First wave of 6.4 million vaccine doses to be shipped across the U.S. in December

The first doses will go to health care workers and a few other vulnerable groups.

The first vaccine doses are expected to go to health care workers and potentially a few other vulnerable groups in all 50 states and eight territories.
The first vaccine doses are expected to go to health care workers and potentially a few other vulnerable groups in all 50 states and eight territories. –AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Rebecca Robbins,
New York Times Service
November 24, 2020 | 3:21 PM

Related Links

Around mid-December, 6.4 million doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped out across the United States in an initial push after it receives an expected emergency authorization, officials leading Operation Warp Speed, the administration’s push to fast-track a vaccine, said on a call with reporters on Tuesday.

The first doses — which are expected to go to health care workers and potentially a few other vulnerable groups — will be allocated to all 50 states and eight territories, as well as six major metropolitan areas. The quantities will be based on how many adults live in each jurisdiction.

“We wanted to keep this simple,” said Alex Azar, the secretary of health and human services.

Advertisement

Officials decided on that allocation formula, as opposed to one that would prioritize the hardest-hit parts of the country, in part because the virus is spreading rapidly nationwide, Azar said.

Operation Warp Speed notified states late Friday night of how many doses they’d be receiving in the first push to assist them in their planning, officials said Tuesday. Governors and other local leaders will be responsible for deciding where the shipments should go.

Pfizer will ship doses of the vaccine via UPS and FedEx in special coolers packed with dry ice that will hold a minimum of 975 doses, which must be used up within a few weeks or stored in an ultracold freezer for up to six months.

Pfizer’s vaccine, which was developed with the German company BioNTech, was found to be 95% effective in a late-stage study earlier this month. An advisory committee to the Food and Drug Administration is scheduled to meet on Dec. 10 to discuss Pfizer’s clinical-trial data and vote on whether to recommend that the agency authorize it.

From there, it’s not clear how long it will take to make a decision. The agency could take “days” to deliberate on whether to authorize the vaccine, FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said in an interview with USA Today published Tuesday.

Advertisement

But Moncef Slaoui, the head of Operation Warp Speed, said during a television appearance Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the first doses could be administered as soon as Dec. 11. Federal health officials have said the first Americans will start getting vaccinated within 24 hours of an authorization being issued.

Another leading vaccine developer, Moderna, is expected to soon follow Pfizer’s lead in filing for emergency authorization for its vaccine candidate, which an early analysis found to be 94.5% effective.

The path forward in the United States is less clear for AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, which on Monday announced that they had zeroed in on a promising dosing plan for their vaccine candidate.

All three of the vaccines require people to get two doses, spread several weeks apart.

After the initial distribution push, vaccine shipments will go out to states and other jurisdictions on a weekly basis. Federal officials have said they expect to have 40 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines available by the end of the year.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Coronavirus

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Dale, a 3-year-old cat who was burned after seeking warmth in a car engine, is looking for his owner or a new home.
Animals
A cat who was burned after seeking warmth against a car engine is looking for his owner, or a new home November 24, 2020 | 4:07 PM
COVID-19 Study
Study: Lax behaviors of Mass. residents has contributed to second COVID-19 wave November 24, 2020 | 2:50 PM
President-elect Joe Biden's U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations nominee Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.
President-elect
Biden signals stark shift as he introduces first cabinet members November 24, 2020 | 2:16 PM
Purdue Pharma
OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma pleads guilty in criminal case November 24, 2020 | 1:48 PM
Second Surge
Nurses' union: Healthcare workers still 'exhausted and traumatized' from first surge November 24, 2020 | 1:26 PM
Bolivar del Jesus Soto, Jr.
Bolivar del Jesus Soto, Jr.
'No mother should ever bury her son': Family of 20-year-old J.P. man killed over pair of sneakers calls for justice November 24, 2020 | 11:38 AM
A vial of coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University in Oxford, England. AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna have all reported promising results with their vaccines, according to preliminary data, but it could be well into 2021 before they're rolled out on a large scale.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Keep the mask: A vaccine won't end the U.S. crisis right away November 24, 2020 | 11:15 AM
Conditions were choppy on Monday as the Coast Guard continued searching for the crew of a sunken vessel off of Provincetown.
Missing Crew
Coast Guard continues search for missing fishing vessel crew November 24, 2020 | 10:42 AM
Screens encouraging MBTA riders to wear masks, socially distance and practice good hygiene are displayed at the South Station Red Line stop.
MASK UP
MBTA to distribute face masks during rush hour November 24, 2020 | 10:25 AM
President Donald Trump gives Laura Ingraham a kiss after inviting her on stage during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Laura Ingraham
Laura Ingraham says that Joe Biden will be president: 'This constitutes living in reality' November 24, 2020 | 9:49 AM
Amanda Colianni, a census field supervisor, said she believes 5,300 cases in neighborhoods she managed were closed prematurely and removed from the door-knocking effort after only one attempt by census takers to interview members of households in mid-to-late September.
CENSUS
Texts: U.S. census manager told counters to use fake answers November 24, 2020 | 9:31 AM
David Dinkins delivers his first speech as mayor of New York in 1990.
David Dinkins
NYC's first African American mayor, David Dinkins, has died November 24, 2020 | 9:16 AM
President Donald Trump turned his Twitter feed into a singular source of market volatility — now, investors are looking forward to markets free of presidential tweets. -- 5.8 x 4.1 -- cat=f **EMBARGO: No electronic distribution, Web posting or street sales before TUESDAY 3:01 A.M. ET NOV. 24, 2020. No exceptions for any reasons. EMBARGO set by source.**
WALL STREET
After chaotic 4 years, Wall Street is itching to unfollow @realDonaldTrump November 24, 2020 | 8:43 AM
Passengers line up at the ticket counters in Logan Airport's Terminal C Tuesday as they head out of town for Thanksgiving, despite CDC warnings about travel and gatherings.
THANKSGIVING
Thanksgiving could be make-or-break in U.S. virus response November 24, 2020 | 8:24 AM
THANKSGIVING TRAVEL
Millions stick to Thanksgiving travel plans despite warnings November 23, 2020 | 10:42 PM
BOSTON, MA - 11/06/2019:Traffic evening rush hour heading north and south over the Zakim Bridge Boston (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: SPOTLIGHT TOPIC
HIGHWAYS
Massachusetts is still studying 'managed lanes' to reduce congestion. Here’s where. November 23, 2020 | 8:10 PM
(Credit too long, see caption)
#METOO
DA Rollins opens investigation on rape allegations against former prosecutor after woman said he raped her November 23, 2020 | 7:45 PM
In this Aug. 14, 2019, file photo former Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks with FOX Business Network guest anchor Jon Hilsenrath in the Fox Washington bureau in Washington.
Janet Yellen
AP source: Biden taps ex-Fed chair Yellen to lead treasury November 23, 2020 | 7:00 PM
COVID-19
Coronavirus surge has LA on the brink of a stay-home order November 23, 2020 | 6:55 PM
Jabin Botsford
TRANSITION BEGINS
Trump administration set to begin transition to Biden presidency November 23, 2020 | 6:15 PM
11/17/2020 — Atlanta, Georgia — A nurse collects a specimen from a patient during a DeKalb County Department of Health drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Atlanta, Tuesday, November 17, 2020. This testing site is the busiest site for the DeKalb Department of Health. (Alyssa Pointer / Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 1,785 new COVID-19 cases, 18 new deaths November 23, 2020 | 5:05 PM
Salwan Georges
ELECTION 2020
Michigan certifies Biden win despite Trump's attempt to subvert election results November 23, 2020 | 4:45 PM
Former Secretary of State John Kerry, left, takes the podium in support of then-candidate Joe Biden in Iowa earlier this year.
Politics
Biden signals shift from Trump with national security picks November 23, 2020 | 4:38 PM
BOY SCOUTS
Attorney: Over a dozen Mass. Boy Scout troops have been implicated in sexual abuse claims November 23, 2020 | 4:34 PM
Fire in Uxbridge
Uxbridge Fire
Who needs Lassie? Residents escape fire in Uxbridge after cat wakes up family member November 23, 2020 | 3:43 PM
Representative Stephen F. Lynch speaks during the 39th Anniversary of the South Boston Vietnam Memorial, located in Medal of Honor Park in Boston.
REP. LYNCH
Stephen Lynch downplays speculation that he could join Biden administration November 23, 2020 | 3:09 PM
Missile Launcher
DANGEROUS TOYS?
Boston toy safety group releases annual list of top 10 'worst' toys November 23, 2020 | 2:38 PM
Trooper John Lennon
State Trooper
Fundraiser set up for trooper shot in Hyannis Friday night November 23, 2020 | 2:14 PM
Politics
Federal prisons to prioritize staff to receive virus vaccine November 23, 2020 | 2:04 PM
HOMELESS CRISIS
With limited Boston homeless shelter beds this winter, could taking private property be a solution? November 23, 2020 | 1:58 PM