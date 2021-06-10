Coronavirus

Mass. reports 85 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

The state also reported 171 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Thursday, June 10, 2021.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 85

Total confirmed cases: 662,544

Estimated active cases: 3,191

Newly reported deaths: 7

Total confirmed deaths: 17,566

Newly reported tests: 40,321

Total tests: 23,280,520

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 0.51%

Hospitalized patients: 171

ICU patients: 52

Intubated patients: 23

Average age of hospitalized patients: 60

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.

Jump To Comments