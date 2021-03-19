Mass. reports 1,887 new COVID-19 cases, 43 new deaths
The state also reported 586 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Friday, March 19, 2021.
Newly reported cases: 1,887
Total confirmed cases: 576,022
Estimated active cases: 25,986
Newly reported deaths: 43
Total confirmed deaths: 16,469
Newly reported tests: 106,772
Total tests: 17,821,227
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.01%
Hospitalized patients: 586
ICU patients: 157
Intubated patients: 92
Average age of hospitalized patients: 61
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
