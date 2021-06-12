Coronavirus

Mass. reports 113 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

The state also reported 136 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Saturday, June 12, 2021.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 113

Total confirmed cases: 662,778

Estimated active cases: 2,792

Newly reported deaths: 2

Total confirmed deaths: 17,576

Newly reported tests: 32,776

Total tests: 23,349,370

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 0.44%

Hospitalized patients: 136

ICU patients: 47

Intubated patients: 23

Average age of hospitalized patients: 60

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.

