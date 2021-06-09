Mass. reports 116 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 116
Total confirmed cases: 662,459
Estimated active cases: 3,480
Newly reported deaths: 5
Total confirmed deaths: 17,559
Newly reported tests: 36,383
Total tests: 23,240,199
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 0.55%
Hospitalized patients: 173
ICU patients: 57
Intubated patients: 29
Average age of hospitalized patients: 60
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
