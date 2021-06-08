Coronavirus

Mass. reports 100 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

The state also reported 173 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 100

Total confirmed cases: 662,343

Estimated active cases: 3,805

Newly reported deaths: 2

Total confirmed deaths: 17,554

Newly reported tests: 22,264

Total tests: 23,203,816

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 0.52%

Hospitalized patients: 173

ICU patients: 57

Intubated patients: 31

Average age of hospitalized patients: 58

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.

Jump To Comments