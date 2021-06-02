Here are the pandemic policies that will remain in place at the RMV

Newsletter Signup
In one small positive pandemic outcome, the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles will keep in place some of the policies adopted during the pandemic. The result? You most likely won’t have to idle away for hours in line.
At a May 28 press conference, Governor Charlie Baker said the RMV will continue to operate using the online appointment system because so many have shared positive feedback about the new policies.
“The RMV has received a tremendous amount of positive feedback from its customers about its appointment-based approach to service, and people have found it to be incredibly helpful with respect to planning their day,” he said. “The registry is a great example of an agency that has managed to do a terrific job in-person serving its constituents and customers over the course of the whole pandemic, and has learned some valuable lessons about customer service and moving significant transactions that used to be done only on a face-to-face basis to the online world, as well.”
Though the statewide mask mandate was lifted on May 29, the RMV will continue requiring non-vaccinated visitors to wear masks. It will also continue offering learner’s permit tests online and dedicated senior hours on Wednesdays at certain locations. Baker confirmed the RMV will still be working with AAA to serve group members.
According to WCVB, here is the full list of policies that will remain in place:
These will be reverting to their pre-COVID policies:
