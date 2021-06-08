Mass. reports 100 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 100
Total confirmed cases: 662,343
Estimated active cases: 3,805
Newly reported deaths: 2
Total confirmed deaths: 17,554
Newly reported tests: 22,264
Total tests: 23,203,816
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 0.52%
Hospitalized patients: 173
ICU patients: 57
Intubated patients: 31
Average age of hospitalized patients: 58
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
