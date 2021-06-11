Mass. reports 121 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 121
Total confirmed cases: 662,665
Estimated active cases: 2,967
Newly reported deaths: 8
Total confirmed deaths: 17,574
Newly reported tests: 36,074
Total tests: 23,316,594
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 0.47%
Hospitalized patients: 150
ICU patients: 53
Intubated patients: 25
Average age of hospitalized patients: 60
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
