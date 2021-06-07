Mass. reports 89 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 89
Total confirmed cases: 662,243
Estimated active cases: 4,195
Newly reported deaths: 4
Total confirmed deaths: 17,552
Newly reported tests: 16,421
Total tests: 23,181,552
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 0.53%
Hospitalized patients: 181
ICU patients: 65
Intubated patients: 35
Average age of hospitalized patients: 58
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
