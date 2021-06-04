Coronavirus

Mass. reports 177 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths

The state also reported 193 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Friday, June 4, 2021.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 177

Total confirmed cases: 661,812

Estimated active cases: 4,735

Newly reported deaths: 10

Total confirmed deaths: 17,540

Newly reported tests: 51,152

Total tests: 23,094,985

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 0.57%

Hospitalized patients: 193

ICU patients: 68

Intubated patients: 38

Average age of hospitalized patients: 58

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.

