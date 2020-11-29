Dr. Fauci: US may see ‘surge upon surge’ of virus in weeks ahead

“So clearly in the next few weeks, we’re going to have the same sort of thing. And perhaps even two or three weeks down the line ... we may see a surge upon a surge.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a news conference with the coronavirus task force at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
TAMARA LUSH,
AP
November 29, 2020 | 11:30 AM

The nation’s top infectious disease expert said Sunday that the U.S. may see “surge upon a surge” of the coronavirus over the coming weeks, and he does not expect current recommendations around social distancing to be relaxed before Christmas.

“When you have the kind of inflection that we have, it doesn’t all of a sudden turn around like that,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told ABC’s “This Week.” “So clearly in the next few weeks, we’re going to have the same sort of thing. And perhaps even two or three weeks down the line … we may see a surge upon a surge.”

Advertisement

Fauci also appeared on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” where he made similar remarks, adding that it’s “not too late” for people traveling back home after Thanksgiving to help stop the spread of the virus by wearing masks, staying distant from others and avoiding large groups of people.

“So we know we can do something about it, particularly now as we get into the colder season and as we approach the Christmas holidays,” he said.

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the United States topped 200,000 for the first time Friday. The highest previous daily count was 196,000 on Nov. 20, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Since January, when the first infections were reported in the U.S., the nation’s total number of cases has surpassed 13 million. More than 265,000 people have died.

Fauci said the arrival of vaccines offers a “light at the end of the tunnel.” This coming week, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to discuss a rollout of the vaccine, he said.

He added that President-elect Joe Biden should focus on distributing vaccines in an “efficient and equitable way.” Fauci also said he planned to push the new administration for a rigorous testing program.

Advertisement

“We’ve got to go beyond the symptomatic people and get a better understanding of the asymptomatic transmission,” he said.

Health care workers will likely be among the first to get the vaccine, and soon.

“We likely, almost certainly, are going to be vaccinating a portion of the individuals in the first priority before the end of December, and then as we get into January and February and March, more and more,” he said.

“So if we can hang together as a country and do these kinds of things to blunt these surges until we get a substantial proportion of the population vaccinated, we can get through this.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Coronavirus Health Lifestyle Travel

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Osceola County Sheriff's Office patrol cars are posted outside a home in Celebration, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla.
Anthony Todt
Connecticut man charged in family's death near Disney: 'I wasn't there' November 29, 2020 | 10:53 AM
Housing activists erect a sign in front of Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's house, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Swampscott, Mass. Renters are still being evicted during the coronavirus pandemic despite a federal order that is supposed to keep them in their homes.
Housing
Despite federal ban, renters still being evicted amid virus November 29, 2020 | 10:17 AM
On Facebook, the Waltham Police posted a video of a suspect in connection with a recent string of assaults in the area, hoping the public could help identify them.
Waltham
Police probe string of unprovoked assaults in Waltham, ask public's assistance to ID alleged assailant November 29, 2020 | 10:01 AM
This Nov. 18, 2020 photo provided by the Utah Department of Public Safety shows a metal monolith installed in the ground in a remote area of red rock in Utah.
Utah
That mysterious monolith in the Utah desert? It’s gone, officials say November 29, 2020 | 9:16 AM
A sign displaying COVID-19 prevention protocols stands beside the passenger drop-off area as travelers arrive at Terminal C at LaGuardia Airport, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York.
Coronavirus
Fears of coronavirus jump intensify in Thanksgiving's aftermath November 29, 2020 | 8:45 AM
Pope Francis
Pope, with new cardinals, warns church against mediocrity November 29, 2020 | 8:30 AM
Maine
Police: Maine man killed dad's cat with frying pan on Thanksgiving November 29, 2020 | 7:43 AM
Tokyo Olympic organizers shared that it will hold 18 test events from March to May in preparation for the Olympic Games.
Olympics 2021
Reports: Cost of Tokyo Olympic delay put at about $2 billion November 29, 2020 | 7:23 AM
A canvas observer photographs Lehigh County provisional ballots as vote counting in the general election continues in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
POLITICS
Pennsylvania high court rejects lawsuit challenging election November 28, 2020 | 8:22 PM
Dorchester, MA--11/25/2020-- RN Kelly Hogan (C) talks to a patient before administering a COVID-19 test at the Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center Mobile testing site at Franklin Field. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 2,914 new COVID-19 cases, 40 new deaths November 28, 2020 | 5:09 PM
The Hanover Police Department tweeted this photo, of what appears to be a one-eyed, Eastern Red Screech owl, after its rescue from a road.
Local Wildlife
Rescued: Hanover police scoop Eastern Red Screech Owl from the road November 28, 2020 | 3:05 PM
New Bedford
27 displaced in New Bedford after turkey frying sparks fire November 28, 2020 | 2:15 PM
In this image taken on Tuesday, Nov. 3 2020, Annie's Blue Ribbon General Store in Brooklyn, NY prepares for Small Business Saturday, founded by American Express in 2010 to encourage consumers to Shop Small, this year on November 28, 2020.
Small Business Saturday
Retailers grapple with pandemic on Small Business Saturday November 28, 2020 | 1:27 PM
Rescued Kemp’s ridley sea turtles receive care at Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.
New England Aquarium
Turbulent trip from Boston to New Orleans: Storms, broken plane force layover for rescued turtles November 28, 2020 | 12:28 PM
President-elect Joe Biden departs after his holiday address, at The Queen Theatre in Wilmington, Del., Nov. 25, 2020. Lists of names of those the president-elect is said to be considering for his cabinet are flying across Washington, prompting lawmakers and interest groups to raise questions about some top contenders. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times)
President-elect Joe Biden
Top contenders for Biden’s cabinet draw fire from all sides November 28, 2020 | 12:09 PM
In this picture released by the official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, right, sits in a meeting with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 23, 2019. Fakhrizadeh, an Iranian scientist that Israel alleged led the Islamic Republic's military nuclear program until its disbanding in the early 2000s was killed in a targeted attack that saw gunmen use explosives and machine gun fire Friday Nov. 27, 2020, state television said. Two others are unidentified.
Iran
Iran's supreme leader vows revenge over slain scientist November 28, 2020 | 10:51 AM
In this Nov. 22, 2020, file photo, Pope Francis incenses the altar as he celebrates Mass on the occasion of the Christ the King festivity, in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican.
Vatican
Pope elevating 13 new cardinals in ceremony marked by COVID November 28, 2020 | 10:43 AM
Astronaut James Irwin beside the Rover parked near the lunar module, looking northeast, Mount Hadley in the background.
NASA
NASA offers 5,000 prize for inventive ways to unload cargo from lunar rovers, spacecraft November 28, 2020 | 10:39 AM
President-elect Joe Biden
Biden plans swift moves to protect and advance LGBTQ rights November 28, 2020 | 9:49 AM
Natick
The remains of a Native American, who fought in the Revolutionary War, to be buried in Natick November 28, 2020 | 9:42 AM
Vaccine distribution
AP FACT CHECK: Trump distorts military role in vaccines November 28, 2020 | 9:09 AM
National News
2 shot, killed at Northern California mall on Black Friday November 28, 2020 | 8:34 AM
Back Bay
Man arrested for allegedly trying to rob a blind man in Back Bay November 28, 2020 | 8:08 AM
Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee hand recount of presidential votes at the Wisconsin Center, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Milwaukee.
2020 Election
Milwaukee County vote recount gives Biden small boost November 28, 2020 | 7:58 AM
Dorchester
Alleged extremist arrested at T station on illegal gun charge November 28, 2020 | 7:49 AM
A tourist in a face mask pauses for photos with Michael Jackson's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.
LA
Los Angeles bans almost all public gatherings to stop virus surge November 28, 2020 | 7:35 AM
In this Sept. 30, 2013, file photo, Tony Hsieh speaks during a Grand Rapids Economic Club luncheon in Grand Rapids, Mich. Hsieh, retired CEO of Las Vegas-based online shoe retailer Zappos.com, has died. Hsieh was with family when he died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, according to a statement from DTP Companies, which he founded.
Tony Hsieh
Tony Hsieh, retired Zappos CEO, dies at 46 November 28, 2020 | 7:22 AM
Coronavirus
Experts: Virus numbers could be erratic after Thanksgiving November 27, 2020 | 6:10 PM
Danielle Rogers, a RN, conducted a test with a patient for COVID-19 at the Prince Hall Grand Lodge near Grove Hall in Boston on Nov. 5.
Daily #s
Mass. reports 4,464 new COVID-19 cases, 29 new deaths November 27, 2020 | 5:08 PM
Local
Police: Driver found parked, asleep on I-93 drags troopers November 27, 2020 | 4:45 PM