Live updates: The latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in Mass.

Cambridge and Framingham public schools go all remote after increase in COVID-19 cases (Dec. 7)

Cambridge and Framingham students will be learning remotely amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, according to announcements from both districts.

In Cambridge, a letter to district families said the city’s case numbers have risen above a threshold set by officials. The transition is set to take place on Thursday. In-person classes for Monday and Tuesday, plus the regularly scheduled remote day on Wednesday, will continue as usual.

“The public health situation is concerning, and I recognize it can be a scary time for all of us,” Superintendent Kenneth Salim said in the letter.

In Framingham, all-remote classes began on Monday; the district hopes to have “expanded” in-person learning happen in the middle of January, as has been the goal, Superintendent Robert Tremblay said in a letter.

“It is clear that the Thanksgiving holiday and behavior by some that went against public health guidance has resulted in the increased transmission of cases in our City,” Tremblay said.

