Mass. reports 1,880 new COVID-19 cases, 29 new deaths
The state also reported 588 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Saturday, March 20, 2021.
Newly reported cases: 1,880
Total confirmed cases: 577,902
Estimated active cases: 26,433
Newly reported deaths: 29
Total confirmed deaths: 16,498
Newly reported tests: 110,659
Total tests: 17,931,886
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 1.99%
Hospitalized patients: 588
ICU patients: 152
Intubated patients: 92
Average age of hospitalized patients: 61
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
