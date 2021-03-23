Charlie Baker again defends handling of vaccine rollout

Boston MA. - March 11: Mass. Gov Charlie Baker gives his daily Covid update and tours the Reggie Lewis Mass Vaccination site on March 11, 2021 in Boston, MA. (Credit: Stuart Cahill/Pool)
Gov. Charlie Baker. –Stuart Cahill / Pool, File
SHARE TWEET 7 COMMENTS
AP
March 23, 2021

Gov. Charlie Baker again defended his administration’s handling of the state’s vaccine rollout efforts during a public hearing Tuesday before a state legislative panel monitoring the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Under both the Trump and Biden administrations, the federal government has distributed vaccines through the same channels we are using: mass vaccination sites, pharmacies, and community health centers,” the Republican said.

He made the comments before a virtual hearing of the Joint Committee on COVID-19 and Emergency Preparedness and Management.

Lawmakers pressed Baker on a range of topics, including the state’s heavy reliance on mass vaccinations sites to get shots into arms despite long-standing plans to rely on the state’s local public health infrastructure in a public health emergency.

Advertisement

The administration seems to have “thrown the playbook out and decided on something completely different,” said state Sen. Cindy Friedman, an Arlington Democrat.

Baker said shots have been distributed at a range of locations, including mass vaccination sites, hospitals, Walgreens and CVS and regional collaboratives and local health departments.

The immediate goal is to fully vaccinate 4.1 million Massachusetts residents — a number Baker said will effectively constitute herd immunity for the state.

As of Tuesday, 1.1 million Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated.

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Coronavirus Health COVID-19 Vaccine Local Massachusetts Politics Charlie Baker

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
West Barnstable- 03/17/2020 Drive-through testing for coronavirus has started at Cape Cod Community College by Cape Cod Healthcare nurses in their parking lot. Patients mouths are swabbed and the samples are collected for anaylsis. Only patients with a doctor's order can get the test. THe sample is put into a vial into a plastic bio hazard bag. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 1,865 new COVID-19 cases, 54 new deaths March 24, 2021 | 5:09 PM
POMPEO 2024
2024 campaign? C-SPAN to air Iowa speech by Mike Pompeo March 24, 2021 | 4:52 PM
A tribute is displayed outside the store owned by one of 10 victims in the mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. A shrine filled with candles and flowers kept growing Wednesday outside Umba Love, the clothing and accessories shop that victim Tralona Bartkowiak ran with her sister on Boulder’s popular Pearl Street Mall. Bartkowiak died in the supermarket shooting attack on Monday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Boulder victims
These are the victims of the Boulder, Colorado, grocery store shooting March 24, 2021 | 4:45 PM
BALD EAGLE
Bald eagle populations soar in lower 48 states, quadrupling since 2009 March 24, 2021 | 4:39 PM
Stoughton, MA -- 3/16/21 -- Kate Cunningham tells her 88 year-old mother Sheila McCabe, who recovered from COVID-19 and is now vaccinated, that she loves her after visiting with her at the Copley at Stoughton nursing home where visitation restrictions were lifted. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Nursing home rules
Mass. relaxes visitation, activity restrictions at nursing homes March 24, 2021 | 4:34 PM
This satellite image from Planet Labs Inc. shows the cargo ship MV Ever Given stuck in the Suez Canal near Suez, Egypt, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. A cargo container ship that's among the largest in the world has turned sideways and blocked all traffic in Egypt's Suez Canal, officials said Wednesday, March 24, 2021, threatening to disrupt a global shipping system already strained by the coronavirus pandemic. (Planet Labs Inc. via AP)
World
Massive cargo ship becomes wedged, blocks Egypt's Suez Canal March 24, 2021 | 4:26 PM
Boston, MA 3/19/2021, Vaccine is readied at the Hynes Convention Center. The Commonwealth of Massachusetts opened a COVID-19 mass vaccination site on March 18 at the Hynes Convention Center under the operation of CIC Health. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff
vaccination #s
Mass. reports 1,136,733 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 March 24, 2021 | 4:13 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2021, file photo, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker speaks at a mass coronavirus vaccination site at the Natick Mall in Natick, Mass. A year of battling the spread of the coronavirus has taken a political toll on Baker as he faces slumping popularity. (Matt Stone/Boston Herald via AP, Pool, File)
Coronavirus
Charlie Baker thinks state is already meeting pledge to allot 20% of vaccine doses to hard-hit communities March 24, 2021 | 3:39 PM
Boston MA. - March 11: Mass. Gov Charlie Baker gives his daily Covid update and tours the Reggie Lewis Mass Vaccination site on March 11, 2021 in Boston, MA. (Credit: Stuart Cahill/Pool)
GUN LAWS
Charlie Baker backs Massachusetts's strict gun laws as a national model March 24, 2021 | 3:35 PM
Anita Shetty, left, vaccinates Doris Lucas with a Pfizer vaccine in Atlanta.
TURNING THE CORNER?
U.S. pandemic outlook improving as vaccinations rise and deaths fall March 24, 2021 | 2:19 PM
Waltham, MA - 3/24/2021 Waltham District Court Judge Sarah Ellis (cq) at a Zoom Arraignment, for Clauvens Janvier, at the Second District Court of Eastern Middlesex. Janvier, was arraigned in connection with a series of unprovoked attacks and related crimes that occurred in the city of Waltham. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
Waltham attacks
Suspect in 11 random attacks on men in Waltham held without bail March 24, 2021 | 2:00 PM
Boston-03/24/21 Kim Janey iemoves her mask as she makes her inaugural address after being sworn in as the mayor of Boston during a swearing-in ceremony at Boston City Hall. Chief Justice Kimberly Budd administered the oath while Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley presided over the ceremony. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff (metro)
Kim Janey
'A new day': Kim Janey sworn-in as Boston's first Black, woman mayor March 24, 2021 | 1:08 PM
Politics
Yellen sees room for US to borrow, opens door to tax hike March 24, 2021 | 1:06 PM
Somerville, MA - 7/11/2020: Boston Sports Clubs in Davis Square in Somerville, MA on July 11, 2020. Somerville officials announced Friday that the city will not enter Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan until at least July 20. Somerville originally followed Boston in pushing Phase 3 to July 13. Boston is still slated to open Monday. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: metro covid-19 coronavirus business
Boston Sports Clubs
Hundreds of Massachusetts residents are slated to get refunds from Boston Sports Clubs March 24, 2021 | 1:03 PM
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 21: A Miami Beach police officer informs people on an 8pm curfew on March 21, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. College students have arrived in the South Florida area for the annual spring break ritual, prompting city officials to impose an 8pm to 6am curfew as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Miami Beach police have reported hundreds of arrests and stepped up deployment to control the growing spring break crowds. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
National
Miami opened up and the revelers flocked in. Then came the crackdown. March 24, 2021 | 12:37 PM
Altadena, Calif.
ZOOM STABBING
California woman was on Zoom with a colleague when she and her brother were fatally stabbed, police said March 24, 2021 | 11:44 AM
President Joe Biden.
CHALLENGING BIDEN
GOP-led states push back on 'just about everything' from Biden March 24, 2021 | 11:36 AM
FILE -- Staff members work on a patient at Greenacres Hospital in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, on Nov. 18, 2020. Scientists are examining a possible link between COVID-19 and tinnitus, the medical term for a constant ringing in the ears. A businessman’s suicide has lent urgency to the research. (Samantha Reinders/The New York Times)
Tinnitus
Some COVID-19 patients say they’re left with ringing ears March 24, 2021 | 11:29 AM
People comfort each other outside of the Boulder King Soopers grocery store after a shooting that killed multiple people in Boulder, Colo., on Monday, March 22, 2021. (Eliza Earle/The New York Times)
Boulder shooting
Boulder shooting survivors describe grocery store rampage March 24, 2021 | 11:13 AM
Driver Indicted
Van operator indicted for allegedly failing to provide medical aid to passenger who died March 24, 2021 | 11:07 AM
Framingham 03/18/2021 Mass. State Police Headquarters...Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason held a media briefing at the State Police Headquarters to announce the addition of several of the Department's Most Wanted criminals. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff (metro)
State police
State police union says members being cheated out of OT pay March 24, 2021 | 11:00 AM
Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Kim Janey
Livestream: Kim Janey is sworn in as acting mayor in historic ceremony March 24, 2021 | 10:37 AM
National
Jensen Karp, an LA comedian and writer, says he found shrimp tails in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch March 24, 2021 | 10:32 AM
A rope that looks like a noose was found hanging from a tree in Swampscott.
Swampscott
Swampscott police investigating after rope tied like noose in park March 24, 2021 | 9:40 AM
Wayne Beckford and Kassandra Caceres
HIKING DEATH
Fundraiser started to support family of Rutland dad who died hiking in Acadia National Park March 24, 2021 | 9:25 AM
Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Kim Janey
What to know about acting Mayor Kim Janey's swearing-in ceremony March 24, 2021 | 9:09 AM
Kim Janey, Boston’s acting mayor, outside her home in Roxbury, Mass., March 10, 2021. At 11, Kim Janey was bused into a neighborhood where Black students were pelted with rocks — as acting mayor, she hopes to help Boston step out of the shadow of that era. (Philip Keith/The New York Times)
Kim Janey
She experienced busing in Boston. Now Kim Janey is the city’s first Black mayor. March 24, 2021 | 8:53 AM
Politics
COVID-19 law sparks dialogue on nursing home alternatives March 24, 2021 | 5:30 AM
Landau Taylor who attends the BU School of Medicine holds a sign as she joined health professionals and community activist held a rally in front of the Mass. Statehouse Tuesday at noon to protest against the lack of transparency and equity with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout by Gov. Charlie Baker. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff (metro)
Boston Rally
Local physicians blast Baker's COVID-19 vaccine rollout, rally for equity outside State House March 24, 2021 | 1:07 AM
A pair of juvenile Great Horned Owls perched in a tree in the Forest Hills Cemetery. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff
Great Horned Owl
Forest Hills Cemetery asks people to avoid an owl family after an influx of visitors March 23, 2021 | 11:48 PM