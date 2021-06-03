Coronavirus

Mass. reports 241 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

The state also reported 203 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Thursday, June 3, 2021.

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Newly reported cases: 241

Total confirmed cases: 661,635

Estimated active cases: 5,099

Newly reported deaths: 7

Total confirmed deaths: 17,530

Newly reported tests: 55,036

Total tests: 23,043,833

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 0.62%

Hospitalized patients: 203

ICU patients: 69

Intubated patients: 36

Average age of hospitalized patients: 58

Jump To Comments