Mass. reports 1,880 new COVID-19 cases, 29 new deaths

The state also reported 588 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Saturday, March 20, 2021.

SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
March 20, 2021 | 5:07 PM

Newly reported cases: 1,880

Total confirmed cases: 577,902

Estimated active cases: 26,433

Newly reported deaths: 29

Total confirmed deaths: 16,498

Newly reported tests: 110,659

Total tests: 17,931,886

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 1.99%

Hospitalized patients: 588

ICU patients: 152

Intubated patients: 92

Average age of hospitalized patients: 61

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Coronavirus Health Local Massachusetts

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Maine
2 Massachusetts hikers found dead in apparent fall in Acadia National Park March 20, 2021 | 4:38 PM
A makeshift camp of migrants sits at the border port of entry leading to the United States, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Tijuana, Mexico.
Biden Administration
Fact-checking claims on the migrant surge at the U.S.-Mexico border March 20, 2021 | 3:49 PM
An undated photo provided by Ripley’s Believe It or Not!, a wax figure of former President Donald Trump at Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks in San Antonio, Texas. The figure was so badly battered that it required repairs and was removed.
Donald Trump
After being scratched and punched, Trump wax figure is removed March 20, 2021 | 3:14 PM
This undated photo released by the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office shows Sean Lannon. Authorities on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, searched for Lannon, a man wanted for questioning in a homicide in New Jersey and in the slayings of four people whose bodies were found inside a vehicle parked in a New Mexico airport garage.
National
Prosecutor: Man charged with 1 murder says he killed 16 March 20, 2021 | 2:37 PM
Canton
Canton police cruiser strikes man while responding to pedestrian crash March 20, 2021 | 2:05 PM
Rhode Island
About 270 Providence teachers get displacement notices March 20, 2021 | 1:27 PM
National
Asian women say shootings point to relentless, racist tropes March 20, 2021 | 12:22 PM
Politics
After testy meeting, China says will discuss climate with US March 20, 2021 | 11:53 AM
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker speaks at a mass vaccination site for coronavirus at the Natick Mall on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 in Natick, Mass.
Massachusetts
29 organizations ask Baker to delay next phase of reopening March 20, 2021 | 10:57 AM
Astrid Riecken
Atlanta
What we know about the victims of the Atlanta shootings March 20, 2021 | 10:44 AM
Local
Woman, 12-year-old daughter dead after incident at Shrewsbury home March 20, 2021 | 9:58 AM
FILE - Students work at an elementary school in Wausau, Wis., Dec. 7, 2020. Federal health officials on Friday, March 19, 2021, relaxed the six-foot distancing rule for elementary school students, saying they need only remain three feet apart in classrooms as long as everyone is wearing a mask. (Jenn Ackerman/The New York Times)
3 feet with a mask on
Children in elementary schools don’t need to be 6 feet apart, CDC says March 20, 2021 | 9:41 AM
Crime
Man shot and killed in Charlestown, investigation underway March 20, 2021 | 9:34 AM
President Joe Biden speaks after meeting with leaders from Georgia's Asian-American and Pacific Islander community, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Emory University in Atlanta, as Vice President Kamala Harris listens.
Biden Administration
Declaring ‘Silence is complicity,’ Biden vows action to stop hate crimes March 20, 2021 | 9:25 AM
Politics
Fallout from riot, virus leaves toxic mood on Capitol Hill March 20, 2021 | 12:11 AM
Politics
Trump's Mar-a-Lago partially closed due to COVID outbreak March 19, 2021 | 7:00 PM
FILE-A healthcare worker deposits a vial containing a swab test into a bag at a mobile testing location for COVID-19, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Auburn, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 1,887 new COVID-19 cases, 43 new deaths March 19, 2021 | 4:59 PM
Roxbury, MA - 03/18/21 - Registered Nurse Stefanie Sampson gives the jab to Grandville Richards (both cq). Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center nurses vaccinated 50 people at the Prince Hall Grand Lodge in Roxbury during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. All doses administered were second doses, and all with the Moderna vaccine. NOTE: Please mention Prince Hall in published caption as they were upset that we didn't the last time we were there. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: () Topic: ()
Vaccination #s
Mass. reports 1,023,968 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 March 19, 2021 | 4:29 PM
A man clears snow from a sidewalk in Charlestown following a winter storm that brought heavy snow to the area in December.
SIDEWALK PLOWING
Many Boston.com readers want the city to plow sidewalks – but others say no thanks March 19, 2021 | 3:25 PM
Willowbend
WORKERS INJURED
2 Cape Cod workers flown to hospitals after 30-foot fall off slippery roof March 19, 2021 | 3:02 PM
Woodstock, N.H.
Crime
Boston police officer arrested on drug-related charges stemming from N.H. incident March 19, 2021 | 2:59 PM
Rodolfo Iazala watches as Samantha DeJesus, RN administers a shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a Whittier Street Health Center Mobile Vaccination site set up at the Lion of Judah Church in Roxbury.
1 Million Vaccinated
Massachusetts reaches 1 million people vaccinated against COVID-19 March 19, 2021 | 12:22 PM
Red zone
Here are the 20 communities at highest risk for COVID-19 infection March 19, 2021 | 11:28 AM
Students in teacher Christopher Duggan's science class clean their work areas at the end of class at Windsor Locks High School in Windsor Locks, Conn.
3 FEET
CDC changes school guidance, allowing desks to be closer March 19, 2021 | 11:02 AM
Local
Commuter Rail conductors will not be furloughed after all, Rep. Stephen Lynch says March 19, 2021 | 10:29 AM
Dr. Megan Ranney, an emergency room physician at Rhode Island Hospital, stands for a portrait in Providence, R.I., Feb. 24, 2021. A myriad of factors in the state, including population density second only to New Jersey and a high percentage of elderly people in nursing homes, set the stage for a frightening epidemic surge. (David Degner/New York Times)
Coronavirus
‘No indoor restaurants please!’: Dr. Megan Ranney issues warning to public as states roll back COVID-19 restrictions March 19, 2021 | 10:11 AM
Xiao Zhen Xie
CRIME
Asian woman, 76, fights off attacker on San Francisco street March 19, 2021 | 9:50 AM
FILE - This January 2018 file photo provided by the Chicago Police Department shows Marilyn Hartman in Chicago. Hartman, a woman with a history of stowing away on airliners, was arrested Tuesday, March 16, 2021, for attempting to sneak onto a flight at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. (Chicago Police Department via AP)
‘Serial stowaway’
‘Serial stowaway’ is arrested at O’Hare (again), 2 days after TV confessional March 19, 2021 | 9:28 AM
Boston Public Schools employees line up for the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Boston Centers for Youth and Families Gallivan Community Center in Mattapan.
VACCINE VS. VARIANTS
U.S. rushes to expand vaccine eligibility in a ‘race against time’ March 19, 2021 | 9:24 AM
The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm stands in the water off Block Island, Rhode Island. An increase the production of offshore wind energy in Massachusetts is part of the climate change bill headed back to Gov. Charlie Baker.
CLIMATE BILL
Massachusetts lawmakers approve climate change bill (again) March 19, 2021 | 8:50 AM