Watch: What Dr. Ashish Jha had to say about the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine news

“I think we’re still some ways away from something that will be the new normal.”

coronavirus vaccine
–The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
November 16, 2020 | 1:28 PM

The Monday morning announcement from Cambridge-based Moderna that the COVID-19 vaccine it is developing appears to be 94.5% effective is “very good news,” according to Dr. Ashish Jha. 

Related Links

Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, appeared on CBS This Morning to provide insight into what the news, which follows a week after Pfizer gave a similar update on their vaccine’s progress, means as the pandemic continues to rage. 

“We are entering the hardest time of the pandemic,” Jha told the network Monday. “I think the next two or three months are going to be awful across the country. But [what] the Pfizer vaccine [and the] Moderna vaccine do is give us hope that in a few months, this will really start turning around. The light at the end of the tunnel just got a little bit brighter.”

Advertisement

The doctor stressed that there are still logistical and “complicated” issues that need to be addressed as the work continues toward a rollout of a vaccine. 

“We’ve got to get tens of millions of vaccines out to states, to pharmacies, doctors offices,” he said. “That needs a lot of planning. There has not been a lot of that planning out of the federal government right now. There’s been some, but we need a lot more of that.”

Jha cautioned that even with the promising news on the vaccines being developed, it will be some time before things return to “normal.”

“Even if we had 10 or 20 million people getting vaccinated over the next few months, until we get to 50, 60 percent of the American population vaccinated — and that’s at best case scenario April/May  — I think we’re still some ways away from something that will be the new normal,” he said. 

And before it gets better, the country is facing a situation where the virus is going to get “meaningfully worse” in the coming weeks based on the current trends of new cases and hospitalizations, he said. 

“The bottom line is that hospitals are at capacity and they are still about to get a flood of new patients, so it’s going to be an even bigger wave of patients,” Jha said. “So I’m very worried about the next month. We know what we need to do. Everybody needs to wear a mask, we need to avoid any kind of indoor gathering. And then states have to do more on testing.”

Advertisement

Jha said every state needs to be following the lead of Michigan, which is instituting limits on indoor activities and other events for three weeks to stem the spread of COVID-19. The order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer includes moving high school and college classes online, closing indoor service at bars and restaurants, shuttering movie theaters and casinos, and pausing youth sports. 

What Michigan is doing is “absolutely essential,” Jha said. 

“It’s amazing to me that other states are not following,” he said. “I suspect that this week we are going to see a lot of other states step up and essentially put in very similar policies because we’re so behind the 8-ball. We’ve got to get going.”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Coronavirus National Health Rhode Island

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Boston Schools
Boston school officials reopen 4 schools to special education students November 16, 2020 | 1:11 PM
Coronavirus
'This is going to light a million new fires and devastate families across the country' November 16, 2020 | 12:55 PM
-- PHOTO MOVED IN ADVANCE AND NOT FOR USE - ONLINE OR IN PRINT - BEFORE NOV. 14, 2020. -- Savannah Guthrie, co-host of the ÒTodayÓ show on NBC, in New York, Oct. 30, 2020. Since she held President TrumpÕs feet to the fire at a crucial turning point of the campaign, her future at NBC News appears bright. (Yael Malka/The New York Times)
Media
Savannah Guthrie is feeling lucky November 16, 2020 | 11:56 AM
Norwood
ELEVATOR ACCIDENT
Man seriously injured falling down Norwood elevator shaft November 16, 2020 | 11:54 AM
Peter Brand, Harvard fencing
COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL
A former Harvard fencing coach is facing federal bribery charges after students' parent bought his house November 16, 2020 | 11:49 AM
Covid-19 vaccines
With strong data on 2 COVID-19 vaccines, we have more answers about the road ahead — and questions, too November 16, 2020 | 11:18 AM
Chelsea
CHELSEA FIRE
Man in his 80s dies in Chelsea apartment fire November 16, 2020 | 10:03 AM
Moderna vaccine
Here's what Dr. Fauci said about the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine news November 16, 2020 | 9:50 AM
A grenade on display at a sports shop in Mineola, New York.
LIVE GRENADE
Rhode Island woman doing yard work finds live grenade on her lawn November 16, 2020 | 9:40 AM
Nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Cambridge's Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective November 16, 2020 | 8:09 AM
US President-elect Joe Biden at The Queen in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 9, 2020.
THE ISSUES
Here are the issues Boston.com readers want new leadership in D.C. to tackle first November 16, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Crime
Boston pastor arrested on multiple child rape charges November 15, 2020 | 11:23 PM
President Donald Trump walks to the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.
Politics
Trump campaign retreats from key claim in Pennsylvania suit November 15, 2020 | 10:31 PM
The Massachusetts State House in Boston.
Coronavirus
4 more Covid-19 cases confirmed at State House, bringing total to 7 November 15, 2020 | 10:01 PM
Medical workers sanitize themselves before testing for the coronavirus at a mall in Omaha, Neb., Nov. 13, 2020.
Coronavirus
U.S. cases hit 11 million; latest million took 6 days November 15, 2020 | 7:13 PM
A SpaceX Falcon9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon capsule attached, lift's off from Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39-A Sunday Nov. 15, 2020, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Four astronauts are beginning a mission to the international Space Station. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
SPACEX LAUNCH
Watch: SpaceX, NASA launch crew on historic mission November 15, 2020 | 6:14 PM
Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff
Daily #s
Mass. reports 2,076 new COVID-19 cases, 33 new deaths November 15, 2020 | 5:04 PM
In this Monday, July 27, 2020 file photo, a nurse prepares a shot as a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., gets underway in Binghamton, N.Y. Microsoft says state-backed Russian and North Korean hackers have in recent months tried to steal valuable data from leading pharmaceutical companies and COVID-19 vaccine researchers.
Vaccine
Scientist says vaccine could halve transmission November 15, 2020 | 2:40 PM
Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., listens during a discussion at the Satellite 2020 Conference in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, March 9, 2020. The event comprises important topics facing both satellite industry and end-users, and brings together a diverse group of thought leaders to share their knowledge.
ELON MUSK
Elon Musk sidelined by virus as SpaceX prepares for historic launch November 15, 2020 | 1:45 PM
This file photo shows a Black Hawk helicopter in Arizona.
Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marwan Sameh Ghabour
Massachusetts soldier killed in helicopter crash remembered for helping others November 15, 2020 | 12:53 PM
Pricey Pigeon
Belgian racing pigeon sold for record price of $1.9 million November 15, 2020 | 12:00 PM
Puerto Rico
Aging cable failures endanger renowned Puerto Rico radio telescope November 15, 2020 | 12:00 PM
Vaccine
Biden advisers to meet vaccine firms as Trump stalls handoff November 15, 2020 | 11:30 AM
Donald Trump
Trump seems to acknowledge Biden win, but he won't concede November 15, 2020 | 10:46 AM
Coronavirus
Poll workers contract virus, but Election Day link unclear November 15, 2020 | 10:37 AM
This Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019 file photo, shows the Massachusetts Statehouse in Boston.
Mass. State House
Massachusetts Senate to debate its $46 billion version of state budget November 15, 2020 | 10:20 AM
Maine
Quirk Auto Group founder ordered to pay 43 years worth of support November 15, 2020 | 9:26 AM
Local
Rhode Island man struck, killed after running across Route 195 in Swansea Mass. November 15, 2020 | 8:56 AM
Willie Stetso, stands in the Connecticut River while fishing near the Vernon Dam, in Vernon, Vt., on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.
Vermont
Vermont to issue free hunting and fishing licenses to Native Americans November 15, 2020 | 8:50 AM
President-elect Joe Biden
What mandate? Biden's agenda faces a divided Congress November 15, 2020 | 8:12 AM