canceled travel and kept their social circle small. It’s this type of commitment that will get us through this sooner.”

Scott said he hopes youth sports will be one of the first things to reopen “because our kids are trying so hard,” Scott said.

“And I hope these adults out there who haven’t followed our guidance recognize the responsibility they have,” he said.

____

Associated Press writer Wilson Ring contributed to this report.

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Coronavirus Local Vermont Politics Business

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Sanford, Maine is seeing clusters of COVID-19 after a pastor returned home from the infamous Millinocket wedding.
SUPER SPREADER
CDC: Maine wedding outbreak shows need to avoid gatherings November 13, 2020 | 3:27 PM
Shoppers comply with the mask regulations at Bridgton Books in Bridgton, Maine.
TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS
Mass. residents must now quarantine when traveling to Maine November 13, 2020 | 3:18 PM
Mass. Democratic Party Chief Gus Bickford.
MASS. DEMS
Mass. Democratic Party Chair Gus Bickford wins second term despite controversy November 13, 2020 | 2:54 PM
Coronavirus
Harvard epidemiologist warns that stigma around COVID-19 breaks down public health efforts November 13, 2020 | 1:53 PM
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.
STRUGGLING BUSINESSES
Boston offers rent relief, other aid to businesses reeling from COVID November 13, 2020 | 1:41 PM
Steve Elliott, captain of the trawler Vesteraalen, saw Russian warships pass through U.S. fishing territory in the Bering Sea.
National
‘Are we getting invaded?’: U.S. boats faced Russian aggression near Alaska November 13, 2020 | 1:34 PM
Arches National Park
National Park Service faces $270 million wrongful death claim after decapitation November 13, 2020 | 12:54 PM
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows greets supporters at a rally for Trump’s reelection at Michigan Sports Stars Park in Washington, Mich., on Nov. 1. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
Secret Service
More than 130 Secret Service officers are said to be infected with COVID or quarantining November 13, 2020 | 12:39 PM
President Donald Trump visits Arlington National Cemetery on Veterans Day.
CHARGES PENDING?
As soon as Trump leaves office, he faces greater risk of prosecution November 13, 2020 | 12:37 PM
11/12/20 -Nantucket House Explosion- Woodbury Lane. Photo by David Curran.
Nantucket
Nantucket rattled by house explosion that injured 2 November 13, 2020 | 12:24 PM
Bourne 04/14/2020- Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito joined the Massachusetts National Guard and Michael Lauf, President and CEO of Cape Cod Healthcare as they toured a field medical station in a gymnasium at Joint Base Cape Cod. The facility will handle certain cornavrius patients if needed. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
FIELD HOSPITALS
Charlie Baker implores residents to take second surge seriously as field hospital reopens November 13, 2020 | 11:44 AM
Bob Oakes
‘Morning Edition’
Bob Oakes, voice of WBUR’s ‘Morning Edition,’ will step away as host of show November 13, 2020 | 11:13 AM
New Hampshire
4-year-old boy riding bike hit, killed by pickup truck November 13, 2020 | 11:06 AM
Connecticut
Explosion kills 2 steam pipe workers at veterans hospital November 13, 2020 | 10:58 AM
Crime
Tribe chairman charged with bribery in casino development November 13, 2020 | 10:50 AM
BOSTON, MA - 10/05/2020: 06covidmetrics---Sandra Munera, a LPN at NEW Health Charlestown in the Crossroads Resource Center prepares to give a passenger of a drive up a COVID-19 test. The Massachusetts state COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic numbers are getting worse. At the NEW Health Charlestown site on Tufts Street in the Crossroads Resource Center; a walk-up and drive-through for COVID-19 testing was set up for those with appointments available Monday through Friday, 1 p.m.-4 p.m. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO
Coronavirus
Read: Mass. Medical Society president says it is ‘past time’ for Congress to pass COVID-19 relief November 13, 2020 | 10:36 AM
Suspect wanted in Boston Public Garden sexual assault.
Crime
Boston police release video showing suspect wanted in Public Garden sexual assault November 13, 2020 | 10:12 AM
Coronavirus
Dr. Fauci on 'CBS This Morning': 'We can turn this around, it is not futile' November 13, 2020 | 9:58 AM
Bedford
FRAUD
New Hampshire attorney pleads guilty to stealing millions from clients November 13, 2020 | 9:15 AM
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks about House Republicans and the election, during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.
Local
A few cracks but no big GOP break with Trump on Biden's win November 13, 2020 | 12:23 AM
Politics
Justice Alito: COVID restrictions 'previously unimaginable' November 12, 2020 | 11:42 PM
At the New England for Trump store in Hanson on Oct. 3, 2020, a Trump bobblehead figure is for sale.
Business
‘New England for Trump’ store owner looks to stay open despite Biden’s win November 12, 2020 | 9:40 PM
Poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots at the Kenosha Municipal building on Election Day, in Kenosha, Wis.
Politics
Top officials: Nov. 3 election most secure in U.S. history November 12, 2020 | 9:22 PM
.
SOUTHIE
Video: Police seek help identifying group in connection with 'violent' South Boston hit and run November 12, 2020 | 8:36 PM
WORCESTER , MA - 11/11/2020 PCA Cesar Merida walks through a temporary tent set up at UMass Memorial Hospital. The tents were put in place for patients visiting the Emergency Medicine department and to address the overfill expected from the uptick of COVID-19 cases. As coronavirus cases rise all across the country, hospitals are vamping up their facilities to prepare for incoming patients. Erin Clark / Globe Staff TOPIC: 12hospitalprep
SECOND SURGE
3 things to know about the second COVID-19 surge in Massachusetts November 12, 2020 | 8:11 PM
Court artist sketch depicting Lucy Letby, next to her solicitor Richard Thomas, appearing via video link at court in Warrington, England, Thursday Nov. 12, 2020, charged with the murder of eight babies and the attempted murder of 10 others.
Crime
British nurse is charged with murder of several babies in her care November 12, 2020 | 7:49 PM
.
BROOKLINE
Water main break in Brookline closes roadway, state officials warn of water discoloration November 12, 2020 | 7:31 PM
The Seadream 1 ship docks the quay in Bodo in Norway on August 5, 2020 on suspicion of a corona infection on board. - 85 crew members were tested for the virus in the morning hours on August 5, 2020. (Photo by Sondre SKJELVIK / NTB SCANPIX / AFP) / Norway OUT (Photo by SONDRE SKJELVIK/NTB SCANPIX/AFP via Getty Images)
Travel
COVID-19 cases hit first Caribbean cruise since pandemic November 12, 2020 | 6:02 PM
President Trump continued to make unsubstantiated claims of election fraud on Twitter Thursday.
NO EVIDENCE
Fact-checking Trump's tweets about Dominion and 'deleted' votes November 12, 2020 | 5:58 PM
COVID-19 IN SCHOOLS
Mass. reports 191 new COVID-19 cases among students, 157 among school staff November 12, 2020 | 5:51 PM