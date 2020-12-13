What to know now that Mass. has officially rolled back to Phase 3, Step 1 in the statewide reopening plan

Now that it's official, here's a recap of what's changed in Massachusetts' coronavirus guidelines.

SHARE TWEET 9 COMMENTS
By
December 13, 2020

Related Links

The Bay State has now officially rolled back to the first step of Phase 3 in Massachusetts’ reopening plan. 

The new order, which Governor Charlie Baker announced Tuesday, took effect Sunday. 

“The days of most people doing most of the right things are probably not enough,” the Republican governor said in his earlier press conference.

With the step back, a number of changes are now in place, including reduced capacity limits from 50 percent to 40 percent of the maximum occupancy for a variety of places such as retail stores, gyms, offices, libraries, golf facilities, driving schools, places of worship, movie theaters, and museums.

Advertisement

Indoor performance venues, certain retail fitting rooms, and recreational facilities like escape rooms or trampoline parks are also now set to close. Outdoor performance venues, on the other hand, will be limited to 25% capacity or no more than 50 people. 

All other outdoor gatherings at venues are limited to 50 people now, and anyone hosting private outdoor gatherings with more than 25 people will be required to provide advanced notice of the gathering to their local board of health. 

In addition to the rollback, Baker also enacted new restrictions for restaurants, gyms, and offices.

As of Sunday, food court seating will close in malls, gym customers are required to wear masks at all times, and at venues with seated dining, there’s now a six-person limit at each table, a 90-minute dining time limit, and patrons will be required to wear a mask at all times except when actually eating or drinking

In offices, employers are encouraged to close up break rooms and push telework options, while employees are now required to wear a mask at all times, unless they’re alone in their own workspace. 

Here’s the difference between the first and second steps of Phase 3. – Mass.gov —Mass.gov

Massachusetts on Sunday reported 1,707 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, a 5.61% seven-day average positivity rate, and 70,651 estimated active cases.

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Coronavirus Local Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker
Conversation

This discussion has ended. Please join elsewhere on Boston.com


FILE — A security guard walks outside Mar-a-Lago, the estate and private club owned by President Donald Trump, in Palm Beach, Fla., June 26, 2020. Trump’s neighbors in Florida are seeking to enforce a decades-old compact that says Mar-a-Lago cannot be used as a full-time residence — as he has suggested he plans to do after leaving the White House.
TRUMP
Trump wants to live at Mar-a-Lago, but neighbors say he can’t December 16, 2020 | 10:54 PM
marblehead thumbnail
MARBLEHEAD
Marblehead police officer resigns after allegedly scratching swastika into another officer's car December 16, 2020 | 8:38 PM
SHOWER REGULATIONS
Trump administration relaxes rules restricting water flow from showerheads December 16, 2020 | 8:20 PM
Boston-10/23/19-House Speaker Robert DeLeo emerged from a closed-door caucus at the State House on the education funding bill. They spoke to the media after the meeting. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Bob DeLeo
Massachusetts House Speaker Bob DeLeo reportedly stepping down December 16, 2020 | 7:20 PM
POLICE REFORM
Boston's City Council passed 3 police reform measures. Here's what to know about them. December 16, 2020 | 7:14 PM
11VirusPrison Boston, MA 11/10/20 Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (cq) puts her mask back on after speaking. Several officials hold a press conference in front of the Massachusetts State House to call for the release of prisoners endangered by the continuing coronavirus pandemic. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
Politics
Ayanna Pressley calls on Joe Biden to use executive action to halt federal executions December 16, 2020 | 5:43 PM
Boston12/15/20 A huge front end loader is put into position in front of a massive salt pile at the Boston Public Works yard on Frontage Road. Workers will start loading snow plow trucks with the salt begining at 8 p.m. Wednesday night as over a foot of snow from a blizzard is expected inn greater Bostpn. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff (metro)
SNOW IN BOSTON
Boston snow emergency: Parking ban, BPS closure, trash pickup delay December 16, 2020 | 5:33 PM
BOSTON, MA - 12/11/2020: 15SWABBERS....At East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, a bucket of glass tubes used to place patient swabs that will be tested for COVID. The tubes are on the desk of Karina Mendoza, a RN, she is one of the people on the other side of the nasal swabs, part of the small army of health care workers who day in and out, through sweltering heat, lightning, and now snow, keep swabbing the masses in testing for COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. East Boston has had highest positivity rate in city. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO
Daily #s
Mass. reports 5,450 new COVID-19 cases, 71 new deaths December 16, 2020 | 5:02 PM
Hannah Strom, center, completing her 1-mile run surrounded by family, coaches, and physical therapists.
Local
'She's a miracle': Rower severely injured in Holy Cross crash completes 1-mile run December 16, 2020 | 4:32 PM
Alicia Soto and her two children Anabele, 7 and Amelia, 6 months, were rescued by Boston Engine 22 and Ladder 4 from their home in Boston. The firefighters and representatives from their union gave the family money and toys. Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey, second from left, shows the toys to Anabele.
Local
Firefighters gift toys, money to mother, 2 young children displaced in South End fire December 16, 2020 | 3:02 PM
Politics
Fed keeps rate near zero and sees brighter economy in 2021 December 16, 2020 | 3:02 PM
A snow plow clears the road surface on Route 7, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 in New Ashford, Mass. A powerful winter storm that’s been tormenting travelers across the U.S. since before Thanksgiving moved to the Northeast on Sunday, packing one last punch of snow and ice as people make their way home after the holiday weekend. (GIllian Jones/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)
SNOWPLOW SHORTAGE
How a shortage of snowplow drivers due to COVID-19 in Mass. could affect the storm response December 16, 2020 | 2:58 PM
Politics
US angling to secure more of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine December 16, 2020 | 2:05 PM
LynnCovidTesting Lynn, MA 12/3/20 Emily Martin (cq), right, of Cambridge and Scott Lucid (cq), of Peabody, wait in line. She will be taking her second test; his third. People park in the large lot behind the City of Lynn Fire Department headquarters for COVID-19 testing, during the continuing coronavirus pandemic. People stay in their cars and then line up on foot to go in a small unit to be tested. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
WINTER SURGE
UMass model projects rising COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts to level off in January December 16, 2020 | 1:41 PM
Politics
Watch: Kamala Harris shares what she’ll be thinking about when she takes her historic oath of office December 16, 2020 | 12:59 PM
Boston, MA--12/1/20-- Governor Charlie Baker gives opening remarks at the Swearing-In Ceremony for SJC Chief Justice Kimberly S. Budd at the State House. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Weather
Livestream: Charlie Baker to give update on tonight's snowstorm December 16, 2020 | 11:51 AM
Schools
Over 100 education unions issue vote of no confidence against Commissioner Jeffrey Riley December 16, 2020 | 11:43 AM
Politics
Close but not yet: Deal near on COVID-19 economic aid bill December 16, 2020 | 11:30 AM
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is readied for the vaccinating staff at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. The first shots were given in the American mass vaccination campaign on Monday, opening a new chapter in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. (Kathryn Gamble/The New York Times)
VACCINE MYTHS
Rhode Island doctor debunks myths about COVID-19 vaccine as rollout gets underway December 16, 2020 | 11:21 AM
Melina Mara
Trump vs. McConnell
Trump lashes out at McConnell for recognizing Biden's victory December 16, 2020 | 8:49 AM
FILE -- Gina McCarthy, former chief of the Environmental Protection Agency under President Barack Obama, in Manhattan, March 2, 2020. McCarthy will serve as senior White House adviser on climate change to President-elect Joe Biden, coordinating climate change policy throughout the government. (Sarah Blesener/The New York Times)
GINA McCarthy
Biden to pick Boston's Gina McCarthy for top domestic climate job December 16, 2020 | 12:05 AM
Politics
Negotiators report progress on long-delayed COVID aid bill December 15, 2020 | 10:36 PM
FILE - Santa Claus waves during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 28, 2019, in New York. Macy's said Santa Claus won't be greeting kids at its flagship New York store this year due to the coronavirus, interrupting a holiday tradition started nearly 160 years ago. However, Macy's said the jolly old man will still appear at the end of the televised Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)
NOT SO JOLLY
Santa and Mrs. Claus may have exposed 50 Georgia children to coronavirus December 15, 2020 | 9:46 PM
POLITICS
McConnell warns GOP off Electoral College brawl in Congress December 15, 2020 | 8:26 PM
Boston, MA: 12-10-20: Pictured at the annual Boston Common menorah lighting on the first night of Hanukkah is Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, speaking to the crowd with the Massachusetts State House in the backround. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff).
holiday gatherings
Massachusetts releases COVID-19 guidelines for celebrating the December holidays December 15, 2020 | 7:28 PM
One of dozens of stolen bikes recovered in Boston.
DUDE, WHERE'S MY BIKE?
Have you had your bike stolen? Check with BPD: They've recovered dozens December 15, 2020 | 7:09 PM
Night Time Police Violent Crime Intervention. Police Vehicles with Flashing Lights.
CRIME
Woman charged with robbing store with needle she claimed was 'infected with AIDS' December 15, 2020 | 6:20 PM
Pete Buttigieg
AP sources: Joe Biden to pick Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary December 15, 2020 | 5:48 PM
Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson spoke to the media at the Bristol County Sheriff's correctional complex in Dartmouth on May 2.
Local
In scathing report, Mass. AG's office says Bristol County Sheriff's Office violated the civil rights of ICE detainees December 15, 2020 | 5:44 PM
A USPS carrier delivers mail.
HOLIDAY MAIL
Here's how the USPS and UPS are handling the 'historic' volume of mail during the holidays December 15, 2020 | 5:29 PM