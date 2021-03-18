37 people infected in COVID-19 cluster at Weymouth cheerleading training facility

Thirty-seven participants at a youth cheerleading training facility in Weymouth have been infected with the coronavirus, the Weymouth Health Department said Thursday.

The total includes only the participants, not others such as parents or other contacts, because that is still being investigated, the department said.

Of the 37 infected, four are from Weymouth. Others come from Braintree, Rockland, Randolph, Quincy, Brookline, East Bridgewater, Hingham, Kingston, Marion, Franklin, Whitman, Dedham, and Easton, the department said.