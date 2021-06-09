Coronavirus

Mass. reports 116 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths

The state also reported 173 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 116

Total confirmed cases: 662,459

Estimated active cases: 3,480

Newly reported deaths: 5

Total confirmed deaths: 17,559

Newly reported tests: 36,383

Total tests: 23,240,199

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 0.55%

Hospitalized patients: 173

ICU patients: 57

Intubated patients: 29

Average age of hospitalized patients: 60

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.

