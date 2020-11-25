Here’s why COVID-19 data for Massachusetts is inconsistent this week

The number of cases reported Wednesday is the highest ever, but there is a slight catch. Also, the state won't report data on Thanksgiving.

BOSTON , MA - 11/12/2020 A box full of COVID-19 tests wait to be processed in the lab at Massachusetts General Hospital on Thursday afternoon. As coronavirus cases rise all across the country, hospitals are ramping up their facilities to prepare for incoming patients.
A box full of COVID-19 tests at Massachusetts General Hospital earlier this month. –Erin Clark / The Boston Globe
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
November 25, 2020

Related Links

Massachusetts confirmed 3,224 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, which is the highest ever reported in the commonwealth. The previous record (and the only other time the state reported over 3,000 cases in a day) was April 23, during the height of the spring surge that slammed the Northeast.

Massachusetts also confirmed 53 deaths, the highest since mid-June.

But there’s a slight catch to Wednesday’s numbers. The update was delayed because of a technological issue that interrupted the data download, and it turns out that the numbers reflect a 30-hour period instead of 24.

Despite the discrepancy, the figures from Wednesday still maintain the alarming surge that has hit the state in the last month after a relatively tame summer.

Advertisement

It’s part of a trend across the country: While Massachusetts hospitalization levels are still nowhere near those in the spring, the virus is the worst it’s ever been nationwide, with hospitalization rates nearly 50% higher than in both the spring and summer spikes. Daily deaths are not far behind.

It’s a worrisome pattern right before the start of the holiday season, and Thanksgiving itself will further complicate data coming out of Massachusetts.

On Thanksgiving Day, the state will skip publishing both the daily update and the regular weekly report, which usually comes out on Thursdays. Friday’s update will include COVID-19 data from both Thursday and Friday, along with the weekly report. It’s possible the figures could be twice as large as expected on Friday.

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Coronavirus Massachusetts Local

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Jalajhia Finklea
Jalajhia Finklea
Body found in Florida presumed to be Mashpee teen missing for over a month November 25, 2020 | 7:56 PM
Matt Rourke
BIDEN ADMINISTRATION
It seems Biden wants Warren and Sanders in the Senate, not his Cabinet November 25, 2020 | 7:44 PM
The site of the controversial Weymouth compressor station at 6 Bridge St.
WEYMOUTH COMPRESSOR
Weymouth compressor station plans to begin service in early December November 25, 2020 | 7:13 PM
Craig F. Walker
Daily #s
Mass. reports 3,224 new COVID-19 cases, 53 new deaths November 25, 2020 | 6:54 PM
Maine
Man pleads guilty to fatal shooting of romantic rival November 25, 2020 | 6:31 PM
--Spencer Platt/Getty Images
BLACK FRIDAY DEALS
What to expect for Black Friday and holiday shopping during COVID-19 November 25, 2020 | 6:21 PM
4/19/2015 - Somerville, MA - Cuisine en Locale - JJ Gonson, cq, who runs Cuisine en Locale in Somerville, MA is turning part of her company's headquarters into a music venue. On Sunday evening, April 19, 2015, the space hosted the Juliana Hatfield Three. Topic: 08heard_photos. Story by James Reed/Globe Staff. Photo by Dina Rudick/Globe Staff.
VENUE CLOSING
This eclectic Somerville music venue is officially closed for good November 25, 2020 | 5:53 PM
President-elect Joe Biden.
Politics
Joe Biden appeals for unity in Thanksgiving-eve address November 25, 2020 | 5:33 PM
Mayor Marty Walsh at a morning press conference on Tuesday.
COVID IN BOSTON
Marty Walsh rules out indoor dining shutdown if 'encouraging' COVID-19 signs continue November 25, 2020 | 4:17 PM
Michael Flynn
Donald Trump pardons Michael Flynn, taking direct aim at Russia probe November 25, 2020 | 4:15 PM
Long lines stretch around Whale's Tooth Parking Lot as people wait for a coronavirus test at a COVID-19 testing site in New Bedford.
COVID-19
6 New Bedford bars fined for violating COVID-19 regulations November 25, 2020 | 3:29 PM
EMMY ROSE
Coast Guard identifies missing crew members of the Emmy Rose November 25, 2020 | 1:08 PM
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.
COVID-19
Watch: Mayor Walsh's coronavirus update November 25, 2020 | 12:55 PM
Comcast — Parental leave provides new mothers and fathers with time to care for a newborn, newly adopted child, or newly placed foster child. Employees may take up to 12 weeks of parental leave, with four weeks paid at 100 percent of base pay and eight weeks unpaid (an employee has the option to use paid vacation time toward the unpaid leave portion). Parental leave must be completed within 12 months of the qualifying event and, except for California employees, must be taken as one continuous leave.
COMCAST
Comcast is imposing a data cap on home internet use in Massachusetts November 25, 2020 | 12:22 PM
Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling.
Unemployment Fraud
Mass. U.S. Attorney to hire prosecutor for unemployment insurance fraud cases November 25, 2020 | 12:19 PM
sanitary products
World
Scotland passes bill to end ‘period poverty’ with free sanitary products November 25, 2020 | 10:56 AM
Politics
Congress braces for Biden's national coronavirus strategy November 25, 2020 | 10:51 AM
unemployment claims
National
Unemployment claims jumped last week as coronavirus cases surge November 25, 2020 | 10:28 AM
Vaccine
With hope high for vaccine, Britain prepares to roll it out November 25, 2020 | 10:25 AM
Longfellow Bridge
Longfellow Bridge
Update: Foul play not suspected in death of man found near Longfellow Bridge November 25, 2020 | 10:07 AM
Politics
Picture of US economy is worrisome as virus inflicts damage November 25, 2020 | 9:39 AM
This booking photo provided by police in Decatur, Ala., shows Johnny Dwight Whited, who authorities say was arrested in a 1995 slaying after calling police with information on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.
Crime
A murder was unsolved for 25 years until a man phoned in a tip: He was the killer November 24, 2020 | 11:55 PM
A 2015 file photo of a RadioShack store in Dallas.
RadioShack
Left for dead, twice, RadioShack gets another shot online November 24, 2020 | 8:45 PM
A person smoke a cigarette after leaving a methadone clinic in Lisbon, Portugal in this Sept. 12, 2017, file photo.
TOBACCO RESTRICTIONS
Brookline's new tobacco restriction would ban sales for an entire generation November 24, 2020 | 7:53 PM
This Nov. 18, 2020 photo provided by the Utah Department of Public Safety shows a metal monolith installed in the ground in a remote area of red rock in Utah. The smooth, tall structure was found during a helicopter survey of bighorn sheep in southeastern Utah, officials said Monday. State workers from the Utah Department of Public Safety and Division of Wildlife Resources spotted the gleaming object from the air and landed nearby to check it out. The exact location is so remote that officials are not revealing it publicly, worried that people might get lost or stranded trying to find it and need to be rescued. (Utah Department of Public Safety via AP)
National
Mysterious shiny monolith found in otherworldly Utah desert November 24, 2020 | 5:35 PM
Andre Sterling
HYANNIS
State police seeking man accused of shooting trooper in Hyannis November 24, 2020 | 5:18 PM
COVID-19testing Boston, MA 11/12/20 RN Danielle Rogers (cq), from Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center (cq), conducts free COVID-19 mobile testing outside at Prince Hall Grand Lodge (cq), in Grove Hall, during the continuing coronavirus pandemic. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 2,225 new COVID-19 cases, 20 new deaths November 24, 2020 | 5:15 PM
People walk past the New York Stock Exchange on November 24, 2020 in New York City. As investor's fear of an election crisis eases, the Dow Jones Industrial Average passed the 30,000 milestone for the first time on Tuesday morning.
Markets
Dow closes above 30,000 points for first time ever on vaccine hopes, Biden transition November 24, 2020 | 5:00 PM
The CITGO sign in Kenmore Square shares the Boston skyline with buildings in the Back Bay and downtown as they reflect an orange sunset in this view from a rooftop in Brookline's Coolidge Corner on Nov. 3.
EVICTIONS
Here's how the end of the Mass. eviction ban has affected residents November 24, 2020 | 4:51 PM
Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
Boston Sports Clubs
Maura Healey is suing Boston Sports Clubs for unfair billing practices November 24, 2020 | 4:42 PM