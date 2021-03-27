Mass. reports 2,362 new COVID-19 cases, 35 new deaths

The state also reported 654 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Saturday, March 27, 2021.

By
March 27, 2021 | 5:07 PM

Newly reported cases: 2,362

Total confirmed cases: 590,961

Estimated active cases: 29,806

Newly reported deaths: 35

Total confirmed deaths: 16,746

Newly reported tests: 108,411

Total tests: 18,528,787

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.35%

Hospitalized patients: 654

ICU patients: 143

Intubated patients: 86

Average age of hospitalized patients: 63

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.

TOPICS: Coronavirus Health Local Massachusetts

