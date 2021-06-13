Coronavirus

Mass. reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths

The state also reported 133 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Sunday, June 13, 2021.

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Newly reported cases: 33

Total confirmed cases: 662,811

Estimated active cases: 2,695

Newly reported deaths: 0

Total confirmed deaths: 17,576

Newly reported tests: 24,980

Total tests: 23,374,350

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 0.42%

Hospitalized patients: 133

ICU patients: 48

Intubated patients: 27

Average age of hospitalized patients: 60

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.

