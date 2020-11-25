6 New Bedford bars fined for violating COVID-19 regulations

Six New Bedford bars were recently fined for violating COVID-19 rules, according to city officials.

The accused establishments included Legends on Covell Street, which was fined twice at $300 and $600 for not following mask-wearing rules and social distancing guidelines for two days in a row, a news release from Mayor Jonathan Mitchell’s office, published on Tuesday, said.

Freddie’s Cafe on Sawyer Street received a $600 fine for not following mask-wearing rules, and allowing patrons to dance.

Whiskey Lounge on Acushnet Avenue and Sebastian’s on County Street each received $300 fines for not following rules for mask-wearing, according to the release.

The Bar on Dartmouth Street, and New Bedford Bar and Grill on County Street were fined $600 each for not following social distancing or mask-wearing guidelines.

“Violation orders were issued November 20 after inspections by the New Bedford Health Department,” according to the release. “Businesses and employees are reminded to comply with mask-wearing to keep themselves and others safe.

“Earlier this year, Mayor Jon Mitchell and the Board of Health announced emergency orders to keep employees safe at their place of work, and to outline reporting requirements of COVID-19 in the workplace. The orders include strong measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in workplaces.”

New Bedford is on the state’s list of communities at the highest risk of COVID-19 transmission. This past week, the city’s average daily incidence rate was 39.2 per 100,000 residents.