‘We’re in trouble here’: What to make of the record coronavirus levels in Boston-area wastewater

"Our data also suggests that the level of infection now is equal to or higher than the first wave."

Boston, MA - 07/29/20 - MWRA's Deer Island Sewage Treatment Plant is seen from Spectacle Island in Boston Harbor. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: (in caps) Topic: ()
The MWRA's Deer Island Sewage Treatment Plant seen from Spectacle Island in Boston Harbor. –Lane Turner / The Boston Globe, File
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
December 11, 2020 | 4:04 PM

COVID-19 traces in the Boston area’s wastewater have risen to levels unseen before during the pandemic.

And unlike the recent record-high number of new infections in Massachusetts, it has nothing to do with increased testing levels.

The data released this week by the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority indicates that COVID-19 levels in Boston-area wastewater have surpassed even their peak high from the initial spring surge.

As part of a MWRA pilot study, the Boston-based wastewater epidemiology company Biobot Analytics has been collecting samples at the Deer Island  treatment plant to monitor for coronavirus RNA, which can serve as an early warning sign for the increased spread of the disease. Researchers have found that COVID-19 trends appear in wastewater samples four to 10 days earlier than reported infections.

Advertisement

According to Biobot data updated Friday, both the southern and northern system of the MWRA’s service area reported all-time high levels of COVID-19 in wastewater earlier this week. And while the southern system reported a slight downtick Thursday, the northern system, which includes Boston, continued to rise.

“Wake up,” Joseph Allen, a professor at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, tweeted Friday morning. “We’re in trouble here.”

The results come after Massachusetts set records late last week for the number of new COVID-19 infections reported in a single day. The state’s positive COVID-19 test rates, as well hospitalizations and deaths due to the disease, have also steadily increased, even if they remain well below their highest levels from the spring.

Gov. Charlie Baker has stressed that Massachusetts likely missed a significant portion of infections in the spring, due to the lack of testing available. While the state was averaging around 3,000 daily COVID-19 tests in the spring, health officials are now often conducting over 100,000 new tests a day.

Still, Newsha Ghaeli, the co-founder and president of Biobot Analytics, told Boston.com that the wastewater data suggests that infection levels are now “equal to or higher than the first wave,” though she added other public health data should be taken into account.

Advertisement

“The MWRA wastewater data suggests that there is currently more virus circulating in the community than there was from June through October,” Ghaeli said in a statement Friday. “Our data also suggests that the level of infection now is equal to or higher than the first wave. The actual risk in the community should be evaluated in conjunction with other public health information (e.g. clinical case numbers, age structure of infected individuals, hospital capacity).”

Earlier this week, Baker announced a partial rollback of the state’s reopening process, along with several new restrictions, in response to the increase in cases and hospitalizations.

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Coronavirus Health Local Massachusetts

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
City Councilor and mayoral hopeful Michelle Wu
Indoor dining
Michelle Wu: Boston is 'beyond the time to act' on further COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor dining December 11, 2020 | 3:54 PM
Middleborough 12/10/20 Police investigated the murder of two people on Highland Street Thursday morning. Ryan True was arrested. The back of the house and backyard.
Crime
Details emerge during arraignment of Middleborough man, 21, charged with murdering his parents December 11, 2020 | 2:52 PM
Boston, MA--11/8/2020-- Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins speaks during a press conference to hosted by Mayor Walsh discuss the outcome of the Presidential election. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Rachael Rollins
Rachael Rollins says she's been asked about being the state's next U.S. attorney December 11, 2020 | 2:17 PM
New Hampshire
Mask argument leads to store worker assaulted, police say December 11, 2020 | 11:40 AM
A pedestrian walks past the Biogen Inc. office in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., on Thursday, March 12, 2020. So far, 77 coronavirus cases have been linked to a conference Biogen held in Boston on Feb. 26. Photographer: Scott Eisen/Bloomberg
Biogen conference
Biogen meeting in Boston linked to as many as 300,000 COVID-19 cases December 11, 2020 | 9:58 AM
Crime
Mass. college police chief charged with drunken driving December 11, 2020 | 9:50 AM
VACCINE FAQ
Experts answer 10 common COVID-19 vaccine questions from Boston.com readers December 11, 2020 | 12:57 AM
.
'Cheers pops'
A Taunton man's late dad left him $10 to buy his first beer. He tweeted about it, and his story went viral. December 10, 2020 | 11:49 PM
Erin Clark/Globe Staff
BIOGEN
Biogen conference linked to as many as 300,000 COVID-19 cases, researchers say December 10, 2020 | 11:15 PM
Clerk of the Senate Michael Hurley carries the policing bill from the Senate Chamber at the Massachusetts State House in Boston, MA on December 01, 2020.
ABORTION
Pastors urge Baker to veto budget bill's abortion amendment December 10, 2020 | 11:07 PM
FILE -- Susan Rice, then President Barack Obama's national security adviser, speaks to reporters in Washington, July 22, 2015. President-elect Joe Biden named two senior officials from the Obama White House to key jobs on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, putting Susan Rice, a former national security adviser, in charge of his Domestic Policy Council and nominating President Barack Obama’s chief of staff, Denis McDonough, to be secretary of veterans affairs. (Stephen Crowley/The New York Times)
BIDEN ADMINISTRATION
Biden names two Obama White House officials to new roles December 10, 2020 | 10:01 PM
SHARK ATTACK
St. Martin reports first fatal shark attack in recent history December 10, 2020 | 9:58 PM
A woman is given the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Cardiff, Wales, on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.
VACCINE
MassInc poll: Lack of trust leaves communities of color less likely to take vaccine December 10, 2020 | 8:28 PM
6Boston, MA 7/13/2020 Attorney General Maura Healey (cq) takes a call during the rally. She and international students protest at the State House against ICE visa rules that would potentially remove students from the country or prevent others reentry, weeks before fall semester begins, during the coronavirus pandemic. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff) Reporter: Laura Krantz
FACEBOOK LAWSUIT
Why Maura Healey joined the lawsuit to break up Facebook December 10, 2020 | 7:03 PM
Denise Jezak, Senior Custodian at Mary L. Fonseca Elementary School disinfects the door handle to a classroom as she works to clean the surfaces all around the school in Fall River on Nov. 23, 2020.
COVID-19 IN SCHOOLS
Mass. reports 503 new COVID-19 cases among students, 420 among school staff December 10, 2020 | 6:12 PM
Politics
Trump virus coordinator Birx seeks role in Biden government December 10, 2020 | 6:05 PM
Pfizer
U.S. panel endorses widespread use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine December 10, 2020 | 5:46 PM
NEVADA CRASH
5 bicyclists killed, 3 injured in Nevada highway crash December 10, 2020 | 5:23 PM
A health care worker performs a nasal swab at a coronavirus testing site in Bloomington, Minn., on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. Economists fear that layoffs could begin to surge again. (Tim Gruber/The New York Times)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 5,130 new COVID-19 cases, 41 new deaths December 10, 2020 | 5:18 PM
Sam Doran/Pool
Police reform
Here's what Charlie Baker wants changed in the police reform bill December 10, 2020 | 4:56 PM
Politics
Boston City Council opts to put budget process charter overhaul to voters in 2021 December 10, 2020 | 3:38 PM
The aurora borealis lights up the sky northwest of Lawrence, Kan. in 2004.
LIGHTS OUT
Maybe next time: Northern lights a 'big miss,' U.S. space forecaster says December 10, 2020 | 2:56 PM
11RonanParkSinkhole Boston, MA 12/10/20 The sinkhole found in Ronan Park Sunday has been determined to be a well associated with the house of Mary Pierce (cq). (The house was demolished between 1910 and 1918 to create the Dorchester park.) The Boston Parks and Recreation Department and the City of Boston archaeologist Joe Bagley (cq) hold an availability to give an update on the discovery. This is the third well that Bagley has documented. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
Local
Boston city officials reveal cause of mysterious sinkhole in Dorchester December 10, 2020 | 2:05 PM
Politics
Trump signs order to 'rebrand' US foreign assistance December 10, 2020 | 1:15 PM
Scene of Middleborough double homicide.
Middleborough
2 found dead in Middleborough home, 21-year-old resident charged with their murders December 10, 2020 | 12:47 PM
President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Dec. 7.
'Four more years!'
On record day for COVID deaths, Trump proclaims at packed Hanukkah party, 'We're going to win this election' December 10, 2020 | 12:30 PM
The driver of a Honda Accord suffered serious, nonlife-threatening injuries after snow and ice went through the windshield on Wednesday.
Local
Driver gets glass lodged in eye when snow and ice from truck crashes through his windshield December 10, 2020 | 12:24 PM
In this Dec. 2, 2020 photo, New Hampshire House Speaker Dick Hinch speaks during an outdoor legislative session at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, N.H. Hinch died, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, just a week after he was sworn in as leader of the state's newly Republican-led Legislature. He was 71. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Dick Hinch
N.H. House Speaker Dick Hinch died from COVID-19, medical examiner finds December 10, 2020 | 10:52 AM
BOSTON, MA. - DECEMBER 9: Governor Charlie Baker updates the CommonwealthÕs COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.on December 9, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Matt Stone/Pool)
Coronavirus
Charlie Baker did not overstep his authority with coronavirus orders, court rules December 10, 2020 | 10:40 AM
Chandler Street, Boston
Crime
Whispered 911 call for help results in arrest of South End home invasion suspect December 10, 2020 | 10:20 AM