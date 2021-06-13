Mass. reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Newly reported cases: 33
Total confirmed cases: 662,811
Estimated active cases: 2,695
Newly reported deaths: 0
Total confirmed deaths: 17,576
Newly reported tests: 24,980
Total tests: 23,374,350
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 0.42%
Hospitalized patients: 133
ICU patients: 48
Intubated patients: 27
Average age of hospitalized patients: 60
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.