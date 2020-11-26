N.H. country store, tavern fined for violating emergency orders

SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
AP
November 26, 2020 | 11:06 AM

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A country store in Loudon and a tavern in Lincoln are the latest businesses to be penalized for violating emergency orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

The attorney general’s office on Wednesday fined the Loudon Village Country Store $2,000 and the White Mountain Tavern $1,000.

According to investigators, the store owner had been warned by local authorities more than 10 times that workers must wear masks. More recently, that requirement has been extended to include customers as well. But the store instead has refused and posted a sign explaining why:

“Please refer to the Constitution of the United States!” the sign reads. “We know how to wash our hands, clean surfaces and NOT cough or sneeze on people. If you can do that and stay six feet away like someone tooted, please come in!!”

Advertisement

The tavern was cited for a musical performance last weekend. Investigators said two guitarists were performing close together, customers were seated shoulder-to-shoulder at the bar and others were standing and mingling in the bar area. Photos also show the tavern owner’s, David Culhane, not wearing a mask.

Culhane said Wednesday he owns up to his actions, but said the musicians were a couple who live in the same household so he didn’t think them performing close together was a problem. Likewise, customers seen mingling were part of the same groups, he said.

“Nobody who didn’t come together was ever closer than six feet from each other,” said Culhane, who plans to appeal the fine.

“If you go into any restaurant, you can find something where someone is violating the guidelines. A lot of them are really unclear, and they keep changing constantly,” he said. “It’s really hard on top of managing a business to keep up with everything.”

The country store owner did not respond to a request for comment.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Coronavirus Business Restaurants Local New Hampshire

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Merrimac
Driver killed after striking tree off I-495 November 26, 2020 | 11:04 AM
FILE -- An N95 mask hangs from the rearview mirror of a car in Brooklyn on April 7, 2020. Hospital contracts for N95 masks created problems in the supply chain. (Demetrius Freeman/The New York Times)
Crime
2 Texas men charged with scheme to sell 50 million nonexistent N95 masks November 26, 2020 | 10:48 AM
FILE -- The CIA seal on the floor at the agency’s headquarters in Langley, Va., on Jan. 21, 2017. A judge declared a mistrial after jurors were deadlocked on whether Joshua Schulte stole classified documents to give to WikiLeaks. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)
World
CIA officer is killed in Somalia November 26, 2020 | 10:42 AM
BOSTON , MA - 11/12/2020 A box full of COVID-19 tests wait to be processed in the lab at Massachusetts General Hospital on Thursday afternoon. As coronavirus cases rise all across the country, hospitals are ramping up their facilities to prepare for incoming patients.
COVID DATA
Here's why COVID-19 data for Massachusetts is inconsistent this week November 25, 2020 | 10:33 PM
Jalajhia Finklea
Jalajhia Finklea
Body found in Florida presumed to be Mashpee teen missing for over a month November 25, 2020 | 7:56 PM
Matt Rourke
BIDEN ADMINISTRATION
It seems Biden wants Warren and Sanders in the Senate, not his Cabinet November 25, 2020 | 7:44 PM
The site of the controversial Weymouth compressor station at 6 Bridge St.
WEYMOUTH COMPRESSOR
Weymouth compressor station plans to begin service in early December November 25, 2020 | 7:13 PM
Craig F. Walker
Daily #s
Mass. reports 3,224 new COVID-19 cases, 53 new deaths November 25, 2020 | 6:54 PM
Maine
Man pleads guilty to fatal shooting of romantic rival November 25, 2020 | 6:31 PM
--Spencer Platt/Getty Images
BLACK FRIDAY DEALS
What to expect for Black Friday and holiday shopping during COVID-19 November 25, 2020 | 6:21 PM
4/19/2015 - Somerville, MA - Cuisine en Locale - JJ Gonson, cq, who runs Cuisine en Locale in Somerville, MA is turning part of her company's headquarters into a music venue. On Sunday evening, April 19, 2015, the space hosted the Juliana Hatfield Three. Topic: 08heard_photos. Story by James Reed/Globe Staff. Photo by Dina Rudick/Globe Staff.
VENUE CLOSING
This eclectic Somerville music venue is officially closed for good November 25, 2020 | 5:53 PM
President-elect Joe Biden.
Politics
Joe Biden appeals for unity in Thanksgiving-eve address November 25, 2020 | 5:33 PM
Mayor Marty Walsh at a morning press conference on Tuesday.
COVID IN BOSTON
Marty Walsh rules out indoor dining shutdown if 'encouraging' COVID-19 signs continue November 25, 2020 | 4:17 PM
Michael Flynn
Donald Trump pardons Michael Flynn, taking direct aim at Russia probe November 25, 2020 | 4:15 PM
Long lines stretch around Whale's Tooth Parking Lot as people wait for a coronavirus test at a COVID-19 testing site in New Bedford.
COVID-19
6 New Bedford bars fined for violating COVID-19 regulations November 25, 2020 | 3:29 PM
EMMY ROSE
Coast Guard identifies missing crew members of the Emmy Rose November 25, 2020 | 1:08 PM
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.
COVID-19
Watch: Mayor Walsh's coronavirus update November 25, 2020 | 12:55 PM
Comcast — Parental leave provides new mothers and fathers with time to care for a newborn, newly adopted child, or newly placed foster child. Employees may take up to 12 weeks of parental leave, with four weeks paid at 100 percent of base pay and eight weeks unpaid (an employee has the option to use paid vacation time toward the unpaid leave portion). Parental leave must be completed within 12 months of the qualifying event and, except for California employees, must be taken as one continuous leave.
COMCAST
Comcast is imposing a data cap on home internet use in Massachusetts November 25, 2020 | 12:22 PM
Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling.
Unemployment Fraud
Mass. U.S. Attorney to hire prosecutor for unemployment insurance fraud cases November 25, 2020 | 12:19 PM
sanitary products
World
Scotland passes bill to end ‘period poverty’ with free sanitary products November 25, 2020 | 10:56 AM
Politics
Congress braces for Biden's national coronavirus strategy November 25, 2020 | 10:51 AM
unemployment claims
National
Unemployment claims jumped last week as coronavirus cases surge November 25, 2020 | 10:28 AM
Vaccine
With hope high for vaccine, Britain prepares to roll it out November 25, 2020 | 10:25 AM
Longfellow Bridge
Longfellow Bridge
Update: Foul play not suspected in death of man found near Longfellow Bridge November 25, 2020 | 10:07 AM
Politics
Picture of US economy is worrisome as virus inflicts damage November 25, 2020 | 9:39 AM
This booking photo provided by police in Decatur, Ala., shows Johnny Dwight Whited, who authorities say was arrested in a 1995 slaying after calling police with information on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.
Crime
A murder was unsolved for 25 years until a man phoned in a tip: He was the killer November 24, 2020 | 11:55 PM
A 2015 file photo of a RadioShack store in Dallas.
RadioShack
Left for dead, twice, RadioShack gets another shot online November 24, 2020 | 8:45 PM
A person smoke a cigarette after leaving a methadone clinic in Lisbon, Portugal in this Sept. 12, 2017, file photo.
TOBACCO RESTRICTIONS
Brookline's new tobacco restriction would ban sales for an entire generation November 24, 2020 | 7:53 PM
This Nov. 18, 2020 photo provided by the Utah Department of Public Safety shows a metal monolith installed in the ground in a remote area of red rock in Utah. The smooth, tall structure was found during a helicopter survey of bighorn sheep in southeastern Utah, officials said Monday. State workers from the Utah Department of Public Safety and Division of Wildlife Resources spotted the gleaming object from the air and landed nearby to check it out. The exact location is so remote that officials are not revealing it publicly, worried that people might get lost or stranded trying to find it and need to be rescued. (Utah Department of Public Safety via AP)
National
Mysterious shiny monolith found in otherworldly Utah desert November 24, 2020 | 5:35 PM
Andre Sterling
HYANNIS
State police seeking man accused of shooting trooper in Hyannis November 24, 2020 | 5:18 PM