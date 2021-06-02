Coronavirus Here are the pandemic policies that will remain in place at the RMV “The RMV has received a tremendous amount of positive feedback from its customers about its appointment-based approach to service." A man walks to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles office in Lawrence, Mass., Tuesday, May 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

In one small positive pandemic outcome, the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles will keep in place some of the policies adopted during the pandemic. The result? You most likely won’t have to idle away for hours in line.

At a May 28 press conference, Governor Charlie Baker said the RMV will continue to operate using the online appointment system because so many have shared positive feedback about the new policies.

“The RMV has received a tremendous amount of positive feedback from its customers about its appointment-based approach to service, and people have found it to be incredibly helpful with respect to planning their day,” he said. “The registry is a great example of an agency that has managed to do a terrific job in-person serving its constituents and customers over the course of the whole pandemic, and has learned some valuable lessons about customer service and moving significant transactions that used to be done only on a face-to-face basis to the online world, as well.”

Though the statewide mask mandate was lifted on May 29, the RMV will continue requiring non-vaccinated visitors to wear masks. It will also continue offering learner’s permit tests online and dedicated senior hours on Wednesdays at certain locations. Baker confirmed the RMV will still be working with AAA to serve group members.

According to WCVB, here is the full list of policies that will remain in place:

Appointments for in-person transactions at open customer service locations will continue, and customers must wear a face covering for an in-person transaction if unvaccinated.

Senior hours for customers 65 years of age and older on Wednesdays at specific locations will continue.

Road tests will still be offered using state vehicles only. Road test sponsors will be required to be in the road test vehicle beginning on Tuesday, June 15. Everyone in a road test vehicle must wear a face-covering regardless of vaccination status.

Registration Drop Off Centers for drop-off and pick-up service for vehicle transactions will continue.

Online learner’s permit exams will continue and customers must still make an in-person appointment for the application process.

Suspension hearings by telephone will continue.

These will be reverting to their pre-COVID policies:

The period of time to transfer a vehicle registration will once again be seven calendar days from the date a person disposes of a vehicle to register the new one.

In-vehicle observation hours for Junior Operators reverted back to Driving Schools for applicants who obtained a learner’s permit on or after May 29, 2021 requiring junior operators to complete six hours observing another student driver, and 40 supervised driving hours with a parent or guardian.