Mass. residents over 60-years-old, select essential workers eligible for vaccine starting Monday

Mass. residents over the age of 60 will soon be eligible to slot their COVID-19 vaccine appointments, a switch in plans Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration announced last week.

Those included in the fourth group of phase two of the state’s vaccine roll-out will be able to get their vaccine shots starting Monday.

Baker’s administration did not initially give residents older than 55 and 60 priority in the state’s rollout, but during a Wednesday morning press conference he revealed how adding a few additional age markers amends that.

“We believe adding these groups by age will help us vaccinate more of our most vulnerable population faster,” Baker said during the meeting.

Advertisement

Certain public-facing essential workers — including grocery store employees, sanitation workers, restaurant workers, court staff, funeral workers, transit workers, utility workers, and public works employees — will also be allowed to begin booking their shots this week.

A more detailed list of which workers are included in the next group can be found on the state’s website here.

By April 5, anybody over age 55 and people with at least one qualifying medical condition that puts them at an increased risk of contracting the virus will be eligible.

Appointments won’t open to the general public until April 19. The state reported that 1,069,768 people have been fully vaccinated as of Sunday evening.

Residents can use the Commonwealth’s recently-launched preregistration system to receive a notification once they’re eligible for the vaccine, then set up their appointment at one of the seven mass vaccination sites.

The mass vaccination site set up at Hynes Convention Center will also formally open to the public on Monday after a soft launch last week. The new site in the Back Bay neighborhood is expected to replace the Fenway Park location, becoming the largest operation in the state with nearly 9,000 appointments scheduled daily.

The Hynes site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day of the week starting Monday, with plans to soon extend weekday hours.

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Advertisement

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.