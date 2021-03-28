Coronavirus cases are rising again in the US

Cases are up, but deaths are still decreasing.

Shoppers at the Union Square farmers market wear masks to protect against the coronavirus, Friday, March 26, 2021, in New York. A year after becoming a global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, New York and New Jersey are back atop the list of U.S. states with the highest rates of infection. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
A year after becoming a global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, New York and New Jersey are back atop the list of U.S. states with the highest rates of infection. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) –AP Photo/Mary Altaffer
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Apoorva Mandavilli,
New York Times Service
March 28, 2021

After weeks of decline followed by a steady plateau, coronavirus cases are rising again in the United States. Deaths are still decreasing, but the country averaged 61,545 cases last week, 11% more than the average two weeks earlier.

Related Links

Scientists predicted weeks ago that the number of infections would curve upward again in late March, at least in part because of the rise of variants of the coronavirus across the country. The variant that walloped Britain, called B.1.1.7, has led to a new wave of cases across most of Europe. Some scientists warned that it may lead to a new wave in the United States.

Advertisement

The rise in infections is also a result of state leaders pulling back on mitigation measures, and large social interactions, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Biden administration’s chief science adviser, said Sunday on the CBS program “Face the Nation.” Most states have lifted restrictions, including on indoor dining, in response to the drop in numbers, actions that Fauci called “premature.”

As of Thursday, there were 8,337 known U.S. cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, but the actual number is probably much higher because labs in the country analyze only a very small proportion of the diagnosed cases. Still, the trend is clear: The variant — which is more transmissible and possibly more lethal — has been rising exponentially in the United States, its growth masked by the overall drop in infections.

Bill Hanage, a public health researcher at the Harvard T.H. School of Public Health, said in an interview Sunday he was particularly worried about B.1.1.7 because it is at least 50% more transmissible than the original virus. The brisk pace of vaccinations will stem the tide somewhat, but the rising immunity in the population may be more than offset by the variant’s contagiousness.

The vaccines in use in the United States — made by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — are expected to prevent severe disease and death from any of the variants, although they are slightly less effective against a variant that was identified in South Africa. That variant, known as B.1.351, has not yet spread widely in the United States.

Advertisement

Because many of the highest-risk people have been inoculated, hospitalizations and deaths may not show a steep rise along with infections. But a surge in cases will still lead to some severe cases and deaths, Hanage said.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Coronavirus Health

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
EGYPT
Orphaned infant found alive after Egypt building collapse kills 25 March 28, 2021 | 9:44 PM
Randolph, MA - 1/5/2021: Covid Specialist Nicholas McKenzie of Cataldo Ambulance Service collects a specimen at a COVID-19 testing site outside the Randolph Intergenerational Community Center in Randolph, MA on January 05, 2021. The site run by the town of Randolph, Cataldo Ambulance Service and many volunteers is part of the Massachusetts Stop the Spread program. On Monday (Jan. 4) the site performed 992 tests at the location. (The Stop the Spread program is intended to provide low barrier, free, and easy to access testing to all Massachusetts residents. Open to all Massachusetts residents. Testing is not restricted to residents of the cities where sites are located.) (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) coronavirus Covid-19
Daily #s
Mass. reports 1,817 new COVID-19 cases, 29 new deaths March 28, 2021 | 9:18 PM
Local
1-year-old boy struck by tree in Townsend died Saturday March 28, 2021 | 9:11 PM
Fatal crash
Woman, 21, killed in New Bedford crash early Sunday morning March 28, 2021 | 9:03 PM
An arial view of an illegal gold mine in the rainforest in Brazil’s Pará state, Aug. 12, 2020. A Brazilian pilot working for wildcat miners escaped death when his plane went down in a remote area — he walked through the jungle for 36 days before being rescued.
Antônio Sena
His plane crashed in the Amazon. Then came the hard part. March 28, 2021 | 9:02 PM
FILE - Cicada exoskeletons hang in New York, May 22, 2013. Swarms of cicadas, part of a group called Brood X, are expected to appear in 18 states in the next few weeks, just in time to help orchestrate the soundtrack of summer. (Michael Nagle/The New York Times)
THEY'RE COMING
Map: Billions of cicadas are about to emerge from underground March 28, 2021 | 8:11 PM
Nantucket
Coast Guard aids fisherman injured on boat off Nantucket March 28, 2021 | 5:42 PM
.
Xavier Louis-Jacques
Authorities identify the teenage victim fatally shot in Cambridge March 28, 2021 | 5:39 PM
Boston, MA 3/19/2021 Emily Mendelson, cq, gets her vaccine at the Hynes Convention Center. The Commonwealth of Massachusetts opened a COVID-19 mass vaccination site on March 18 at the Hynes Convention Center under the operation of CIC Health. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff
vaccination #s
Mass. reports 1,253,133 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 March 28, 2021 | 4:51 PM
In this Oct. 30, 2017, file photo, gasoline prices are displayed at a station in Sacramento, Calif.
Gas prices
Average US price of gas jumps a nickel per gallon to $2.94 March 28, 2021 | 2:12 PM
Biden Administration
Biden economic plan to focus 1st on infrastructure this week March 28, 2021 | 2:05 PM
Cars line up at Patriot Square as patients queue up outside the Carewell Urgent Care for a COVID-19 test, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Dennis, Mass.
Coronavirus
Cape Cod sees virus surge, several communities considered high risk March 28, 2021 | 1:57 PM
National
Expelled from US at night, migrant families weigh next steps March 28, 2021 | 12:22 PM
In this March 9, 2016, file photo, a bottle of maple syrup is displayed at the Merrifield Farm and Sugar Shack in Gorham, Maine. The coronavirus pandemic forced some states to cancel their annual maple season celebrations in 2020, but some New England producers with safety precautions in place are welcoming back the public in 2021.
Maine
Maine Maple Sunday returns after pandemic shut down March 28, 2021 | 11:24 AM
George Floyd
Key players in trial of ex-officer charged in Floyd's death March 28, 2021 | 10:11 AM
Pioneer Valley Transit Authority
Transit agency to use grant to test out new Northampton-Holyoke-Springfield express routes March 28, 2021 | 10:03 AM
Lane Turner/Globe Staff
Passover
Local rabbis reflect on Passover a year into the pandemic March 28, 2021 | 8:44 AM
Local
Roof partially collapses at Malden apartment building March 28, 2021 | 8:40 AM
Palm Sunday
Pope on pandemic's second year: Weariness, economic hardship March 28, 2021 | 8:21 AM
Still Stuck
2 tugboats speed to Egypt's Suez Canal as shippers avoid it March 28, 2021 | 7:26 AM
People arrive at a Boston Public Schools vaccination clinic, Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Boston. The location was the first of two planned Boston Public Schools COVID-19 vaccination clinics designated for BPS educators, bus drivers, bus monitors, as well as BPS employees and contractors. 
Daily #s
Mass. reports 2,362 new COVID-19 cases, 35 new deaths March 27, 2021 | 5:07 PM
Shoppers choose merchandise at a kiosk in Faneuil Hall Marketplace, one of Boston's most popular tourist destinations, as it reopens to the public, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Boston.
National
How bad was 2020 for tourism? Look at the numbers. March 27, 2021 | 3:40 PM
Local
Police investigating shooting death of 19-year-old Cambridge man March 27, 2021 | 2:40 PM
Ellen Albanese
Fall River
US Ghost Adventures under contract to buy Lizzie Borden House in Fall River March 27, 2021 | 1:42 PM
Virginia Beach police redirect traffic on Saturday, March 27, 2021 after late night shootings as they investigate a late night shooting in Virginia Beach, Va.
National
10 people shot, 2 fatally, in Virginia Beach, police say March 27, 2021 | 12:42 PM
Katy Mitchell, left, and Nick Carney, right, both of Newport, R.I., walk on a nearly empty ferry landing, Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Newport.
Rhode Island
Extras being sought for HBO series shot in Newport, RI March 27, 2021 | 11:57 AM
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on the federal coronavirus response on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Resuming Holiday traditions
Fauci and others look ahead to the holidays: Put another leaf in the table March 27, 2021 | 11:01 AM
Crime
Massachusetts man charged in beating death of girlfriend at York beach March 27, 2021 | 10:23 AM
North Andover
AG sues owner of shuttered North Andover driving school that owes million to students March 27, 2021 | 10:06 AM
Vermont
Tornado touches down in Vermont, injuring at least 2 March 27, 2021 | 9:46 AM