Mass. reports 113 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

Newly reported cases: 113
Total confirmed cases: 662,778
Estimated active cases: 2,792
Newly reported deaths: 2
Total confirmed deaths: 17,576
Newly reported tests: 32,776
Total tests: 23,349,370
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 0.44%
Hospitalized patients: 136
ICU patients: 47
Intubated patients: 23
Average age of hospitalized patients: 60
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
