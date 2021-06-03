Mass. reports 241 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Newly reported cases: 241
Total confirmed cases: 661,635
Estimated active cases: 5,099
Newly reported deaths: 7
Total confirmed deaths: 17,530
Newly reported tests: 55,036
Total tests: 23,043,833
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 0.62%
Hospitalized patients: 203
ICU patients: 69
Intubated patients: 36
Average age of hospitalized patients: 58
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.