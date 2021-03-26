Mass. reports 2,301 new COVID-19 cases, 40 new deaths
The state also reported 622 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Friday, March 26, 2021.
Newly reported cases: 2,301
Total confirmed cases: 588,599
Estimated active cases: 28,810
Newly reported deaths: 40
Total confirmed deaths: 16,711
Newly reported tests: 107,593
Total tests: 18,420,376
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.32%
Hospitalized patients: 622
ICU patients: 139
Intubated patients: 84
Average age of hospitalized patients: 63
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
