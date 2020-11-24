Study: Lax behaviors of Mass. residents has contributed to second COVID-19 wave

“It is unlikely that the current measures of the Massachusetts government will substantially bend the growth curve of the disease.”

–AP Photo/John Locher, File
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
November 24, 2020 | 2:50 PM

Related Links

As Massachusetts enters the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s one factor that could either help or hurt the spread of cases within the next few weeks: human behavior.

The key is how humans behave during this time, according to a study published by a group of researchers at Northeastern, Harvard, Rutgers, and Northwestern universities. Human behavior is cited as both the good and bad news. While behavior has aided the second wave of the virus, changes in behavior, and potentially policy handed down by lawmakers, could stop the spread, the researchers said.

“Our data confirm a substantial relaxation of many of the behaviors that helped slow the spread of the disease in the spring,” the study says, while also noting that researchers don’t believe current restrictions will greatly stop the spread.

Advertisement

In taking a look at just mask wear, recent survey data collected for the state shows that Massachusetts residents have mostly adopted proper mask wearing – about 80 percent of people are “very closely following mask-wearing guidelines,” which is among the highest numbers in the country.

However, about 1 in 5 people polled for the study indicate that they “are not very closely following guidelines” for mask wear.

But wearing a mask isn’t enough to stop the second wave, according to David Lazer, a Northeastern professor and one of the study’s authors.

“The good news here is that mask wearing has increased, and is higher in Massachusetts than other states,” Lazer said in an email to Boston.com. “The bad news is that that’s not enough. Other behaviors have relaxed quite a bit, and the result (at least partially) is the current surge of case counts. This becomes a particular concern around the holidays, which may increase inter-household physical proximity.”

Over the last few weeks, Massachusetts has seen COVID-19 cases skyrocket. There were 1,785 new cases reported on Monday and 18 new deaths. Looking back to July, the state had hit a low case count of about 200 per day, the study says. That number has doubled multiple times over, from between July 1 and Oct. 1, and Oct. 1 and Nov. 1, and then exceeding 2,000 cases per day in the first 11 days of November.

Advertisement

“If the current growth rate persists, the case counts would exceed 10,000 per day by December,” the study says. “Such numbers will eventually result in many hospitalizations and deaths, and a general caseload that would dramatically and adversely affect healthcare across the board, as Massachusetts hospitals would be under enormous pressure.”

One of the problems is that people have become less vigilant since the spring in adhering to behaviors to help curb virus spread. The study indicates that in terms of visiting restaurants: Fewer than 5 percent of survey respondents went to one within the 24 hours prior to being polled back in April and May. In October, that number jumped to 15 percent.

People are also socializing more with people outside their households, up from 22 percent in April to 45 percent in October, the study said. 

Part of this uptick is not just people themselves, but also the government’s decision to keep things like restaurants and gyms open this time when they were closed during the initial surge, according to researchers.

The study also suggests that limiting hours at places like restaurants – Gov. Charlie Baker imposed a curfew of 9:30 p.m. on restaurants for table service, as well as shuttering businesses like theaters, casinos, and gyms by this time – could have negative effects, with the idea that more people could be in these spaces during the hours they’re open.

The researchers determined instead that stricter policies or closures could be needed to make the coming months less painful.

“The effectiveness of behavior changes in crushing the curve in the spring, and the apparent importance of restaurants, gyms, and other settings that people congregate, highlights the potential for aggressive policy interventions to change our behaviors to reduce the spread,” the study said. “It is unlikely that the current measures of the Massachusetts government will substantially bend the growth curve of the disease.”

Advertisement

Massachusetts is, of course, not alone in its second surge. Cases have drastically increased throughout the country and in Europe, where, in some countries, lockdowns went into effect late last month.

“Massachusetts is on a similar trajectory, just lagging a few weeks,” the study said.

But regardless of whether those lockdowns are enacted here, people can change their behavior of their own free will if they’re serious about curbing the effects of virus spread, the researchers noted.

“The approaching holidays make this precisely the right time to get serious about behavior change,” the study reads. “The risk, but also the opportunity, is undeniable.”

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

 

 

 

 

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Coronavirus Local Massachusetts

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Purdue Pharma
OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma pleads guilty in criminal case November 24, 2020 | 1:48 PM
Second Surge
Nurses' union: Healthcare workers still 'exhausted and traumatized' from first surge November 24, 2020 | 1:26 PM
Bolivar del Jesus Soto, Jr.
Bolivar del Jesus Soto, Jr.
'No mother should ever bury her son': Family of 20-year-old J.P. man killed over pair of sneakers calls for justice November 24, 2020 | 11:38 AM
A vial of coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University in Oxford, England. AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna have all reported promising results with their vaccines, according to preliminary data, but it could be well into 2021 before they're rolled out on a large scale.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Keep the mask: A vaccine won't end the U.S. crisis right away November 24, 2020 | 11:15 AM
Conditions were choppy on Monday as the Coast Guard continued searching for the crew of a sunken vessel off of Provincetown.
Missing Crew
Coast Guard continues search for missing fishing vessel crew November 24, 2020 | 10:42 AM
Screens encouraging MBTA riders to wear masks, socially distance and practice good hygiene are displayed at the South Station Red Line stop.
MASK UP
MBTA to distribute face masks during rush hour November 24, 2020 | 10:25 AM
President Donald Trump gives Laura Ingraham a kiss after inviting her on stage during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Laura Ingraham
Laura Ingraham says that Joe Biden will be president: 'This constitutes living in reality' November 24, 2020 | 9:49 AM
Amanda Colianni, a census field supervisor, said she believes 5,300 cases in neighborhoods she managed were closed prematurely and removed from the door-knocking effort after only one attempt by census takers to interview members of households in mid-to-late September.
CENSUS
Texts: U.S. census manager told counters to use fake answers November 24, 2020 | 9:31 AM
David Dinkins delivers his first speech as mayor of New York in 1990.
David Dinkins
NYC's first African American mayor, David Dinkins, has died November 24, 2020 | 9:16 AM
President Donald Trump turned his Twitter feed into a singular source of market volatility — now, investors are looking forward to markets free of presidential tweets. -- 5.8 x 4.1 -- cat=f **EMBARGO: No electronic distribution, Web posting or street sales before TUESDAY 3:01 A.M. ET NOV. 24, 2020. No exceptions for any reasons. EMBARGO set by source.**
WALL STREET
After chaotic 4 years, Wall Street is itching to unfollow @realDonaldTrump November 24, 2020 | 8:43 AM
Passengers line up at the ticket counters in Logan Airport's Terminal C Tuesday as they head out of town for Thanksgiving, despite CDC warnings about travel and gatherings.
THANKSGIVING
Thanksgiving could be make-or-break in U.S. virus response November 24, 2020 | 8:24 AM
THANKSGIVING TRAVEL
Millions stick to Thanksgiving travel plans despite warnings November 23, 2020 | 10:42 PM
BOSTON, MA - 11/06/2019:Traffic evening rush hour heading north and south over the Zakim Bridge Boston (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: SPOTLIGHT TOPIC
HIGHWAYS
Massachusetts is still studying 'managed lanes' to reduce congestion. Here’s where. November 23, 2020 | 8:10 PM
(Credit too long, see caption)
#METOO
DA Rollins opens investigation on rape allegations against former prosecutor after woman said he raped her November 23, 2020 | 7:45 PM
In this Aug. 14, 2019, file photo former Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks with FOX Business Network guest anchor Jon Hilsenrath in the Fox Washington bureau in Washington.
Janet Yellen
AP source: Biden taps ex-Fed chair Yellen to lead treasury November 23, 2020 | 7:00 PM
COVID-19
Coronavirus surge has LA on the brink of a stay-home order November 23, 2020 | 6:55 PM
Jabin Botsford
TRANSITION BEGINS
Trump administration set to begin transition to Biden presidency November 23, 2020 | 6:15 PM
11/17/2020 — Atlanta, Georgia — A nurse collects a specimen from a patient during a DeKalb County Department of Health drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Atlanta, Tuesday, November 17, 2020. This testing site is the busiest site for the DeKalb Department of Health. (Alyssa Pointer / Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 1,785 new COVID-19 cases, 18 new deaths November 23, 2020 | 5:05 PM
Salwan Georges
ELECTION 2020
Michigan certifies Biden win despite Trump's attempt to subvert election results November 23, 2020 | 4:45 PM
Former Secretary of State John Kerry, left, takes the podium in support of then-candidate Joe Biden in Iowa earlier this year.
Politics
Biden signals shift from Trump with national security picks November 23, 2020 | 4:38 PM
BOY SCOUTS
Attorney: Over a dozen Mass. Boy Scout troops have been implicated in sexual abuse claims November 23, 2020 | 4:34 PM
Fire in Uxbridge
Uxbridge Fire
Who needs Lassie? Residents escape fire in Uxbridge after cat wakes up family member November 23, 2020 | 3:43 PM
Representative Stephen F. Lynch speaks during the 39th Anniversary of the South Boston Vietnam Memorial, located in Medal of Honor Park in Boston.
REP. LYNCH
Stephen Lynch downplays speculation that he could join Biden administration November 23, 2020 | 3:09 PM
Missile Launcher
DANGEROUS TOYS?
Boston toy safety group releases annual list of top 10 'worst' toys November 23, 2020 | 2:38 PM
Trooper John Lennon
State Trooper
Fundraiser set up for trooper shot in Hyannis Friday night November 23, 2020 | 2:14 PM
Politics
Federal prisons to prioritize staff to receive virus vaccine November 23, 2020 | 2:04 PM
HOMELESS CRISIS
With limited Boston homeless shelter beds this winter, could taking private property be a solution? November 23, 2020 | 1:58 PM
Guitar Center, the country’s largest retailer of musical instruments, filed for bankruptcy protection on Nov. 21.
Guitar Center
Guitar Center files for bankruptcy November 23, 2020 | 12:51 PM
Former Secretary of State John Kerry, left, takes the podium in support of then-candidate Joe Biden in Iowa earlier this year.
John Kerry
Biden picks former Sen. John Kerry for climate change role November 23, 2020 | 12:36 PM
COVID-19 VACCINE
Dr. Jha: Delay in presidential transition 'unconscionable' for COVID vaccine rollout November 23, 2020 | 11:37 AM