Why Charlie Baker isn’t planning to get a public vaccination like Mike Pence

The Massachusetts governor wants to wait until he qualifies — and isn't sure elected officials are the most effective officials to inspire public confidence.

Boston, MA - 12/15/2020 Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker (cq), at a afternoon press-conference. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
Gov. Charlie Baker at a press conference earlier this week. –Jonathan Wiggs / The Boston Globe
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
December 18, 2020 | 4:21 PM

Related Links

Don’t expect to see Gov. Charlie Baker on TV anytime soon getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

During a press conference Friday afternoon, Baker said his team had discussed the idea of doing a public vaccination, similar to the televised event Friday morning in which Vice President Mike Pence and others got their first shot of the vaccine. However, the Massachusetts governor said they eventually decided against it.

“I think we came to the conclusion that there are plenty of people who can do public vaccinations who would be a lot more important than me,” Baker said. “And I would argue that the folks who work in our public health hospitals, who’ve gotten vaccinated, fall into that category. The folks who work at our hospitals, generally, and in our health care system, generally, getting vaccinated is a lot more important than me — and frankly a lot more meaningful, I think, to most people.”

Advertisement

Pence and other congressional leaders — as well as the previous three presidents — have said they’d get the shots publicly to inspire public confidence in the vaccine, amid polls indicating that over a quarter of the country is still hesitant about getting it due to concerns about potential side effects or distrust in government. According to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey released earlier this week, vaccine hesitancy is highest among Republicans (42 percent), those ages 30-49 (36 percent), and rural residents (35 percent), as well as Black adults (35 percent), a group that has been among the hardest hit by the pandemic.

However, as Baker alluded Friday, the same survey found that elected officials were not the most trusted vaccine messengers.

According to the Kaiser survey, 85 percent of people said they trusted their own doctor or health care provider for reliable information about the vaccine. Around seven out of 10 people also said they trusted federal and local health agencies, as well as Dr. Anthony Fauci, for vaccine information.

“If the list started up here with like Dr. Fauci,” Baker said Friday, raising his hand up, before lowering it toward the floor, “elected officials were down here somewhere.”

According to the Kaiser survey, public confidence isn’t quite that low; 58 percent of respondents still said they trust state government officials about the vaccine (though, at 34 percent, the country’s top elected official, President Donald Trump, was at the bottom of the list).

Advertisement

During the press conference Friday, officials noted that the state’s vaccine safety and efficacy task force, a group made up of local medical experts, is independent of government.

Massachusetts began administering the vaccine this week to “COVID-facing” health care workers, as part of the state’s three-phase distribution plan. The state had expected to get 300,000 total first doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines by the end of the month (though officials said Friday that the federal government had, without explanation, reduced that number by roughly 35,000).

Baker said Friday that the uptake rate amongst health care workers in Massachusetts had been “overwhelming.”

“This isn’t really surprising,” he said. “These folks know more than almost anybody else how much trouble this particular virus can cause, and these folks have been through it all and have quite a sense — more than many — about why this is such an important part of getting back to normal.”

Workers and residents in long-term care facilities and first responders will be the next groups to receive the vaccine during the first phase, followed by individuals in congregate care settings and other health care workers.

The second phase, which officials hope will begin in February, will make the vaccine available to essential workers and individuals over the age of 65.

Baker, who turned 64 last month, indicated Friday that he would rather wait until the vaccine is available to the broader public in the spring.

“I don’t really think of myself as somebody who should get vaccinated before I actually qualify as an individual,” he said Friday. “And I don’t think me getting vaccinated publicly would make any difference relative to a lot of the other people, who I think people would take far more seriously and appreciate seeing them get vaccinated first.”

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Coronavirus Politics Gov. Charlie Baker Local Massachusetts

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
FILE— In this Aug. 1, 2016, photo, Massachusetts House Speaker Robert DeLeo speaks at a bill signing ceremony at the Statehouse, in Boston. The Massachusetts House could be seeing change at the top as speculation grows that DeLeo is weighing whether to resign and take a post at his alma mater Northeastern University. The speaker, through an aide, said he's had no talks with the school. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Bob DeLeo
Mass. House speaker Bob DeLeo voices interest in Northeastern job December 18, 2020 | 3:08 PM
Snowed in
A N.Y. motorist was rescued after spending 10 hours in his snow-buried car December 18, 2020 | 2:56 PM
David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
GOODBYE 2020
Let us know: What will make headlines in 2021? And what do you want to see change? December 18, 2020 | 2:09 PM
Passers-by walk past an entrance to an empty restaurant, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Indoor dining
Lawmakers call on Charlie Baker for indoor dining shutdown coupled with additional state-level relief package December 18, 2020 | 12:37 PM
Marla Vuksan
Local
Following fatal hammock accident, Cambridge 12-year-old donates 7 organs on Thanksgiving December 18, 2020 | 12:07 PM
A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine rests on a table at the University of Texas Health Austin Dell Medical School on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Austin, Texas. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
VACCINE DELIVERY
Thousands of doses are being cut from the next Pfizer vaccine shipments to Mass. December 18, 2020 | 11:45 AM
The Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. Prosecutors said cocaine, marijuana and other drugs were bought and sold there.
Crime
Drug-dealing network alleged at Duke, UNC Chapel Hill, and Appalachian State December 18, 2020 | 11:16 AM
An ironing board space saver in South Boston on March 15, 2017.
SPACE SAVERS
'It's barbaric': Councilor Matt O'Malley takes a stand against space savers December 18, 2020 | 11:11 AM
BOSTON MA. DECEMBER 16: Gov. Charlie Baker provides an update on the upcoming winter storm during a press conference at the State House on December 16, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Nancy Lane/Pool)
Coronavirus
Watch: Charlie Baker holds coronavirus press conference December 18, 2020 | 10:48 AM
Brookline Food Pantry
LOCAL
Where to go as Boston-area food pantries turn people away, and how to help donate December 18, 2020 | 9:00 AM
Winter Wonderland
Photos: This is what Thursday's snow storm looked like, according to readers December 18, 2020 | 8:41 AM
TRAVEL DURING COVID-19
A traveling Boston family is stranded on a boat in France they can't sail during 2nd COVID-19 lockdown December 17, 2020 | 11:08 PM
A kindergarten teacher used her bitmoji to spread awareness about COVID-19 on the door of her classroom. asking students to, "Spread Hope, Not Germs!" at Mary L. Fonseca Elementary School in Fall River, where schools remained open despite high COVID rates. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
COVID-19 IN SCHOOLS
Mass. reports 591 new COVID-19 cases among students, 418 among school staff December 17, 2020 | 6:36 PM
Mass General Brigham received its first shipment of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.
Coronavirus
Mass General Brigham vaccine signup site crashes amid demand from health workers December 17, 2020 | 6:19 PM
Rep. Ayanna Pressley
Politics
Ayanna Pressley calls reduced stimulus checks 'an insult' December 17, 2020 | 6:19 PM
BOSTON, MA - 12/11/2020: 15SWABBERS....At East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, Karina Mendoza, a RN is in ready mode waits for a patient, she is one of the people on the other side of the nasal swabs, part of the small army of health care workers who day in and out, through sweltering heat, lightning, and now snow, keep swabbing the masses in testing for COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. East Boston has had highest positivity rate in city. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO
Daily #s
Mass. reports 4,985 new COVID-19 cases, 44 new deaths December 17, 2020 | 5:22 PM
Somerville turkey
'Pat Cluck'
Somerville turkey that had online fans but real-life haters is killed December 17, 2020 | 5:20 PM
The facade of Moderna, Inc. headquarters is seen, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. The Food and Drug Administration said that a second potential COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Moderna, appears safe and highly effective, bringing it to the cusp of U.S. authorization. A panel of outside experts is expected to vote to recommend the formula on Thursday, with the FDA's green light coming soon thereafter. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
VACCINE
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is set to be cleared for FDA approval December 17, 2020 | 5:19 PM
The New York Stock Exchange is seen in New York.
Markets
Stocks reach record highs as investors hope for stimulus December 17, 2020 | 5:03 PM
Deb Haaland
AP sources: Joe Biden to pick Rep. Deb Haaland as interior secretary December 17, 2020 | 4:40 PM
A pedestrian walks past the Biogen Inc. office in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., on Thursday, March 12, 2020. So far, 77 coronavirus cases have been linked to a conference Biogen held in Boston on Feb. 26. Photographer: Scott Eisen/Bloomberg
Biogen
Biogen agrees to pay $22 million to settle kickback allegations December 17, 2020 | 4:22 PM
Politics
Hack against US is 'grave' threat, cybersecurity agency says December 17, 2020 | 3:17 PM
Bank robbery suspect wanted in Mansfield.
Crime
Mansfield police, FBI search for bank robbery suspect who made bomb threat December 17, 2020 | 2:22 PM
'Words matter'
Boston councilors pass ordinance to include non-binary option on city forms December 17, 2020 | 2:08 PM
Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Snow day?
On possible would-be snow day, many Mass. districts opted for remote learning December 17, 2020 | 1:22 PM
Crime
Man sentenced in New Jersey crash that killed MIT student December 17, 2020 | 11:40 AM
BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 17: Snow covered benches in Copley Square nearly on December 17, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. Winter storm Gail is expected to bring more than a foot of snow in parts of the Northeast. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
Snow photos
20 photos of Boston's first big snowstorm of the season December 17, 2020 | 11:04 AM
Providence, RI-12/08/20 Under the supervision of the RI National Guard, 1100-1400 PCR COVID tests have been performed daily at the Rhode Island Convention Center as cars wait in line for the nasal swab test. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff (metro)
COVID-19 & THE YOUNG
Boston doctors warn that young people are dying at ‘historic rates’ from COVID-19 December 17, 2020 | 10:58 AM
Snow and ice that dislodged from a box truck struck a car on Route 102, seriously injuring the driver, police in Londonderry said.
SNOW DANGER
Truck driver accused of not clearing snow off roof faces criminal charges December 17, 2020 | 9:18 AM
DECEMBER STORM
As snow continues to fall in the Northeast, vaccine distribution forges on December 17, 2020 | 9:00 AM