‘There is zero evidence’: Planet Fitness slams Boston’s coronavirus reopening rollback

"They feel safe in their environment to work out. They feel they have a constitutional right to do that. And that is being taken away from them."

Planet Fitness.
Planet Fitness. –Courtesy Planet Fitness
SHARE TWEET 10 COMMENTS
By
, Staff Writer
December 15, 2020 | 3:12 PM

Related Links

Planet Fitness isn’t taking Boston Mayor Marty Walsh’s decision to roll back the city’s coronavirus reopening to Phase 2, Step 2 laying down.

On Tuesday, the worldwide fitness company headquartered in Hampton, N.H., issued a press release saying that there is “zero evidence” of significant spread of the coronavirus at any of its 75 Massachusetts locations.

Due to the city’s reopening rollback, which impacts businesses like gyms, museums, and movie theaters, Planet Fitness will close its five Boston locations for a minimum of three weeks starting on Wednesday.

Planet Fitness senior public relations manager Becky Zirlen detailed the company’s data in a statement.

Advertisement

“Through more than 3 million check-ins since reopening in the state, Planet Fitness has had only .001125 percent of check-ins who later tested positive, with zero evidence these cases originated in the gyms,” Zirlen said. “That is 1.1 positive cases per every 100,000 check-ins.”

Planet Fitness franchisee Stan DeMartinis, who oversees 10 locations in the Boston area including the impacted locations in East Boston and Dorchester, said he was frustrated by the city’s decision.

“We’ve learned so much since March when we were first shut down,” DeMartinis told Boston.com. “In March, we understood the shutdown. But the fact is that we’re one of the only industries out there that can contact trace our members, because they check in all of the time. Our position is going to remain very firm: Fitness is essential, it’s safe, and we should be able to remain open in our communities because of the benefits we give to the consumer.”

Planet Fitness, which has more than 2,000 locations worldwide, developed a 98-page reopening protocol for its approach to “social fitnessing.” According to DeMartinis, the protocols include touch-less check-in, sanitation stations throughout its gyms, regular cleaning of surfaces with top-grade chemicals, fitness machines that are at least 6 to 8 feet apart, and an air purifier that cycles new air through the facility five to seven times an hour.

Planet Fitness. —Courtesy Planet Fitness
Advertisement

In his press conference on Monday, Walsh said that the rollback procedures weren’t “targeting specific sectors.” But DeMartinis doesn’t see it that way.

“In early March, we absolutely got lumped in with the bars, the restaurants, the nightclubs, the bowling alleys, and all that stuff,” DeMartinis said. “And so be it, we didn’t have the data. But now nine months into it, we have plenty of data, and there’s more research coming out every day. And it’s almost like, unfortunately, they don’t want to listen to it.”

DeMartinis said that while he has worked effectively with city leadership in Revere and other municipalities that he operates in, he hasn’t enjoyed the same relationship in Boston.

“I think the city of Boston is overwhelmed,” DeMartinis said. “I run two gyms in that city, and they’ve never contacted me once this whole time. They just want to shut me down. That’s where the frustration comes in.”

DeMartinis stressed that the safety of Planet Fitness members and employees remained the company’s top priority. But he said that he believes members who have continued to work out at Planet Fitness during the pandemic view going to the gym as a “constitutional right.”

“Where we are in the country today, not to get into politics, but half the people want to work out and half don’t,” DeMartinis said. “Our members that come in right now are members who have made their assessment of risk. They feel safe in their environment to work out. They feel they have a constitutional right to do that. And that is being taken away from them.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Coronavirus Fitness

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2020, file photo, a health care employee works at a COVID-19 testing site at Crandon Park in Miami. After a punishing fall that left hospital struggling, some Midwestern states are seeing a decline in new coronavirus cases. But the signs of improvement are offset by the infection's accelerating spread on both coasts. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 3,720 new COVID-19 cases, 55 new deaths December 15, 2020 | 5:00 PM
Boston 06/12/2020 Speaker of the House Robert DeLeo looks as a new transgender flag was hoisted at the Mass. State House to honor the 50th anniversary of the Pride parade. The parade has been cancelled this year because of COVID-19. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Politics
Massachusetts House plans to override Charlie Baker on abortion access measure December 15, 2020 | 4:21 PM
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 15: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany participates in a White House briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House December 15, 2020 in Washington, DC. The Electoral College has voted to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Kayleigh McEnany
Watch: CNN's Jim Acosta calls out Kayleigh McEnany for 'disinformation' December 15, 2020 | 2:56 PM
Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff
CHARLIE BAKER
Approval of Charlie Baker's handling of the coronavirus pandemic has slipped. But he's still pretty popular, one poll shows. December 15, 2020 | 2:43 PM
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 20: A homeless panhandler checks his bucket for money along Wall Street where much of the Financial District stands empty as the coronavirus keeps financial markets and businesses mostly closed on April 20, 2020 in New York City. New York City, which has been the hardest hit city in America from COVIT-19, is starting to see a slowdown in hospital visits and a lowering of the daily death rate from the virus. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Panhandling
Top state court strikes down Massachusetts's anti-panhandling law December 15, 2020 | 1:54 PM
In this May, 22, 2019, photo, a woman walks with her dogs at Newcomb Hollow Beach.
Sharks
A supergroup of shark experts is scrambling to stay ahead of the increasingly frequent visitors December 15, 2020 | 1:41 PM
BOSTON, MA - 12/07/2020: 08walshcuts --The MBTA South Station in the weekday morning during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Monday blasted proposed service cuts to the MBTA, asserting during a news conference that the measures would harm the most vulnerable city residents and cut hundreds of jobs. Let's take a look at t commuters (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO
MBTA cuts
MBTA board approves service cuts December 15, 2020 | 1:40 PM
Politics
US vaccinations ramp up as 2nd COVID-19 shot nears December 15, 2020 | 1:25 PM
14saugus. Mark Bertrand, the Saugus High boys’ varsity basketball coach, died after he was trapped by a Bobcat machine at his home on 31 Woodland Ave. on Saturday December 12, 2020. photo courtsey Bertrand Family
Obituaries
Read the obituary for beloved Saugus basketball coach Mark Bertrand December 15, 2020 | 1:20 PM
Skiing
This Maine ski mountain just reopened after a 5-year hiatus December 15, 2020 | 12:30 PM
Gov. Charlie Baker speaks during a press conference Wednesday at the Massachusetts State House in Boston
Coronavirus
Watch: Charlie Baker holds press conference on COVID-19 response December 15, 2020 | 11:50 AM
DARK WINTER
‘The next six weeks are going to be really, really bad’ December 15, 2020 | 11:38 AM
The five candidates seeking to replace Secretary of State John Kerry in the US Senate held their first debates on March 27. The debates were split into two sessions, with the Republican candidates (Gabriel Gomez, Mike Sullivan, Dan Winslow) discussing the issues for 30 minutes, before the Democratic candidates (Stephen Lynch and Ed Markey) had their turn.Pictured: Sign-holders for Lynch and Markey were out in force outside the entrance to WCVB-TV in Needham prior to the debate. Channel 5 hosted the debate sessions.
WCVB
Comcast will keep airing WCVB throughout all of Massachusetts after all December 15, 2020 | 11:16 AM
LIVE UPDATES
2 Thanksgiving gatherings in Medford helped fuel surge of over 700 cases there since holiday December 15, 2020 | 10:14 AM
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany takes part in an interview with One America News Network (OAN) outside the White House on November 18.
RIGHT-WING MEDIA
Inside the right-wing media bubble, where the myth of a Trump win lives on December 15, 2020 | 9:11 AM
The headquarters of Moderna in Cambridge.
Moderna vaccine
FDA review clears path for second coronavirus vaccine, this one by Cambridge-based Moderna December 15, 2020 | 8:44 AM
Politics
Church vandalism exposes divisions over faith and politics December 15, 2020 | 7:39 AM
FILE -- The Treasury Department in Washington, April 14, 2020. In one of the most sophisticated and perhaps largest hacks in more than five years, email systems were breached at the Treasury and Commerce Departments. Other breaches are under investigation. (Ting Shen/The New York Times)
Local
Mass. says no systems appear compromised following massive hack of US networks December 14, 2020 | 11:52 PM
Boston Medical Center staffers celebrate the arrival of the Pfizer vaccine.
CATHARSIS
'Feeling good as hell': BMC staff celebrate vaccine shipment in jubilant dance video December 14, 2020 | 10:22 PM
.
CRIME
Timilty Middle School dean charged with raping an underage former student December 14, 2020 | 10:19 PM
Boston Public School Superintendent Brenda Cassellius speaks during a press briefing that Boston Mayor Marty Walsh gave as an update on COVID and the Boston public school's plan outside of the Boston City Hall Wednesday morning.
BOSTON SCHOOLS
Walsh supports BPS superintendent, 'doesn't understand' union's no confidence vote December 14, 2020 | 10:07 PM
Politics
In a first, leading Republicans call Joe Biden president-elect December 14, 2020 | 9:01 PM
Charles Fiore's Christmas lights display in Wilmington
TRAFFIC LIGHTS
This Massachusetts Christmas lights display won a national contest, and it's causing traffic issues December 14, 2020 | 7:50 PM
Chip Somodevilla
PRESIDENT-ELECT
'Democracy prevailed': Biden aims to unify divided nation December 14, 2020 | 7:42 PM
Kerri Mulvey, who is working from home, sits with her 8-year-old son Soren Nelligan while he does his school work in the kitchen of their Framingham home on Oct. 29, 2020.
Remote Learning
Boston school officials report rise in students missing classes as course failures increase December 14, 2020 | 6:39 PM
Danielle Allen
Politics
Harvard professor exploring run for Massachusetts governor December 14, 2020 | 6:05 PM
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo Attorney General William Barr speaks during a roundtable discussion on Operation Legend, a federal program to help cities combat violent crime in St. Louis. Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday, Dec. 1, that the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud and has seen nothing that would change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Trump says Barr resigning, will leave before Christmas December 14, 2020 | 6:00 PM
World War II veteran Margaret Klessens, 96, is the first VA patient to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
VACCINE
WWII vet in Bedford is first VA patient to get vaccine December 14, 2020 | 5:57 PM
President-elect
Biden clears 270-vote mark as electors affirm his victory December 14, 2020 | 5:46 PM
The MBTA proposed
MBTA cuts
The MBTA is changing its proposed service cuts. Here's how. December 14, 2020 | 5:16 PM