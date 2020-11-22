The Latest: Fresno State has 2nd straight game canceled

Fauci said a substantial portion of people being hospitalized for the virus are now between the ages of 40 and 59, as well as the elderly and vulnerable.

In this Sept. 23, 2020 file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, listens during a Senate Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee Hearing on the federal government response to COVID-19 Capitol Hill in Washington.
In this Sept. 23, 2020 file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, listens during a Senate Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee Hearing on the federal government response to COVID-19 Capitol Hill in Washington. – (Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP)
SHARE TWEET 1 COMMENTS
AP
November 22, 2020 | 1:00 PM

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Fresno State has had its second straight football game canceled because of COVID-19.

The Mountain West says Friday’s scheduled game between the Bulldogs and San Diego State will be declared a no-contest because Fresno State doesn’t have enough available players because of contact tracing from COVID-19.

The Bulldogs’ game this past week against San Jose State was also canceled.

___

Florida’s basketball team has paused activities for at least a week because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing protocols.

The Gators will not play this week’s scheduled games against UMass Lowell and No. 4 Virginia in a tournament at the Mohegan Sun resort in Connecticut.

Advertisement

The decision comes two days after coach Mike White praised his team or following COVID protocols and also questioned how the season would pan out.

“I wonder how many games I’ll miss this year,” White said Friday. “I wonder how many games we’ll have our five starters out there, 12 guys available, where you’re going to be missing assistants. … But you can spend all day talking about those things or you can just — again, I hate to keep beating it up — control what you can control.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Coronavirus Health Basketball Florida Sports

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
This Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 photo shows the scene after a shooting at a Sonic restaurant on Saturday night where two people were killed and two others wounded in Bellevue, Neb.
Crime
2 dead in shooting at Nebraska Sonic drive-in November 22, 2020 | 2:15 PM
Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, Thursday Nov. 19, 2020, in Washington.
Rudy Guliani
Trump's legal team cried voter fraud, but courts found none November 22, 2020 | 1:37 PM
President-elect Joe Biden
Biden's 1st Cabinet picks expected Tuesday amid roadblocks November 22, 2020 | 12:36 PM
Local
Pedestrian struck in Raynham, seriously injured by vehicle November 22, 2020 | 11:54 AM
Politics
Trump slams global climate agreement Biden intends to rejoin November 22, 2020 | 11:40 AM
Crime
Boston man charged in crash that injured 4 people in New Hampshire November 22, 2020 | 11:15 AM
Lobster
Lobster industry hopes for stability after tumultuous Trump era November 22, 2020 | 11:00 AM
Dr. Moncef Slaoui, chief adviser to Operation Warp Speed, speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Washington.
Coronavirus vaccine
First US immunizations could arrive on Dec. 12 November 22, 2020 | 10:35 AM
A broken staircase at Nauset Light Beach in Eastham, MA.
Cape Cod
Cape Cod National Seashore to get winter upgrades November 22, 2020 | 9:47 AM
Many stores were closed during the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis in Coolidge Corner.
Economy
Year-end fiscal cliffs are approaching for millions of Americans November 22, 2020 | 9:05 AM
Thanksgiving dinner- Taking the roasted turkey out of the oven.
Thanksgiving Tips
For rookie Thanksgiving cooks, expert tips to avoid disaster November 22, 2020 | 8:40 AM
In this Nov. 20, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump listens during a news conference in the briefing room at the White House in Washington.
Pennsylvania certifies votes
In blistering ruling, judge throws out Trump suit in Pa. November 22, 2020 | 8:04 AM
Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff
Rachael Rollins
Suffolk DA slams judge for demanding defendant appear in court despite pandemic November 22, 2020 | 7:47 AM
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. drug
FDA allows emergency use of antibody drug Trump received November 22, 2020 | 7:41 AM
45 Hooker Street in Allston, MA.
Allston
2-alarm fire breaks out in Allston, displacing seven November 22, 2020 | 7:34 AM
President Donald Trump speaks during an event in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, on prescription drug prices.
2020 Election
Trump team requests recount of Georgia's presidential race November 22, 2020 | 7:27 AM
BOSTON, MA - 11/18/2020 Healthcare workers register people for COVID-19 tests at Urban League of Boston on Wednesday afternoon. People weathered long lines at Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center, despite temperatures in the 30s. Erin Clark/Globe Staff TOPIC: 19conronamain REPORTER: kay lazar
Daily #s
Mass. reports 2,991 new COVID-19 cases, 19 new deaths November 21, 2020 | 5:03 PM
In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo Donald Trump Jr., gestures during a news conference at Georgia Republican Party headquarters in Atlanta.
Don Jr.
Donald Trump Jr. doing 'very well' with virus, tweets Trump November 21, 2020 | 2:51 PM
Housing Sec. Ben Carson
Ben Carson says he's 'out of the woods' after battling COVID-19 November 21, 2020 | 2:19 PM
In this May 2, 2013 file photo, the sun's rays strike the rocky coast of Acadia National Park on Mt. Desert Island in Maine.
New England
National parks to become free for wounded veterans November 21, 2020 | 1:20 PM
Crime
18-year-old man arrested in shooting death of teen in Worcester November 21, 2020 | 12:10 PM
Kyle Rittenhouse
Teen charged in Kenosha killings poses with 'Silver Spoons' actor November 21, 2020 | 12:00 PM
Local Man Spits At Hikers
Police: man spit at hikers in central MA, claiming he had COVID-19 November 21, 2020 | 11:20 AM
Central Square
Cambridge man arrested for allegedly stabbing 47-year-old man, potentially life-threatening injuries November 21, 2020 | 10:55 AM
Politics
Retailers brace as virus bears down on consumers and economy November 21, 2020 | 10:45 AM
The casts of what are believed to have been a rich man and his male slave fleeing the volcanic eruption of Vesuvius nearly 2,000 years ago, are seen in what was an elegant villa on the outskirts of the ancient Roman city of Pompeii destroyed by the eruption in 79 A.D., where they were discovered during recents excavations, Pompeii archaeological park officials said Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.
History
Remains unearthed from ashes at Pompeii believed to be from Mt. Vesuvius blast November 21, 2020 | 10:23 AM
A view from the Cambridge side of the river with an interesting cloud formation above is pictured during the Head of the Charles Regatta rowing event held on the Charles River.
Environment
Massachusetts had just 3 unhealthy ozone days in 2020 November 21, 2020 | 9:57 AM
A protester holds up caution tape as she and others take to the street for a peaceful march to protest the death of George Floyd who was killed by a police officer.
Police Reform
In cities across US, voters support more police oversight November 21, 2020 | 9:22 AM
In this Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse carries a weapon as he walks along Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wis., during a night of unrest following the weekend police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Kenosha, Wisconsin
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of killing 2 in Kenosha, freed on $2 million bail November 21, 2020 | 8:32 AM
President Donald Trump while speaking to reporters in the White House briefing room in Washington on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Trump’s campaign has lost the vast majority of its federal lawsuits regarding the election. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)
Trump's legal strategy
‘The ballots might have been from Mickey Mouse,’ the president’s lawyer said. Likewise, his legal strategy. November 21, 2020 | 8:11 AM