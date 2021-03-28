Mass. reports 1,817 new COVID-19 cases, 29 new deaths
The state also reported 657 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Sunday, March 28, 2021.
Newly reported cases: 1,817
Total confirmed cases: 592,778
Estimated active cases: 30,772
Newly reported deaths: 29
Total confirmed deaths: 16,775
Newly reported tests: 75,179
Total tests: 18,603,966
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.28%
Hospitalized patients: 657
ICU patients: 141
Intubated patients: 92
Average age of hospitalized patients: 63
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
