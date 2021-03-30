Massachusetts still has ‘some of the strictest’ COVID-19 rules in the country. So why are cases rising again?

Even if the Charlie Baker administration hasn't relaxed restrictions as quickly as others, some health experts have pinpointed Massachusetts as one of the areas of "greatest concern."

BOSTON , MA - 3/30/2021 Governor Charlie Baker tours the Hynes Convention Center FEMA Mass Vaccination Site on Tuesday afternoon. Erin Clark/Globe Staff topic: 31baker
Gov. Charlie Baker tours the Hynes Convention Center mass vaccination site Tuesday afternoon. –Erin Clark / The Boston Globe
SHARE TWEET 87 COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
March 30, 2021

Massachusetts may have taken two steps forward in its reopening process this month, but Gov. Charlie Baker says the state still has among the toughest COVID-19 rules in the country.

As a small but growing number of states completely repeal mask mandates against the advice of national health officials, Baker has stood by his order requiring people to wear face coverings at all times in public (even when they can keep a distance from others). Massachusetts has continued to tightly limit private gatherings to 10 people inside and 25 people outside. And while the Republican governor did loosen capacity limits for many businesses earlier this month, they’re still capped at 50 percent maximum occupancy and subject to sector-specific safety standards. Likewise, stadiums like Fenway Park and TD Garden, which were allowed to welcome back fans last week, are limited to 12 percent capacity.

Advertisement

In other words, Massachusetts is a far cry from states like Texas, which repealed its mask mandate and allowed businesses to open 100 percent earlier this month — or even Connecticut, which has completely lifted capacity limits on everything from gyms to churches and plans to allow amusement parks to reopen Friday.

“Massachusetts has some of the strictest COVID-19 protocols in place,” Baker said during a press conference Tuesday at the Hynes Convention Center vaccination site. “And they’re there for a reason, and we need everyone to continue to follow them, and embrace them.”

And yet, those restrictions haven’t spared the state from the national uptick in COVID-19 infections. In fact, Massachusetts was flagged this week as one of the areas of “greatest concern” by former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Scott Gottlieb.

Following a dramatic drop in cases since the peak of the second surge in January, coronavirus cases in Massachusetts have increased by more than 35 percent over the past two weeks to a seven-day average of 1,543 cases a day. The state’s positive test rate has crept up from less than 1.8 percent to 2.55 percent over the past three weeks. After leveling off, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have also again begun to rise.

Advertisement

Acknowledging the uptick, Baker said Tuesday that residents should not have a “false sense of security about the fight against COVID being over.”

However, even if Massachusetts isn’t reopening as fast as other states, some experts say the relaxed rules could contribute to that false sense of security.

Dr. Cassandra Pierre, the acting hospital epidemiologist at Boston Medical Center, told GBH News last week that the relaxed restrictions contribute to a sense of confidence among residents that was partly to blame for the changing trends.

“It’s the thought that if something is open, then it must be safe,” Pierre said.

In reality, experts say those activities could be riskier than they seem due to the rise of the more contagious variants of COVID-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 441 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, which originated in the United Kingdom, in Massachusetts. Baker has suggested that the official numbers are likely an undercount, due to limited viral sequencing; he said Tuesday that one local hospital found that the B.1.1.7 variant accounted for 55 percent of the infections that they tested.

“That is very much present here,” the governor said.

Dr. Abraar Karan, an internal medicine doctor at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, attributed the recent increase in cases to a combination of more contagious variants, policy changes that allow higher-risk activities, and people “feeling like we are out of the woods.” However, he noted that it’s difficult to say to what extent any particular factor is to blame.

Advertisement

According to state data, more than half of the COVID-19 cases reported in Massachusetts over the past two week have been among people under the age of 30, who are less likely to suffer from complications due to the disease. Massachusetts has also administered at least one vaccine dose to 80 percent of residents above the age of 75, according to Baker.

“That helps drive down hospitalizations and cases for this particularly vulnerable group,” he said Tuesday.

But as Karan noted, the vast majority of the state — including many frontline workers — remain unvaccinated. While Baker has repeatedly noted that that the Massachusetts vaccine rollout is now outperforming national averages in reaching its most vulnerable residents, the state is still averaging several dozen deaths due to COVID-19 each day. Hospitalization have also increased from a 2021 low of 580 on March 20 to 711 as of Tuesday.

“I treated multiple cases this month– unsurprisingly, they were a mix of frontline workers; people who had no choice but to go into crowded spaces to do essential activities (and reported wearing a mask the whole time); and people who don’t know quite how they were infected,” Karan said in an email. “I saw mild cases; I also treated severe cases.”

For his part, Baker has tried to counter any suggestion that easing restrictions means that residents can “let their guard down.”

“It’s still far too early to declare victory,” he said. “And we have more progress to be made, especially with respect to vaccinations.”

Baker noted that his administration will continue to review the data and “update and adjust our restrictions accordingly.” For now, the governor is urging residents to continue wearing masks and keep their distance from others, arguing that informal gatherings where “people let their guard down” is the main driver of the uptick.

“It’s not when they’re in formal situations, like this, where everybody’s wearing a mask and everybody’s distancing and everybody’s playing by the rules,” he said. “It’s exactly when you’re not doing any of those things.”

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, who joined Baker and other Massachusetts officials at the Hynes vaccination site Tuesday, also put the focus on mask-wearing and social distancing. While she urged states against reopening earlier this month, Walensky declined to comment on whether Massachusetts should reverse its recent moves.

“What I will say is I’m really pleased to see that everybody here is masked, everybody outside is masked, and people are doing their part to try and contain the virus here in Massachusetts,” she said.

After the dramatic decline in COVID-19 rates, Walensky also said she thinks people now “understand that cases are rising” and that they “know what we need to do to stop the surge.”

“We would ask everybody to go ahead and do that,” she said.

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Coronavirus Charlie Baker Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccine Health National

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
An Emergent BioSolutions lab in Baltimore.
Coronavirus
Mix-up ruins about 15 million Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses, causing delays March 31, 2021 | 7:13 PM
Nursing homes
Nursing homes
‘Mom is really different’ March 31, 2021 | 6:10 PM
Boston City Hall
Politics
Boston councilors seek to provide city employees paid leave for loss of pregnancy March 31, 2021 | 6:09 PM
Jeff Turco
Jeffrey Turco
Ex-Trump backer wins Massachusetts House special election March 31, 2021 | 5:36 PM
BOSTON, MA - 3/25/2021 U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch speaks at the Medal of Honor Park on Thursday morning to recognize the National Medal of Honor Day in advance of the Congressional Medal of Honor Society's Unprecedented Fourth Convention in Boston in September. Erin Clark/Globe Staff
Stephen Lynch
Congressman Stephen Lynch issues warning about buying PPE from China March 31, 2021 | 5:25 PM
A healthcare worker wearing protective gloves collects a Covid-19 swab test from a person inside a vehicle at a United Airlines drive-thru testing site inside San Francisco International Airport (SFO) in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2021. California reported 459 daily virus deaths, the second-highest tally since the pandemic began, as the most-populous state continues to battle a surge of cases that has strained health-care facilities. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Daily #s
Mass. reports 2,252 new COVID-19 cases, 36 new deaths March 31, 2021 | 5:05 PM
BOSTON , MA - 3/30/2021 CDC Director Rochelle Walensky stand at the front while listening to Governor Baker speak to press after visiting the Hynes Convention Center FEMA Mass Vaccination Site on Tuesday afternoon. Erin Clark/Globe Staff topic: 31baker
Coronavirus
The CDC changed its list of health conditions associated with risk of severe COVID-19. What about Massachusetts? March 31, 2021 | 4:53 PM
A vehicle rests on its side after a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., a suburb of Los Angeles.
Tiger Woods crash
Detectives find cause of Tiger Woods crash but won't reveal it March 31, 2021 | 4:51 PM
Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
vaccination #s
Mass. reports 1,335,709 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 March 31, 2021 | 4:27 PM
01yao - Jeffrey Yao sits at the witness stand, with his attorney J.W. Carney, Jr. during his trial at Middlesex Superior Court on March 31, 2021. He was found not guilty of second-degree murder for stabbing Deane Stryker in Winchester Public Library in 2018. (Middlesex Superior Court)
Crime
Man charged in deadly Winchester library stabbing found not guilty because of his mental illness March 31, 2021 | 4:15 PM
Scott Eisen
THE VOTING AGE
Should Boston lower the voting age to 16 in local elections? March 31, 2021 | 3:17 PM
Pfizer vaccine
Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine protects younger teens March 31, 2021 | 3:00 PM
National
Suspect in attack on Asian American woman in NYC is arrested March 31, 2021 | 2:57 PM
Crime
N.H. man pleads guilty to running over girlfriend twice March 31, 2021 | 2:40 PM
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker tours the Hynes Convention Center FEMA Mass Vaccination Site
Coronavirus
'It's a really big deal': Massachusetts to get over 100,000 doses of the J&J vaccine next week March 31, 2021 | 1:07 PM
01fallriver - Photo of David Almond, victim of child abuse. (Office of the Child Advocate)
David Almond
Report: Death of teen the result of 'multi-system failure' March 31, 2021 | 12:30 PM
Politics
'That was one of the weirdest interviews I've ever conducted' March 31, 2021 | 12:11 PM
Politics
Reversing Trump, Pentagon releases new transgender policies March 31, 2021 | 11:24 AM
Crime
UConn soccer player facing aggravated sexual assault charge March 31, 2021 | 11:00 AM
Queensberry Street in the Fenway area
CRIME
Police: Fenway-area man forced minor to have sex in return for housing, drugs, and money March 31, 2021 | 10:17 AM
RN Alyssa Velotta draws up the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine in Revere oon March 23.
Live updates
Boston schools superintendent: Teens 16 and up should be prioritized for COVID vaccine March 31, 2021 | 10:16 AM
A violent mob of Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6.
Capitol Riots
Two Capitol Police officers sue Trump over January riot March 31, 2021 | 10:06 AM
In this image from video, Minneapolis Firrefighter Genevieve Hansen, testifies as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
National
Livestream: Trial of Derek Chauvin, fired officer charged with killing George Floyd, enters third day March 31, 2021 | 9:59 AM
Groton Road in Westford
BIKE CRASH
Bicyclist killed in Westford crash March 31, 2021 | 9:40 AM
Charles Krupa / AP
Local
A Vermont high school has moved into a former Macy's. Here's what it looks like. March 31, 2021 | 9:06 AM
CAPE COD, MA - 8/16/2018: Sharks close off shore near Long Nook Beach in Truro where William Lytton was bit by ashark. Below is The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy tagging a shark. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC 17sharkspic
SHARKS
Study: Cape Cod sharks spend nearly half their time in shallow water March 30, 2021 | 11:29 PM
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden lay flowers as they visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to commemorate Vietnam War Veterans Day, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Washington.
Remembering Dennis Shine
‘Proud family moment’ as Biden honors Worcester soldier killed in Vietnam March 30, 2021 | 10:14 PM
In this 2003, file photo, G. Gordon Liddy speaks at a rally for troops in Washington.
G. Gordon Liddy
G. Gordon Liddy, Watergate mastermind, dead at 90 March 30, 2021 | 9:25 PM
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listen as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over pre-trial motions prior to opening statements, Monday March 29, 2021.
Derek Chauvin trial
Witnesses: Onlooker anger increased as George Floyd stopped moving March 30, 2021 | 9:14 PM
Boston's iconic duck boat tours weren't able to start until mid-July last year.
DUCK BOATS
'We will live to quack another day' March 30, 2021 | 9:02 PM