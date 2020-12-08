Watch: 91-year-old London man vaccinated against COVID-19 gives delightful interview about receiving shot

“No point in dying now when I have lived this long, is there?”

SHARE TWEET 6 COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
December 8, 2020

Related Links

As the initial doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine were doled out in the United Kingdom on Tuesday, Martin Kenyon made sure to be among the first to receive one.

The 91-year-old London resident detailed his experience, from calling up Guy’s Hospital in order to get on the list of patients to receiving the “painless” injection, soon after leaving the facility on CNN.

Kenyon said he hopes to be able to hug his granddaughters once he develops immunity to the contagious virus in the coming weeks.

“No point in dying now when I have lived this long, is there?” he said. “I don’t plan to anyway.”

Advertisement

Watch the full interview:

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Coronavirus Media World

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, second from left, are joined onstage with Hunter Biden and other family members onstage in Wilmington, Del., on Saturday night, Nov. 7, 2020. (Amr Alfiky/The New York Times)
Hunter Biden
Hunter Biden facing federal investigation over 'tax affairs' December 9, 2020 | 4:11 PM
Facebook
U.S. government, states sue Facebook for 'predatory' conduct December 9, 2020 | 3:55 PM
Gov. Charlie Baker speaks after touring the DCU Center as it gears up to be used as a COVID-19 field hospital for the second time on Thursday, Dec. 3.
CHARLIE BAKER
Charlie Baker, N.Y. Gov Andrew Cuomo to be honored by Edward M. Kennedy Institute December 9, 2020 | 2:57 PM
John Paul Moran.
ELECTION LAWSUIT
Federal judge skeptical of Massachusetts Republicans' 'terribly unfair' election lawsuit December 9, 2020 | 2:51 PM
Crime
A woman allegedly threw a bloody tampon at Trump supporters rallying in Mass. before the election December 9, 2020 | 2:32 PM
Politics
Pentagon set to begin COVID-19 vaccinations on small scale December 9, 2020 | 1:25 PM
Local
A London man who went viral after his COVID-19 vaccination has a surprising Mass. connection December 9, 2020 | 12:51 PM
Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, speaks during a vigil for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Ginsburg's death thrust the Supreme Court into the center of the presidential race just six weeks before Election Day, and with voting under way in some states, reshaping the showdown between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Photographer: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/Bloomberg
BIDEN'S PICKS
Elizabeth Warren says she will vote against waiver for Biden's defense secretary pick December 9, 2020 | 12:43 PM
Vaccine timeline
View Massachusetts's estimated COVID-19 vaccine timeline December 9, 2020 | 12:10 PM
Boston MA 11/03/20 04bakersjc Gov. Charlie Baker taking off his mask before nominating Judge Dalila Argaez Wendlandt the first Latina on Supreme Judicial Court in the Gardner Auditorium at the State House. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff)
Coronavirus
Watch: Charlie Baker's update on the state's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan December 9, 2020 | 11:55 AM
Joe Kennedy delivers a farewell speech from the House floor Wednesday.
Politics
Watch Joe Kennedy III's farewell speech to Congress December 9, 2020 | 11:30 AM
Dr. Rebecca Karb
RHODE ISLAND
‘We are so tired’: Rhode Island is leading the country with its rate of new COVID-19 infections December 9, 2020 | 10:52 AM
Melissa Carone, who was working for Dominion Voting Services, speaks in front of the Michigan House Oversight Committee in Lansing, Michigan on December 2, 2020. - The president's attorneys, led by Rudy Giuliani, have made numerous allegations of election fraud. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)
Mellissa Carone
Giuliani witness whose testimony went viral says she isn’t self-quarantining despite his diagnosis December 9, 2020 | 10:39 AM
Erika Becerra learned she had tested positive for the coronavirus on Nov. 7. She gave birth to her first son, Diego, eight days later.
Coronavirus
18 days after giving birth, woman dies from COVID-19 December 9, 2020 | 9:48 AM
Everett, MA - 07/09/20 - Tables in the Rare restaurant will be bare when a diner sits down, with sanitizer, a mat for masks, and then wrapped utensils provided. The Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett is preparing to open with some public health measures on July 12 during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: (in caps) Topic: ()
DINING DANGERS?
Brigham and Women’s doctor: ‘Do not indoor dine right now’ December 9, 2020 | 9:33 AM
HEARTBURN
For a nation on edge, antacids become hard to find December 9, 2020 | 8:48 AM
Politics
High court takes on Fannie, Freddie presidential power case December 9, 2020 | 1:05 AM
This frame grab from video posted on the SpaceX Twitter page shows views of SpaceX's futuristic Starship just after an automatic engine abort occurred with just 1.3 seconds remaining in the countdown to liftoff of its first high-altitude test flight, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in southeast Texas.
Launch aborted
Test flight of SpaceX's Starship aborted at last second December 8, 2020 | 10:18 PM
Woody hard at work before reuniting with Desmond
REAL-LIFE 'TOY STORY'
Real-life 'Toy Story' as Home Depot workers help Woody get back to owner December 8, 2020 | 10:00 PM
A “Stop the Steal” rally outside the Supreme Court in Washington, on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused a request from Pennsylvania Republicans to overturn the state’s election results. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times)
supreme court
Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Pennsylvania vote December 8, 2020 | 9:01 PM
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
Politics
New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief December 8, 2020 | 8:39 PM
Abigail Johnson, Shari Redstone, and Anne Finucane.
FORBES LIST
Forbes: These three Mass. women are more powerful than Beyoncé and Queen Elizabeth December 8, 2020 | 8:02 PM
Charlestown, MA, 09/14/17, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and Senator Ed Markey came to see the dredging in Boston Harbor to officially kick off the Boston Harbor Dredging Project. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff
COVID RELIEF
Why Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey think the recent bipartisan COVID-19 relief proposal is 'unacceptable' December 8, 2020 | 7:25 PM
This photo from video provided by Fox11 Los Angeles shows some of the people arrested at a party in the high desert city of Palmdale, Calif., overnight Saturday to Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.
'Super-spreader event'
Underground Southern California party ends in 158 arrests December 8, 2020 | 7:09 PM
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.
Politics
Biden vows to reopen most schools after 1st 100 days on job December 8, 2020 | 6:37 PM
Politics
Source of money behind GOP's new Georgia super PAC a mystery December 8, 2020 | 6:33 PM
In this image from video, Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Politics
AP sources: Biden picks Marcia Fudge for HUD secretary December 8, 2020 | 6:02 PM
A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.
Markets
Steady gains for stocks deliver more records on Wall Street December 8, 2020 | 5:36 PM
PATRICK MCLAUGHLIN, AGE 37, OF EVERETT was arrested by the Arlington Police Department for allegedly stealing packages from several addresses.
CRIME
Police: Everett man arrested for OUI, stealing 19 Amazon packages December 8, 2020 | 5:28 PM
Providence, RI-12/08/20 Under the supervision of the RI National Guard, 1100-1400 PCR COVID tests have been performed daily at the Rhode Island Convention Center as cars wait in line for the nasal swab test. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff (metro)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 3,627 new COVID-19 cases, 40 new deaths December 8, 2020 | 5:01 PM