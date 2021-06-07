Coronavirus

Mass. reports 89 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths

The state also reported 181 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Monday, June 7, 2021.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 89

Total confirmed cases: 662,243

Estimated active cases: 4,195

Newly reported deaths: 4

Total confirmed deaths: 17,552

Newly reported tests: 16,421

Total tests: 23,181,552

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 0.53%

Hospitalized patients: 181

ICU patients: 65

Intubated patients: 35

Average age of hospitalized patients: 58

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.

