Researchers: No, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine development has not been ‘reckless’

"Based on data, the virus kills, but the vaccine doesn’t.”

Moderna headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Moderna headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts. –Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Katherine J. Wu,
New York Times Service
December 8, 2020

Related Links

Dr. Jane M. Orient, an Arizona internist who will testify before Congress on Tuesday, has raised concerns about the new scientific methods that drug companies Moderna and Pfizer are using to develop coronavirus vaccines and about continued calls for widespread vaccination.

“It seems to me reckless to be pushing people to take risks when you don’t know what the risks are,” Orient said this week in an interview with The New York Times. “People’s rights should be respected. Where is ‘my body, my choice’ when it comes to this?”

Pfizer and the Cambridge-based Moderna are indeed relying on new scientific methods for their vaccines, building them around a molecule called messenger RNA, or mRNA, a natural genetic material that instructs the manufacture of proteins in human cells. But the concerns raised by Orient, who leads the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons and was previously criticized for promoting anti-vaccine sentiments, aren’t backed by the wealth of scientific evidence to date.

Advertisement

Although neither experimental vaccine has yet been given a green light by the Food and Drug Administration for widespread use, both products have been heavily and carefully tested in clinical trials. Early data suggests they are about 95% effective at protecting people from developing COVID-19, and neither has shown serious side effects.

Both Pfizer and Moderna have applied for emergency use authorization for their vaccines from the FDA. On Thursday, the agency will review Pfizer’s case, and many experts expect the product to win approval. On Tuesday, the FDA released documents reaffirming the Pfizer vaccine’s safety and effectiveness in a wide range of volunteers, across age, weight and race. Emergency authorization for Moderna’s vaccine will probably follow next week.

The approvals would kick-start a series of vaccination campaigns that are expected to stretch far into 2021. Mass vaccination, which will curb the pandemic’s death toll and most likely slow the spread of disease, is an important step in the fight against the coronavirus.

“Getting vaccinated protects you, but it also protects the people around you,” said Padmini Pillai, a vaccine researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. “And based on data, the virus kills, but the vaccine doesn’t.”

Advertisement

The mRNA in these vaccines contains the blueprint for a protein found on the surface of the coronavirus. Once produced by cells, this protein acts like a molecular mug shot that teaches the immune system about the coronavirus’s most memorable features. This prepares the body to fight the real virus off, should it ever come to call.

The process more or less mimics what happens when a virus infects a cell: It, too, must unload its genetic cargo and force the cell to churn out proteins. But unlike a virus, the mRNA is not infectious and cannot prompt cells to produce active, disease-causing viruses. The molecules are also fragile and do not linger long in cells after they are “read” to make proteins. Researchers have no reason to believe they leave a lasting mark on the human body, apart from bolstering its defenses against infection.

Pfizer’s vaccine has already been granted emergency approval in Britain. It and Moderna’s product are on track to be the world’s first fully licensed mRNA vaccines, though similar vaccines have been in development for decades.

Neither vaccine has caused serious side effects in clinical trial volunteers. While many recipients have experienced mild symptoms after being injected, including headaches, mild fevers, fatigue and aches, “that just means the immune system is working,” Pillai said. “Tens of thousands of people have received the vaccine safely.”

The FDA and equivalent agencies in other countries take safety seriously when considering whether to give vaccines their stamps of approval. Researchers will also continue to be on the lookout for any unexpected side effects as more people are vaccinated. So far, Orient’s skepticism appears unfounded.

Advertisement

Orient has also attracted criticism for her stalwart defense of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19 despite overwhelming evidence that the drug has little benefit and may harm the people who receive it.

She will appear Tuesday before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee in a hearing focused on at-home treatment for COVID-19. She told The Times this week that doctors were too often sending patients home to ride out their disease.

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Coronavirus Health

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Local
A London man who went viral after his COVID-19 vaccination has a surprising Mass. connection December 9, 2020 | 12:51 PM
Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, speaks during a vigil for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Ginsburg's death thrust the Supreme Court into the center of the presidential race just six weeks before Election Day, and with voting under way in some states, reshaping the showdown between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Photographer: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/Bloomberg
BIDEN'S PICKS
Elizabeth Warren says she will vote against waiver for Biden's defense secretary pick December 9, 2020 | 12:43 PM
Vaccine timeline
View Massachusetts's estimated COVID-19 vaccine timeline December 9, 2020 | 12:10 PM
Boston MA 11/03/20 04bakersjc Gov. Charlie Baker taking off his mask before nominating Judge Dalila Argaez Wendlandt the first Latina on Supreme Judicial Court in the Gardner Auditorium at the State House. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff)
Coronavirus
Livestream: Charlie Baker's update on the state's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan December 9, 2020 | 11:55 AM
Joe Kennedy delivers a farewell speech from the House floor Wednesday.
Politics
Watch Joe Kennedy III's farewell speech to Congress December 9, 2020 | 11:30 AM
Dr. Rebecca Karb
RHODE ISLAND
‘We are so tired’: Rhode Island is leading the country with its rate of new COVID-19 infections December 9, 2020 | 10:52 AM
Melissa Carone, who was working for Dominion Voting Services, speaks in front of the Michigan House Oversight Committee in Lansing, Michigan on December 2, 2020. - The president's attorneys, led by Rudy Giuliani, have made numerous allegations of election fraud. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)
Mellissa Carone
Giuliani witness whose testimony went viral says she isn’t self-quarantining despite his diagnosis December 9, 2020 | 10:39 AM
Erika Becerra learned she had tested positive for the coronavirus on Nov. 7. She gave birth to her first son, Diego, eight days later.
Coronavirus
18 days after giving birth, woman dies from COVID-19 December 9, 2020 | 9:48 AM
Everett, MA - 07/09/20 - Tables in the Rare restaurant will be bare when a diner sits down, with sanitizer, a mat for masks, and then wrapped utensils provided. The Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett is preparing to open with some public health measures on July 12 during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: (in caps) Topic: ()
DINING DANGERS?
Brigham and Women’s doctor: ‘Do not indoor dine right now’ December 9, 2020 | 9:33 AM
HEARTBURN
For a nation on edge, antacids become hard to find December 9, 2020 | 8:48 AM
Politics
High court takes on Fannie, Freddie presidential power case December 9, 2020 | 1:05 AM
This frame grab from video posted on the SpaceX Twitter page shows views of SpaceX's futuristic Starship just after an automatic engine abort occurred with just 1.3 seconds remaining in the countdown to liftoff of its first high-altitude test flight, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in southeast Texas.
Launch aborted
Test flight of SpaceX's Starship aborted at last second December 8, 2020 | 10:18 PM
Woody hard at work before reuniting with Desmond
REAL-LIFE 'TOY STORY'
Real-life 'Toy Story' as Home Depot workers help Woody get back to owner December 8, 2020 | 10:00 PM
A “Stop the Steal” rally outside the Supreme Court in Washington, on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused a request from Pennsylvania Republicans to overturn the state’s election results. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times)
supreme court
Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Pennsylvania vote December 8, 2020 | 9:01 PM
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
Politics
New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief December 8, 2020 | 8:39 PM
Abigail Johnson, Shari Redstone, and Anne Finucane.
FORBES LIST
Forbes: These three Mass. women are more powerful than Beyoncé and Queen Elizabeth December 8, 2020 | 8:02 PM
Charlestown, MA, 09/14/17, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and Senator Ed Markey came to see the dredging in Boston Harbor to officially kick off the Boston Harbor Dredging Project. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff
COVID RELIEF
Why Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey think the recent bipartisan COVID-19 relief proposal is 'unacceptable' December 8, 2020 | 7:25 PM
This photo from video provided by Fox11 Los Angeles shows some of the people arrested at a party in the high desert city of Palmdale, Calif., overnight Saturday to Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.
'Super-spreader event'
Underground Southern California party ends in 158 arrests December 8, 2020 | 7:09 PM
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.
Politics
Biden vows to reopen most schools after 1st 100 days on job December 8, 2020 | 6:37 PM
Politics
Source of money behind GOP's new Georgia super PAC a mystery December 8, 2020 | 6:33 PM
In this image from video, Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Politics
AP sources: Biden picks Marcia Fudge for HUD secretary December 8, 2020 | 6:02 PM
A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.
Markets
Steady gains for stocks deliver more records on Wall Street December 8, 2020 | 5:36 PM
PATRICK MCLAUGHLIN, AGE 37, OF EVERETT was arrested by the Arlington Police Department for allegedly stealing packages from several addresses.
CRIME
Police: Everett man arrested for OUI, stealing 19 Amazon packages December 8, 2020 | 5:28 PM
Providence, RI-12/08/20 Under the supervision of the RI National Guard, 1100-1400 PCR COVID tests have been performed daily at the Rhode Island Convention Center as cars wait in line for the nasal swab test. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff (metro)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 3,627 new COVID-19 cases, 40 new deaths December 8, 2020 | 5:01 PM
Apple via AP
AirPods Max
Apple unveils headphones that cost twice as much as AirPods December 8, 2020 | 4:50 PM
National
Olivia Jade Giannulli: 'I don’t want pity. I don’t deserve pity.' December 8, 2020 | 4:00 PM
Porstmouth, RI - 12/4/2020 A former student at the Porstmouth Abbey School ,has filed a lawsuit suing a former teacher for sexually abusing her and the school for not protecting her. The school's entrence on Cory's Lane in Portsmouth. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
Portsmouth Abbey School
Ex-student alleges sexual abuse by R.I. private school teacher December 8, 2020 | 3:49 PM
Vice President Mike Pence, accompanied by U.S. Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller, left, and Lt. Gen. Pat White, right, takes a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. White is the Fort Hood commander and he is facing the grim task of rebuilding trust and turning around an installation that has one of the highest rates of murder, sexual assault and harassment in the Army.
FORT HOOD
14 Fort Hood soldiers fired, suspended over violence at base December 8, 2020 | 2:55 PM
This undated photo provided by Forrest Fenn shows an estimated 2 million dollars of gold jewelry and other artifacts that Fenn has hidden for treasures hunters to find. Thousands have set off into the wilds of the West in search for Forrest Fenns cache of gold, jewelry and artifacts. But until now, none of the treasure hunters has been in such a dangerous predicament as Randy Bilyeu, who has gone missing along Rio Grande in northern New Mexico. (Forrest Fenn via AP)
$$$
Man who found hidden $2 million treasure in the Rocky Mountains is revealed December 8, 2020 | 2:18 PM
Pfizer & Moderna
Pfizer and Moderna decline invitations to White House ‘Vaccine Summit’ December 8, 2020 | 2:11 PM