Mass. reports 121 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths

The state also reported 150 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Friday, June 11, 2021.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 121

Total confirmed cases: 662,665

Estimated active cases: 2,967

Newly reported deaths: 8

Total confirmed deaths: 17,574

Newly reported tests: 36,074

Total tests: 23,316,594

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 0.47%

Hospitalized patients: 150

ICU patients: 53

Intubated patients: 25

Average age of hospitalized patients: 60

