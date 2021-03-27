Mass. reports 2,362 new COVID-19 cases, 35 new deaths
The state also reported 654 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Saturday, March 27, 2021.
Newly reported cases: 2,362
Total confirmed cases: 590,961
Estimated active cases: 29,806
Newly reported deaths: 35
Total confirmed deaths: 16,746
Newly reported tests: 108,411
Total tests: 18,528,787
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.35%
Hospitalized patients: 654
ICU patients: 143
Intubated patients: 86
Average age of hospitalized patients: 63
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
