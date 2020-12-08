Pfizer and Moderna decline invitations to White House ‘Vaccine Summit’

Pfizer’s snub in particular is the latest in a series of skirmishes between Trump and the drug giant.

–Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP, File
SHARE TWEET 4 COMMENTS
By
Lev Facher, STAT
December 8, 2020

This story originally appeared on STAT, a health and medicine website that provides ambitious coverage of the coronavirus. Go here for more stories on the virus. Try STAT Plus for exclusive analysis of biotech, pharma, and the life sciences. And check out STAT’s COVID-19 tracker.

Related Links

Both Pfizer and Cambridge-based Moderna, the two major drug manufacturers likely to receive emergency authorizations for a COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks, have rejected invitations from President Trump to appear at a White House “Vaccine Summit” on Tuesday, according to two sources familiar with the event’s planning.

The Trump administration has openly feuded with Pfizer in recent weeks over its involvement in Operation Warp Speed and the timing of a data release showing its vaccine to be highly effective, but had nonetheless invited CEO Albert Bourla to appear on a panel about the vaccine development process. Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel was also invited, but neither he nor another company executive will attend.

Advertisement

The vaccine manufacturers’ absences will be conspicuous at a “Vaccine Summit,” an event that drug industry figures and one Trump administration official largely viewed as a public relations stunt when STAT first reported the event last week.

The event appeared to be an effort for the administration to claim credit for the rapid development of a COVID-19 vaccine and to pressure the Food and Drug Administration to move quickly on an authorization. The agency’s commissioner, Stephen Hahn, was twice called to the White House to explain the FDA’s slower-than-desired timetable for issuing emergency use authorizations for Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines, Axios and Bloomberg reported.

The White House scheduled the vaccine summit just two days before a FDA advisory committee is set to publicly examine data submitted by Pfizer. A similar hearing for Moderna’s vaccine is set for Dec. 17, one week later. Both vaccines are highly effective, according to data released by the companies, and are widely expected to receive emergency approvals soon after the FDA formally considers their applications.

Following this story’s publication in STAT, a spokesman disputed the circumstances of Moderna’s withdrawal from the event, saying the company “was contacted by OWS to be part of a meeting at the White House concerning COVID-19 vaccine plans and indicated its willingness to participate. Subsequently, Moderna learned that, based on the meeting’s agenda, its participation would not be required.”

Advertisement

Other companies involved in vaccine distribution logistics, but not in vaccine development itself, are still likely to attend, including FedEx, UPS, CVS, Walgreens, and McKesson. Many, however, are likely to send lower-ranking executives as opposed to their CEOs, according to the sources familiar with the event’s planning.

Another Trump administration official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that Peter Marks, the FDA official in charge of the agency division overseeing vaccine approvals, may attend, though the agency has viewed the event with trepidation given its status as the regulator of most companies invited to participate.

In a call with reporters, White House officials acknowledged that they had initially invited drug manufacturers to the event. A spokesman, however, claimed it was Marks’ planned attendance that led the administration to rescind its invitations, as an FDA regulator’s presence alongside drug manufacturers at the event could create a perceived conflict for the agency and the companies it regulates.

Pfizer’s snub in particular is the latest in a series of skirmishes between Trump and the drug giant.

On Nov. 10, Kathrin Jansen, a Pfizer executive, attempted to distance the company from Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s hyper-ambitious coronavirus vaccine initiative. In an interview with the New York Times, she claimed Pfizer was “never part” of Operation Warp Speed, and that the company had “never taken any money from the U.S. government.”

While the company never accepted Operation Warp Speed funding to help develop the vaccine, it did agree to a $1.95 billion purchase order with the federal government, providing the company a massive guaranteed market if the vaccine proved to be safe and effective. Trump later called Jansen’s remark “an unfortunate mistake.”

Advertisement

Bourla later defended the decision to decline federal research and development funding, citing a desire to “liberate our scientists from any bureaucracy” and “keep Pfizer out of politics.”

In a Nov. 20 press conference, Trump accused Pfizer of delaying the release of its final-stage clinical trial data until after Election Day to avoid boosting the president’s reelection odds.

Lev Facher covers the politics of health and life sciences for STAT.

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Coronavirus Health Politics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Politics
Pentagon set to begin COVID-19 vaccinations on small scale December 9, 2020 | 1:25 PM
Local
A London man who went viral after his COVID-19 vaccination has a surprising Mass. connection December 9, 2020 | 12:51 PM
Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, speaks during a vigil for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Ginsburg's death thrust the Supreme Court into the center of the presidential race just six weeks before Election Day, and with voting under way in some states, reshaping the showdown between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Photographer: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/Bloomberg
BIDEN'S PICKS
Elizabeth Warren says she will vote against waiver for Biden's defense secretary pick December 9, 2020 | 12:43 PM
Vaccine timeline
View Massachusetts's estimated COVID-19 vaccine timeline December 9, 2020 | 12:10 PM
Boston MA 11/03/20 04bakersjc Gov. Charlie Baker taking off his mask before nominating Judge Dalila Argaez Wendlandt the first Latina on Supreme Judicial Court in the Gardner Auditorium at the State House. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff)
Coronavirus
Livestream: Charlie Baker's update on the state's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan December 9, 2020 | 11:55 AM
Joe Kennedy delivers a farewell speech from the House floor Wednesday.
Politics
Watch Joe Kennedy III's farewell speech to Congress December 9, 2020 | 11:30 AM
Dr. Rebecca Karb
RHODE ISLAND
‘We are so tired’: Rhode Island is leading the country with its rate of new COVID-19 infections December 9, 2020 | 10:52 AM
Melissa Carone, who was working for Dominion Voting Services, speaks in front of the Michigan House Oversight Committee in Lansing, Michigan on December 2, 2020. - The president's attorneys, led by Rudy Giuliani, have made numerous allegations of election fraud. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)
Mellissa Carone
Giuliani witness whose testimony went viral says she isn’t self-quarantining despite his diagnosis December 9, 2020 | 10:39 AM
Erika Becerra learned she had tested positive for the coronavirus on Nov. 7. She gave birth to her first son, Diego, eight days later.
Coronavirus
18 days after giving birth, woman dies from COVID-19 December 9, 2020 | 9:48 AM
Everett, MA - 07/09/20 - Tables in the Rare restaurant will be bare when a diner sits down, with sanitizer, a mat for masks, and then wrapped utensils provided. The Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett is preparing to open with some public health measures on July 12 during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: (in caps) Topic: ()
DINING DANGERS?
Brigham and Women’s doctor: ‘Do not indoor dine right now’ December 9, 2020 | 9:33 AM
HEARTBURN
For a nation on edge, antacids become hard to find December 9, 2020 | 8:48 AM
Politics
High court takes on Fannie, Freddie presidential power case December 9, 2020 | 1:05 AM
This frame grab from video posted on the SpaceX Twitter page shows views of SpaceX's futuristic Starship just after an automatic engine abort occurred with just 1.3 seconds remaining in the countdown to liftoff of its first high-altitude test flight, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in southeast Texas.
Launch aborted
Test flight of SpaceX's Starship aborted at last second December 8, 2020 | 10:18 PM
Woody hard at work before reuniting with Desmond
REAL-LIFE 'TOY STORY'
Real-life 'Toy Story' as Home Depot workers help Woody get back to owner December 8, 2020 | 10:00 PM
A “Stop the Steal” rally outside the Supreme Court in Washington, on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused a request from Pennsylvania Republicans to overturn the state’s election results. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times)
supreme court
Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Pennsylvania vote December 8, 2020 | 9:01 PM
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
Politics
New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief December 8, 2020 | 8:39 PM
Abigail Johnson, Shari Redstone, and Anne Finucane.
FORBES LIST
Forbes: These three Mass. women are more powerful than Beyoncé and Queen Elizabeth December 8, 2020 | 8:02 PM
Charlestown, MA, 09/14/17, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and Senator Ed Markey came to see the dredging in Boston Harbor to officially kick off the Boston Harbor Dredging Project. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff
COVID RELIEF
Why Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey think the recent bipartisan COVID-19 relief proposal is 'unacceptable' December 8, 2020 | 7:25 PM
This photo from video provided by Fox11 Los Angeles shows some of the people arrested at a party in the high desert city of Palmdale, Calif., overnight Saturday to Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.
'Super-spreader event'
Underground Southern California party ends in 158 arrests December 8, 2020 | 7:09 PM
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.
Politics
Biden vows to reopen most schools after 1st 100 days on job December 8, 2020 | 6:37 PM
Politics
Source of money behind GOP's new Georgia super PAC a mystery December 8, 2020 | 6:33 PM
In this image from video, Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Politics
AP sources: Biden picks Marcia Fudge for HUD secretary December 8, 2020 | 6:02 PM
A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.
Markets
Steady gains for stocks deliver more records on Wall Street December 8, 2020 | 5:36 PM
PATRICK MCLAUGHLIN, AGE 37, OF EVERETT was arrested by the Arlington Police Department for allegedly stealing packages from several addresses.
CRIME
Police: Everett man arrested for OUI, stealing 19 Amazon packages December 8, 2020 | 5:28 PM
Providence, RI-12/08/20 Under the supervision of the RI National Guard, 1100-1400 PCR COVID tests have been performed daily at the Rhode Island Convention Center as cars wait in line for the nasal swab test. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff (metro)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 3,627 new COVID-19 cases, 40 new deaths December 8, 2020 | 5:01 PM
Apple via AP
AirPods Max
Apple unveils headphones that cost twice as much as AirPods December 8, 2020 | 4:50 PM
National
Olivia Jade Giannulli: 'I don’t want pity. I don’t deserve pity.' December 8, 2020 | 4:00 PM
Porstmouth, RI - 12/4/2020 A former student at the Porstmouth Abbey School ,has filed a lawsuit suing a former teacher for sexually abusing her and the school for not protecting her. The school's entrence on Cory's Lane in Portsmouth. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
Portsmouth Abbey School
Ex-student alleges sexual abuse by R.I. private school teacher December 8, 2020 | 3:49 PM
Vice President Mike Pence, accompanied by U.S. Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller, left, and Lt. Gen. Pat White, right, takes a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. White is the Fort Hood commander and he is facing the grim task of rebuilding trust and turning around an installation that has one of the highest rates of murder, sexual assault and harassment in the Army.
FORT HOOD
14 Fort Hood soldiers fired, suspended over violence at base December 8, 2020 | 2:55 PM
This undated photo provided by Forrest Fenn shows an estimated 2 million dollars of gold jewelry and other artifacts that Fenn has hidden for treasures hunters to find. Thousands have set off into the wilds of the West in search for Forrest Fenns cache of gold, jewelry and artifacts. But until now, none of the treasure hunters has been in such a dangerous predicament as Randy Bilyeu, who has gone missing along Rio Grande in northern New Mexico. (Forrest Fenn via AP)
$$$
Man who found hidden $2 million treasure in the Rocky Mountains is revealed December 8, 2020 | 2:18 PM