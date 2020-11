These are the 62 Mass. communities with the highest risk for COVID-19

Sixty-two Massachusetts communities are at the highest risk for the coronavirus, up from 30 last week as the commonwealth continues to face a surge in positive cases.

When the state Department of Public Health adjusted its calculations for how it determines which cities and towns are placed in the “red zone” designation earlier this month, many communities dropped off the list. But the number seems to only be growing again.

Two areas now have average daily case rates in triple digits: Norfolk and Lawrence.

In Norfolk, which recorded a daily incident rate of 116.6 per 100,000 residents this week, the virus uptick has been in part driven by an outbreak at MCI-Norfolk, which logged 33 active cases as of Thursday, WBUR reports. Earlier this month, the prison recorded nearly 200 ongoing cases at one point.

State lawmakers met with the Department of Correction Wednesday to discuss how the prison system can better manage the health crisis in its facilities, including through expanded testing and releasing prisoners to home confinement, according to the news station.

The latest statewide, community-centered health metrics are also the final weekly report before Thanksgiving.

Local and state officials have increasingly urged residents not to travel on the holiday and keep any gatherings small, though Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday he’s concerned that with long lines at some of the state’s testing sites, some may not be planning to follow that guidance next week.

“If we treat this year just like we treat every other Thanksgiving, it’s quite likely that it will trigger a significant spread,” Baker said. “And we know that that leads to serious illness for many and, in rare cases, death — especially among our senior citizens.”

Here’s a look at each of the highest-risk communities in Massachusetts:

1. Norfolk

Average daily incidence rate: 116.6 per 100,000

2. Lawrence

Average daily incidence rate: 108.1 per 100,000

3. Fall River

Average daily incidence rate: 86.2 per 100,000

4. Tisbury

Average daily incidence rate: 83.9 per 100,000

5. Marion

Average daily incidence rate: 77.7 per 100,000

6. Shirley

Average daily incidence rate: 71.2 per 100,000

7. Chelsea

Average daily incidence rate: 69.3 per 100,000

8. Swansea

Average daily incidence rate: 65.8 per 100,000

9. Everett

Average daily incidence rate: 65.2 per 100,000

10. Lowell

Average daily incidence rate: 64.2 per 100,000

11. Leominster

Average daily incidence rate: 63.3 per 100,000

12. Lynn

Average daily incidence rate: 61.6 per 100,000

13. Somerset

Average daily incidence rate: 58.6 per 100,000

14. Revere

Average daily incidence rate: 56.8 per 100,000

15. Fitchburg

Average daily incidence rate: 55.8 per 100,000

16. Edgartown

Average daily incidence rate: 54.2 per 100,000

17. Holyoke

Average daily incidence rate: 53.4 per 100,000

18. Methuen

Average daily incidence rate: 51.3 per 100,000

19. Springfield

Average daily incidence rate: 51.1 per 100,000

20. Nantucket

Average daily incidence rate: 47.6 per 100,000

21. Lunenburg

Average daily incidence rate: 46.6 per 100,000

22. Westport

Average daily incidence rate: 46 per 100,000

23. Fairhaven

Average daily incidence rate: 45.1 per 100,000

24. Saugus

Average daily incidence rate: 44.1 per 100,000

25. Dartmouth

Average daily incidence rate: 43.1 per 100,000

26. Dighton

Average daily incidence rate: 42.3 per 100,000

27. Woburn

Average daily incidence rate: 40.9 per 100,000

28. Hampden

Average daily incidence rate: 40.8 per 100,000

29. West Springfield

Average daily incidence rate: 40.2 per 100,000

30. Clinton

Average daily incidence rate: 40.1 per 100,000

31. Northbridge

Average daily incidence rate: 40 per 100,000

31. Sterling (tie)

Average daily incidence rate: 40 per 100,000

32. Chicopee

Average daily incidence rate: 39.2 per 100,000

32. New Bedford (tie)

Average daily incidence rate: 39.2 per 100,000

33. Milford

Average daily incidence rate: 38.2 per 100,000

34. Peabody

Average daily incidence rate: 36.9 per 100,000

35. Freetown

Average daily incidence rate: 36.3 per 100,000

36. Attleboro

Average daily incidence rate: 35.3 per 100,000

37. Southbridge

Average daily incidence rate: 34.9 per 100,000

38. Uxbridge

Average daily incidence rate: 34.8 per 100,000

39. Malden

Average daily incidence rate: 34.6 per 100,000

40. Framingham

Average daily incidence rate: 34.2 per 100,000

40. Seekonk (tie)

Average daily incidence rate: 34.2 per 100,000

41. Ludlow

Average daily incidence rate: 34.1 per 100,000

42. Tyngsborough

Average daily incidence rate: 32.8 per 100,000

43. Brockton

Average daily incidence rate: 32.7 per 100,000

44. Southwick

Average daily incidence rate: 32.1 per 100,000

45. Douglas

Average daily incidence rate: 31.6 per 100,000

46. Dracut

Average daily incidence rate: 31.1 per 100,000

47. Acushnet

Average daily incidence rate: 30.8 per 100,000

48. Townsend

Average daily incidence rate: 29 per 100,000

49. Rehoboth

Average daily incidence rate: 28.1 per 100,000

50. Winchendon

Average daily incidence rate: 27.9 per 100,000

51. Lancaster

Average daily incidence rate: 27.4 per 100,000

52. Sutton

Average daily incidence rate: 26.3 per 100,000

53. Blackstone

Average daily incidence rate: 25.3 per 100,000

54. Abington

Average daily incidence rate: 23.9 per 100,000

55. Taunton

Average daily incidence rate: 23.7 per 100,000

56. Barnstable

Average daily incidence rate: 23.1 per 100,000

57. Salisbury

Average daily incidence rate: 22.6 per 100,000

58. Rockland

Average daily incidence rate: 20.9 per 100,000

59. Templeton

Average daily incidence rate: 20.6 per 100,000

Here is the full data for each community in Massachusetts: