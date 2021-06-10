Mass. reports 85 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Newly reported cases: 85
Total confirmed cases: 662,544
Estimated active cases: 3,191
Newly reported deaths: 7
Total confirmed deaths: 17,566
Newly reported tests: 40,321
Total tests: 23,280,520
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 0.51%
Hospitalized patients: 171
ICU patients: 52
Intubated patients: 23
Average age of hospitalized patients: 60
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.