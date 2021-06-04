Mass. reports 177 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 177
Total confirmed cases: 661,812
Estimated active cases: 4,735
Newly reported deaths: 10
Total confirmed deaths: 17,540
Newly reported tests: 51,152
Total tests: 23,094,985
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 0.57%
Hospitalized patients: 193
ICU patients: 68
Intubated patients: 38
Average age of hospitalized patients: 58
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
