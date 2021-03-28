Mass. reports 1,817 new COVID-19 cases, 29 new deaths

The state also reported 657 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Sunday, March 28, 2021.

By
, Night Editor
March 28, 2021

Newly reported cases: 1,817

Total confirmed cases: 592,778

Estimated active cases: 30,772

Newly reported deaths: 29

Total confirmed deaths: 16,775

Newly reported tests: 75,179

Total tests: 18,603,966

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.28%

Hospitalized patients: 657

ICU patients: 141

Intubated patients: 92

Average age of hospitalized patients: 63

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.

TOPICS: Coronavirus Massachusetts Health Local

Local
