6 New Bedford bars fined for violating COVID-19 regulations

The bars were fined between $300 and $600 for the infractions.

Long lines stretch around Whale's Tooth Parking Lot as people wait for a coronavirus test at a COVID-19 testing site in New Bedford.
Long lines stretch around Whale's Tooth Parking Lot as people wait for a coronavirus test at a COVID-19 testing site in New Bedford. –Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
November 25, 2020 | 3:29 PM

Related Links

Six New Bedford bars were recently fined for violating COVID-19 rules, according to city officials.

The accused establishments included Legends on Covell Street, which was fined twice at $300 and $600 for not following mask-wearing rules and social distancing guidelines for two days in a row, a news release from Mayor Jonathan Mitchell’s office, published on Tuesday, said.

Freddie’s Cafe on Sawyer Street received a $600 fine for not following mask-wearing rules, and allowing patrons to dance.

Whiskey Lounge on Acushnet Avenue and Sebastian’s on County Street each received $300 fines for not following rules for mask-wearing, according to the release.

Advertisement

The Bar on Dartmouth Street, and New Bedford Bar and Grill on County Street were fined $600 each for not following social distancing or mask-wearing guidelines.

“Violation orders were issued November 20 after inspections by the New Bedford Health Department,” according to the release. “Businesses and employees are reminded to comply with mask-wearing to keep themselves and others safe.

“Earlier this year, Mayor Jon Mitchell and the Board of Health announced emergency orders to keep employees safe at their place of work, and to outline reporting requirements of COVID-19 in the workplace. The orders include strong measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in workplaces.”

New Bedford is on the state’s list of communities at the highest risk of COVID-19 transmission. This past week, the city’s average daily incidence rate was 39.2 per 100,000 residents.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Coronavirus Local Massachusetts

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
EMMY ROSE
Coast Guard identifies missing crew members of the Emmy Rose November 25, 2020 | 1:08 PM
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.
COVID-19
Watch: Mayor Walsh's coronavirus update November 25, 2020 | 12:55 PM
Comcast — Parental leave provides new mothers and fathers with time to care for a newborn, newly adopted child, or newly placed foster child. Employees may take up to 12 weeks of parental leave, with four weeks paid at 100 percent of base pay and eight weeks unpaid (an employee has the option to use paid vacation time toward the unpaid leave portion). Parental leave must be completed within 12 months of the qualifying event and, except for California employees, must be taken as one continuous leave.
COMCAST
Comcast is imposing a data cap on home internet use in Massachusetts November 25, 2020 | 12:22 PM
Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling.
Fraud
Mass. U.S. Attorney to hire prosecutor for unemployment insurance fraud cases November 25, 2020 | 12:19 PM
sanitary products
World
Scotland passes bill to end ‘period poverty’ with free sanitary products November 25, 2020 | 10:56 AM
unemployment claims
National
Unemployment claims jumped last week as coronavirus cases surge November 25, 2020 | 10:28 AM
Vaccine
With hope high for vaccine, Britain prepares to roll it out November 25, 2020 | 10:25 AM
Longfellow Bridge
Longfellow Bridge
State police investigating after man's body found near Longfellow Bridge November 25, 2020 | 10:07 AM
Politics
Picture of US economy is worrisome as virus inflicts damage November 25, 2020 | 9:39 AM
This booking photo provided by police in Decatur, Ala., shows Johnny Dwight Whited, who authorities say was arrested in a 1995 slaying after calling police with information on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.
Crime
A murder was unsolved for 25 years until a man phoned in a tip: He was the killer November 24, 2020 | 11:55 PM
A 2015 file photo of a RadioShack store in Dallas.
RadioShack
Left for dead, twice, RadioShack gets another shot online November 24, 2020 | 8:45 PM
A person smoke a cigarette after leaving a methadone clinic in Lisbon, Portugal in this Sept. 12, 2017, file photo.
TOBACCO RESTRICTIONS
Brookline's new tobacco restriction would ban sales for an entire generation November 24, 2020 | 7:53 PM
This Nov. 18, 2020 photo provided by the Utah Department of Public Safety shows a metal monolith installed in the ground in a remote area of red rock in Utah. The smooth, tall structure was found during a helicopter survey of bighorn sheep in southeastern Utah, officials said Monday. State workers from the Utah Department of Public Safety and Division of Wildlife Resources spotted the gleaming object from the air and landed nearby to check it out. The exact location is so remote that officials are not revealing it publicly, worried that people might get lost or stranded trying to find it and need to be rescued. (Utah Department of Public Safety via AP)
National
Mysterious shiny monolith found in otherworldly Utah desert November 24, 2020 | 5:35 PM
Andre Sterling
HYANNIS
State police seeking man accused of shooting trooper in Hyannis November 24, 2020 | 5:18 PM
COVID-19testing Boston, MA 11/12/20 RN Danielle Rogers (cq), from Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center (cq), conducts free COVID-19 mobile testing outside at Prince Hall Grand Lodge (cq), in Grove Hall, during the continuing coronavirus pandemic. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 2,225 new COVID-19 cases, 20 new deaths November 24, 2020 | 5:15 PM
People walk past the New York Stock Exchange on November 24, 2020 in New York City. As investor's fear of an election crisis eases, the Dow Jones Industrial Average passed the 30,000 milestone for the first time on Tuesday morning.
Markets
Dow closes above 30,000 points for first time ever on vaccine hopes, Biden transition November 24, 2020 | 5:00 PM
The CITGO sign in Kenmore Square shares the Boston skyline with buildings in the Back Bay and downtown as they reflect an orange sunset in this view from a rooftop in Brookline's Coolidge Corner on Nov. 3.
EVICTIONS
Here's how the end of the Mass. eviction ban has affected residents November 24, 2020 | 4:51 PM
Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
Boston Sports Clubs
Maura Healey is suing Boston Sports Clubs for unfair billing practices November 24, 2020 | 4:42 PM
Ashburnham police released video of the confrontation last week.
Ashburnham
Ashburnham police arrest man who spat at hikers, claiming he had COVID-19 November 24, 2020 | 4:20 PM
Dale, a 3-year-old cat who was burned after seeking warmth in a car engine, is looking for his owner or a new home.
Animals
A cat who was burned after seeking warmth against a car engine is looking for his owner, or a new home November 24, 2020 | 4:07 PM
The first vaccine doses are expected to go to health care workers and potentially a few other vulnerable groups in all 50 states and eight territories.
COVID-19
First wave of 6.4 million vaccine doses to be shipped across the U.S. in December November 24, 2020 | 3:21 PM
COVID-19 Study
Study: Lax behaviors of Mass. residents has contributed to second COVID-19 wave November 24, 2020 | 2:50 PM
President-elect Joe Biden's U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations nominee Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.
President-elect
Biden signals stark shift as he introduces first cabinet members November 24, 2020 | 2:16 PM
Purdue Pharma
OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma pleads guilty in criminal case November 24, 2020 | 1:48 PM
Second Surge
Nurses' union: Healthcare workers still 'exhausted and traumatized' from first surge November 24, 2020 | 1:26 PM
Bolivar del Jesus Soto, Jr.
Bolivar del Jesus Soto, Jr.
'No mother should ever bury her son': Family of 20-year-old J.P. man killed over pair of sneakers calls for justice November 24, 2020 | 11:38 AM
A vial of coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University in Oxford, England. AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna have all reported promising results with their vaccines, according to preliminary data, but it could be well into 2021 before they're rolled out on a large scale.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Keep the mask: A vaccine won't end the U.S. crisis right away November 24, 2020 | 11:15 AM
Conditions were choppy on Monday as the Coast Guard continued searching for the crew of a sunken vessel off of Provincetown.
Missing Crew
Coast Guard suspends search for missing fishing vessel crew November 24, 2020 | 10:42 AM
Screens encouraging MBTA riders to wear masks, socially distance and practice good hygiene are displayed at the South Station Red Line stop.
MASK UP
MBTA to distribute face masks during rush hour November 24, 2020 | 10:25 AM
President Donald Trump gives Laura Ingraham a kiss after inviting her on stage during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Laura Ingraham
Laura Ingraham says that Joe Biden will be president: 'This constitutes living in reality' November 24, 2020 | 9:49 AM